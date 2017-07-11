Wiz Khalifa's See You Again is Now the Most Viewed YouTube Video
Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" ends "Gangnam Style's" streak as most-viewed YouTube video https://t.co/16rgVgunPB— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 11, 2017
Broke the record on Monday with almost 2.9 BILLION views.
Gangnam Style has 2.894 billion views since it first appeared July 2012.
...but turns out that paul walker was a creep who dated his 16yo babysitter, so #teamgangnamstyle
at least gangnam style was viral
#DoNotWorryAboutPaulWalker
No. Of course not. Lol
Edited at 2017-07-11 09:24 pm (UTC)
She did not sacrifice herself to Lavos in the Ocean Palace for this shit!
(going to search this now)
eta: what a waste of a sample
Edited at 2017-07-11 07:32 pm (UTC)
4 artists of the top 5 are MOC. That's pretty awesome tbh.
I hope this wins out in the end.
But until then, sad about PSY not being on top.
Why does the world make no sense at all?
Yawn 😪 Can Call Me Maybe go viral again?
At least that song was good.