David Letterman appears in new web series w/ Sen. Al Franken, speaks out on Trump
Watch Al Franken and David Letterman discuss climate change in the "Boiling the Frog" web series— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 11, 2017
https://t.co/Y21bds3ENp pic.twitter.com/TUayfJPVT2
- David Letterman is appearing in a new Funny or Die video series with Sen. Al Franken on climate change called "Boiling the Frog."
- Letterman also sat down for a recent Q&A with the AP and spoke out on Trump: "... let's just stop whining about what a goon he is and figure out a way to take him aside and put him in a home."
sources: 1 2
