Wiz Khalifa's See You Again is Now the Most Viewed YouTube Video

Why? It's not that special of a video. I like the song and all, but what's so great about it?

...but turns out that paul walker was a creep who dated his 16yo babysitter, so sentimental value bc of paul walker. that's my guess....but turns out that paul walker was a creep who dated his 16yo babysitter, so #teamgangnamstyle

I'm assuming people use it as a remembrance song a lot

100% agreed Garbage's music video to "The World Is Not Enough" Soundtrack was way more interesting tbqmfh

this song sucks

2.9 billion views and I've never even heard of it.



at least gangnam style was viral

I hate that song.

Never heard of this song and don't plan on it, but you go Golden Globe nominee

okay... who knew that many people cared about paul walker. it's not like he even had a career outside F&F?

#DoNotWorryAboutPaulWalker Well after all, he was in She's All That.

mte

he was handsome and his estate/family accused porsche of negligence so it made a lot of noise

Reply

Ehhh. I like this song, but tbh when I hear it, I don't think of Paul Walker. I know it's about/inspired by him, but I'm thinking of my loved ones who've passed away. I'm sure other people do the same.

exactly ppl here would have dragged him for dating a 16 yr old at 32 years old!

charlie puth's impact!!

I like this song, it's good for remembrance when a family member or something dies. That's probably why it's so popular......

Right. I can't with people being all, "Do that many people care about Paul Walker?"



No. Of course not. Lol



Edited at 2017-07-11 09:24 pm (UTC)

Those two songs being the most viewed though...

And Despacito coming to pass them both soon, ugh.

lmfao

everybody loses.

I hold a grudge against WK because he stole "Schala's Theme," from Chrono Trigger, for "Never Been." And now no one knows it's Schala's Theme anymore. >:c



She did not sacrifice herself to Lavos in the Ocean Palace for this shit!

whaaaat



(going to search this now)



eta: what a waste of a sample



Edited at 2017-07-11 07:32 pm (UTC)

2017 song of the year will beat it soon enough. 2.490.847.293 views so far.



Reply

I didn't think I'd ever say this, but come thru Despacito!

Awful song.

Reply

Top 3 videos are held by POC. Here's hoping a WOC makes her way through!

I feel like Gangnam Style needs an asterisk because a lot of those views were from white people making fun of it

oh you're right!

jesus, Latin America does not fuck around with stanning a song/artist haha

They're gonna beat Uptown Funk by the end of the month.

4 artists of the top 5 are MOC. That's pretty awesome tbh.

This song is like a Silent from Doctor Who. I groove to it when I hear it, but I cannot remember a single thing about it when it's not on.

America's greatest mistake since Trump is picking Despacito over Chantaje as the big crossover smash. I'll never forgive them.

Yass get that #1 spot, can't stand the song but everything for latinos

I like this song.

I hope this wins out in the end.



But until then, sad about PSY not being on top.

I love this song so much. Not the remix with Bieber, though.

This is disgusting.



Why does the world make no sense at all?

The elevator I was just in had this news up but only said it was charlie puth's song. 😒 but I never heard it before. Still not even 100% sure who charlie puth is lol

Despacito is going to pass it in like a month. It's already at 2.5bn

Let me go give it some views!

Yawn 😪 Can Call Me Maybe go viral again?

why, #CRJ4 is coming and will unseat these shitty songs!

