David Letterman appears in new web series w/ Sen. Al Franken, speaks out on Trump

I'm sad that Aladdin post got deleted because I just wanted an excuse to talk about Avan Jogia all day :( Reply

It got deleted? Wtf Reply

Yeah, there was a similar post not even 24 hours ago. Reply

Aah ok Reply

The same news was posted earlier today. Reply

I keep watching his IG stories and I'm always shook by how good he looks. Rendered speechless tbh. Reply

He's been on some other shit on IG lol. All he does nowadays is look gorgeous, listen to trap music, wear super bohemian stuff to the CLUB lmao, and smoke cigarettes with his brother. Obviously he ain't that busy like hire him, Disney! Reply

I hate him so much, like the wind honestly gets knocked out of me every time I see his face fml. If he played Aladdin I'd probably faint in the cinema, but I'd be happy. I'd get a poster sf fast too. I am dehydrated.



Love your Olly icon also <3 Reply

His stories always show up first on my feed because my IG knows who I love most lol.



Ty bb <3! Reply

He looks soooo fucking good on IG rn lolll same Reply

I dont follow him but from the posts on ontd how have they not just casted him yet? Isn't he a good age? Reply

Yeah either he doesn't want it or Disney just don't know ha. Reply

avan is in my top 5 list of celebrities asses i'd love to eat Reply

Yessss and a part of me (the thirsty/irrational part of me) thinks he's a little bit bisexual. If anything, I think he'd at least enjoy a nice bro-job teehee. Reply

He looks like a mall Santa Reply

Al Franken is the reason this investigation has gotten to this point. Had he not asked the question Sessions answered with a lie he would have never recused himself from the Russia investigation and he would have squashed it like a bug immediately. Reply

I'm not from Minnesota, but I feel like Al Franken is one of those dems who flies under the radar but is underrated. Reply

The other Senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, is equally awesome but also low-key. Reply

Like someone drag me if this is not the case Reply

For a politician he is a relatively good guy (keyword: politician). I'm not sure of his entire voting record - I'm sure he has done dumb things over his tenure - but he was always a *legend* in my home growing up because of his "Rush Limbaugh is a Big, Fat Idiot" book, LoL I started really paying attention to him when he published his book on Fox News but my sister has read everything he has ever done and met him a few times (she worked in politics) and has always said good things about him and Lordy knows she does not mince words when it comes to politics. Reply

Yeah, a friend of mine used to work on Capitol Hill and she said Al was her favorite Senator. Reply

Man this cycle really has killed that optimism at making sure politicians are perfect. Go back in history and there's no politician or idol that's gonna be perfect, since it's about working within that consensus. Reply

bless al franken for being a constant thorn in people's sides, tbh. Reply

my senatorrrrrrrr Reply

Hah, yeah, I really appreciate that. I mean it would have been better if Sessions was not voted in but, what're ya gonna do. Reply

i loved his book lies and the lying liars who tell them, but i feel like for the most part, dems have really embarrassed themselves lately. we some need new blood in the party asap. Reply

I live in NoDak now, but grew up my entire life in Minnesota. My family still lives there. I always feel far more connected to being Minnesotan. Al and Amy are my favorites. Franken is the only campaign I've ever donated to. He was on that next level shit going in on Net Neutrality before most people knew what it was! Reply

Letterman lookin like Cat Stevens now Reply

Eat, Santa, eat! No one wants a skinny Santa! Reply

I fuckin love Al Franken. Al Franken 2020! Reply

I visited Minneapolis on vacation with my mom b/c she wanted to see the walker art center. It was when he was first running for the senate and pride was happening. He shook our hands. Reply

lol Reply

It's lovely watching Glenn Greenwald on twitter debating with people what collusion is. Him caping for the Trump clan is a joy to watch. Reply

