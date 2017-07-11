Details on Wonder Woman Sequel Released
Diana Prince will take her talents to the '80s in the 'Wonder Woman' sequel: https://t.co/QkrkxfFoCG pic.twitter.com/xN01I3chC7— Glamour (@glamourmag) July 11, 2017
- according to details recently released to screen rant, wonder woman will take on the ussr at the end of the cold war
- jenkins is currently working on a script but has still not yet been confirmed as the director. she has said the film will be set in the u.s.
- according to this report, chris pine has signed on for the sequel
what do you want to see in the sequel, ontd?
