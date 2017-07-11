queen b

David Letterman appears in new web series w/ Sen. Al Franken, speaks out on Trump




- David Letterman is appearing in a new Funny or Die video series with Sen. Al Franken on climate change called "Boiling the Frog."
- Letterman also sat down for a recent Q&A with the AP and spoke out on Trump: "... let's just stop whining about what a goon he is and figure out a way to take him aside and put him in a home."

