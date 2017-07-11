Newly released video footage sheds more light on Shia LaBeouf’s recent arrest in Savannah



[a transcript]
“What did I do sir ? I have rights. I’m an American. You’ve got me in my hotel arresting me in my hotel, for doing what, sir?”

“No, we can’t talk. Take these cuffs off. I’m a fucking American, I pay my taxes. Get these shits off my fucking arms … You’re going to put these shits off my arms or you’ll be fucking fucked.”

“Who are you fighting for? You got a president who don’t give a shit about you and you stuck in a police force that don’t give a fuck about you, so you want to arrest white people who give a fuck, who ask for cigarettes? I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid bitch. I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb fuck. Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist? You stupid bitch. I was asking for a cigarette, you said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Word,’ and then you arrested me, you dumb fuck. They got cameras everywhere, you dummy. I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid bitch.”


