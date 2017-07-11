got | emilia smile

Details on Wonder Woman Sequel Released




- according to details recently released to screen rant, wonder woman will take on the ussr at the end of the cold war
- jenkins is currently working on a script but has still not yet been confirmed as the director. she has said the film will be set in the u.s.
- according to this report, chris pine has signed on for the sequel

source 2

what do you want to see in the sequel, ontd?
