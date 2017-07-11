July 11th, 2017, 01:47 pm anitajoint Fear the Walking Dead S3 EP9 Sneak Peek. SourceFear the Walking Dead returns September 10th Tagged: television, television - amc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1616 comments Add comment
that said i dont like how it comes back sept. 10 cause i feel like the walking dead wont be back til like oct 29 then :'''( like 3 weeks later than usual
I hated that old racist piece of shit so much, hopefully Troy's creepy ass is next to go.
So glad Ofelia is back and Nick finally cut his hair.
she got herself involved in way to much
Whatev I like ha and Im rooting for ha. Hope she won't get killed stupidly like Chris or Travis.
She's fucking scary tho when she told the kids her dark secret even I was like.... I ain't fucking with her
I also really love Nick this season. SLAY BABY! And Alicia. And Strand.
Daniel Sharman is such a good actor he was wasted potential on teen wolf
i hate everyone, i'm always doing other shit while watching this and yet