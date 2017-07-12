Netflix orders live-action adaptation of graphic novels "The Umbrella Academy"
.@netflix has given a 10-ep order of The Umbrella Academy, a live-action series based on the popular graphic novels https://t.co/09s9BTbfqG— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 11, 2017
The Umbrella Academy follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (The Umbrella Academy) — The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror, and The White Violin — as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.
source
hope they don't fuck it up
I'll watch it
Is it super white? Bc I'm not in the mood for more white superheroes---quirky or otherwise. Maybe if the female characters are well done, I'll give it a go (even if they're white lol)
Edited at 2017-07-11 09:36 pm (UTC)
maybe netflix will change that though?? i hope so bc a lot of things have changed since 2007 and i love it but yeah
it could work very well a la stranger things
Edited at 2017-07-11 10:34 pm (UTC)
there's a chance I might meet him this year but I'm not sure if I wanna go, it might be a bit too weird. idk.
Why would it be weird to go?
I can't imagine what the manga crowd is like. I went to an anime convention in Chelsea. Never again.
Edited at 2017-07-11 11:41 pm (UTC)
I met frank at a 21+ show. NO TEENS!! It was fucking amazing. 50 people or so where there. I wouldn't have had a good time with teens tbh. I also met Gerard last year at SDCC which is more (from my exp) as an adults only club (haven't seen many teens there, assuming bc money and other things). Tho general comic signings don't seem TOO bad imho.
Tho it was really OTT for fans to go to Lindsey's art reception specifically to meet Gerard like ??
Anyways, for meeting him just figure it out I guess? I wouldn't recommend it if it was 100% going to be a teens club. I'm 25 I'm so done w/teens lmao
2) is it wholly white?
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
OMG!!!!!!!!
i mean i know g is super busy but tbh i don't care much about the young animal stuff, I just want more umbrella academy
But tbh they gave out hotel oblivion posters last year at SDCC! MAYBE ITS CLOSE
i want a reunion tour so badly