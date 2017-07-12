Netflix orders live-action adaptation of graphic novels "The Umbrella Academy"




The Umbrella Academy follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (The Umbrella Academy) — The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror, and The White Violin — as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

