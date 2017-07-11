Newly released video footage sheds more light on Shia LaBeouf’s recent arrest in Savannah

A secret legal loophole is if you pay taxes you can't be arrested. Reply

lmao

THIS IS BEYOND

LMAO

Howling

But only if you're american.

My favorite, working in a jail, is the drunk or drugged out assholes who are always white (always) who yell "I pay our salary!" while verbally abusing everyone and sometimes calling the black officers the N word.



(For every time someone claims the uptick in racial violence in America since Trump won isn't real, I can point to the number of times white racist assholes have felt comfortable using the N word or saying "Trump is going to send you back to Mexico" at the jail. Rarely to other inmates, because they know how they'd get hurt, but when behind a closed door where they're "protected". In my 7 years, before Trump there was one guy. After Trump, so freaking many I've lost count.)

I remember getting in an argument with a guy because he was bitching about his taxes going toward an abulance for an old lady with a broken ankle at the beach because that's not a good enough reason for an ambulance. People realize there's a budget each year right? They don't fund these institutions weekly paycheck to paycheck. If they never do anything that's a bigger waste of your tax dollars lol.



Edited at 2017-07-11 08:49 pm (UTC)

Trump winning really pushed him off the deep end



Same.

Meaning you're even more open about your racism?

hahahaha

"You've got a President that don't give a shit about you, and you're stuck in a police force that don't give a fuck about you, so you wanna arrest what white people who give a fuck? Who ask for cigarettes?"



thank GOD poc have this bumbling drug addict running around teaching us how 2 be grateful

a true ally

when will your fave?!

You cant arrest allies. It's in the Constitution.

ya didnt you know that white people like to identify themselves as allies by asking for cigarettes? WTF OFFICERS.

no offense bc idgaf about shia but hes right LOL cmon savannah cops

lol mte

"I have rights, I'm an American" 😒😒😒😒😒

"I came over to you asking for a cigarette you dumb fuck. Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist, you stupid bitch"



lmfao. anti-racism king

lmao this part is killing for some reason

But what does it mean???

Me after half a Gin and Tonic.

Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist?



Makes sense.

I hope this becomes a meme now

this is killing me

the simplicity of this comment made me audibly laugh.

I feel like that's the most millennial thing I ever read.

Lmao

If I ever go back to Tinder, I'm putting this in my profile.

lol mte

hwat seems 2 be the officer, problem?

mte



arresting me for what?!?!?!

first thing i thought of lol

fuck this post is delivering.

lmao I quote this all the time when I hear about some redneck getting arrested for stupid shit.

AH AYM AN AMERICAYN!

This motherfucker really said "how could you arrest white people who give a fuck?" to a black policeman...











Whiteness is a helluva drug.

Drunk/drugged up whiteness (esp. men) is even worse. The filter on their entitlement goes out the window. And then men will pee on anything.



(I really, really have always hated dealing with drunk frat boys when they come into jail. They're the worst.)

Ahh yes, the true minority group targeted by the police force white people who give a fuck

my hearts and prayers go out to them. maybe we should give them the shortest month of the year to celebrate their culture.

i hope shia never stops following his truth.

LMAOO why is it always americans who talk about all the rights they have when they get in trouble. i see this everywhere

You know, you're right. I don't recall seeing people getting arrested in other countries and shouting nonsense about their country and how "I thought this is ___" (at least not regularly), it's always Americans lol.

eh i had a chilean friend who got arrested and kept saying that his dad was the ambassador of chile, the chilean government would come for them, etc...



i dont even think thats a real thing.

We're taught that (select parts of) the bill of rights is the beginning and end of law in our country. Anything else doesn't compute.

white non famous Americans and famous Americans, the rest of us will get shot and/or our rights are actually being violated

Same. The thought of someone here doing that makes me cackle.

This is beyond

The "I'm an AMERICAN" mantra always gets me. Does he think foreigners deserve to get arrested unjustly (which he apparently thinks he was)?

