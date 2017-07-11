i stopped watch after ep 2 and i dont think ill pick it up regardless of how good people say its gotten. ill only watch again if they kill madison, never kill strand, and bring ofelia back.



that said i dont like how it comes back sept. 10 cause i feel like the walking dead wont be back til like oct 29 then :'''( like 3 weeks later than usual Reply

Just letting you know Ofelia's back bb :) Reply

:D now they better never kill her Reply

I picked it up again and I'm dropping it again. It's not really gotten better but I still hate all of the characters and it's just not worth it. I hate everyone (Nick slightly less so). Reply

I quit this show after last season because it was so boring and slow. It felt like a chore to watch. Reply

The midseason finale was so good. I've enjoyed this season more than the past two seasons of twd.



I hated that old racist piece of shit so much, hopefully Troy's creepy ass is next to go.



So glad Ofelia is back and Nick finally cut his hair. Reply

I really loved the last two episodes. Reply

Seriously this season has be so great! The Nick and Otto/Madison scene like... wow Reply

I don't get all the hate Madison's getting. I like her, she always get her shit together and it seems like she knows what she's doing unlike others. Reply

sis Madison is a MESS



she got herself involved in way to much Reply

Madison is the epitome of doing too much. I actually didn't mind her until the mid-season finale... Reply

Like what? If it wasn't for her they'd be dead from birds eating their brains out.

Whatev I like ha and Im rooting for ha. Hope she won't get killed stupidly like Chris or Travis. Reply

I mean she's a white cool mom lmao of course she would.



She's fucking scary tho when she told the kids her dark secret even I was like.... I ain't fucking with her Reply

I shipped Nick and Ofelia so much and Ofelia betrayed me and the fanfic I wrote about them ages ago lmao. Fuck that girl!!



I also really love Nick this season. SLAY BABY! And Alicia. And Strand.



Daniel Sharman is such a good actor he was wasted potential on teen wolf Reply

Sooo the racist ranch people and native americans are supposed to live together on the ranch? Like, why. That's just asking for trouble Reply

