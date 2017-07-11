Details on Wonder Woman Sequel Released

She can't go back to themyscira right, so we won't get more Amazon stuff then? That's all I want is more Amazons and more God stuff Reply

maybe the amazons will join her?

or more back store flash backs maybe

I'm holding out hope that we'll get an HBO miniseries bc that's all I want and if DC was smart they would make it happen damnit

Same that was my fav part

it depends on what canon they're going with. in some versions of the comic once you leave you can never go back, but in some diana does go back for various things but never stays.

they're gonna send all the Amazons to the USSR to rescue her & it's gonna be the lesbian version of the Capital One vikings commercials

It was really popular so I'm sure it will be in the movie

Yass I need queen Diana to rock some shoulder pads

she would look great in them



but lbr she would look flawless in literally anything lol Reply

lmao, mte. like... I've seen a lot of beautiful women on-screen, but I can't think of another time I was actually distracted from the action of a movie/TV show by a woman's beauty like I was with Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman.

CHRIS PINE FOR THE SEQUEL? are we getting his grandbaby or what here lol

wait he died before having children nvm

OR DID HE

Senior Chris, like Peggy?

Clone or his grandchild from his kid he didn't know he had

Dear Patty, for your casting consideration...

lmao

Oh yes please.

according to this report, chris pine has signed on for the sequel







I wonder how they're gonna incorporate Chris Pine in this one?

my bet is flashbacks/dream sequences

oh wait. was he the love interest in this one? there's a white potato contingency that all blend together and he's probably my least fav (if he's the guy from this most recent WW...)

Yeah lol he played Steve Trevor. Chris Pine is the best of the Chris's though!

yes he was in ww

i legit can't stand him because he looks like an unpeeled spud left out in the sun for too long but he was so good in ww tbh i would legit be delighted by his return Reply

Parent

I dislike all the Chrises on principle but how tf is Pine your least fave?



Like he should at least be above the guy from Parks & Rec and Captain America like... Reply

They better incorporate his ass and not cut it out this time.



Edited at 2017-07-11 09:26 pm (UTC) Reply

E•MO•TION influencing Hollywood now, can't say I'm surprised.

lmaoooo HA IMPACT!!!!!

yess

Let me guess. Steve Trevor gets a random Kyle Reese-esque cameo appearance in a fantasy/dream sequence, that could possibly be cut from the final edit

Edited at 2017-07-11 08:56 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-11 08:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Is it gonna be Steve's descendant? A reincarnation? Will Chief be there too? I want him to be there too!

hoping for flashbacks or something idk

the only reason i don't want a descendant/reincarnation is bc i want one to appear in modern day so we have more potential sequels w/ him Reply

It's gonna be Steve's hot twin brother



Edited at 2017-07-11 09:20 pm (UTC) Reply

I mean, Chief is literally a god so he should be there!

lmao yeah, steve's 'nephew' i hope

80s are so hot rn. Can't wait for Diana to carry her lasso in a fannypack & lightly shade Madonna's music.

dead

This is everything.



Also, make the lasso a slap bracelet. Reply

myself. if they need Eastern European villian or Diana's love interest

I swear to god if they bring that blonde potato back from the dead I'm gonna be so mad

same

screen rant and the wrap as sources? i'll pass.

IDK how I feel about an 80s setting tbh



Yes to Steve coming back(???) tho Reply

what do you want to see in the sequel, ontd?



A woc in a prominent role Reply

cheetah with rutina wesley

ugh. fucking True Blood. they did Tara so wrong.

Ooop!!!



