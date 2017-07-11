Newly released video footage sheds more light on Shia LaBeouf’s recent arrest in Savannah
“What did I do sir ? I have rights. I’m an American. You’ve got me in my hotel arresting me in my hotel, for doing what, sir?”
“No, we can’t talk. Take these cuffs off. I’m a fucking American, I pay my taxes. Get these shits off my fucking arms … You’re going to put these shits off my arms or you’ll be fucking fucked.”
“Who are you fighting for? You got a president who don’t give a shit about you and you stuck in a police force that don’t give a fuck about you, so you want to arrest white people who give a fuck, who ask for cigarettes? I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid bitch. I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb fuck. Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist? You stupid bitch. I was asking for a cigarette, you said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Word,’ and then you arrested me, you dumb fuck. They got cameras everywhere, you dummy. I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid bitch.”
(For every time someone claims the uptick in racial violence in America since Trump won isn't real, I can point to the number of times white racist assholes have felt comfortable using the N word or saying "Trump is going to send you back to Mexico" at the jail. Rarely to other inmates, because they know how they'd get hurt, but when behind a closed door where they're "protected". In my 7 years, before Trump there was one guy. After Trump, so freaking many I've lost count.)
thank GOD poc have this bumbling drug addict running around teaching us how 2 be grateful
lmfao. anti-racism king
Makes sense.
Whiteness is a helluva drug.
(I really, really have always hated dealing with drunk frat boys when they come into jail. They're the worst.)
