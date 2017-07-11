Kim Kardashian shuts down rumors that she was caught with cocaine on Snapchat

yeah, i mean i keep my candy powder all lined up like that too. obvi Reply

This exclamation has been used soooo many times by this family. I don't understand why they don't simply check the background of photos before posting. Unless like everything else in their lives they do this for PR.

I do that all the time to pretend like I'm doing coke. It's nbd and also a joke.

yeah the good 'ole fake coke joke

i guess i just don't spend much time buying powdered candy tbh Reply

when I was younger I used to do that with candy lol but this obviously not the case

she should have said it was like translucent powder or some other makeup shit, it'd be way more believable than "candy from Dylan's Candy Shop [sic]"

He cute

heck yeah he (Gavin Free) is

gavino on ontd? whatta day

I don't know that I believe it's sugar, but I def believe she doesn't do drugs. She's been pretty consistent about not drinking/doing drugs since she became famous.

I know Kim isn't a big drinker but tbh I'd have a hard time believing any celebrity doesn't do coke every once in a while (at least).

mb i'm naive, but ia

Same tbh

IA - I'm sure that Kim has tried coke at some point in her life, but I actually believe her when she says that she doesn't really party.



Now, the other members of her family, on the other hand… I don't think that any of them save Rob perhaps are addicts, but the younger ones definitely do a few bumps on the weekend lol. Reply

this poor thread

of all the drugs, i'd be shocked she does coke tbh

why? it keeps you from eating and makes you feel super productive

meh idk, i feel like she'd be too vain about all the work she's had done on her face to mess it up with coke lmao

she probs takes adderall for that

I'd be shocked if she did anything else besides coke.

dont all rich people do coke? i just assume lol

That's the only drug I could picture her doing lmao

lol at people thinking this monotone sis is on coke..



Edited at 2017-07-11 08:14 pm (UTC)

Same-- this drowsy tramp ain't wired.

everyone in hollywood does it

I just wouldn't have said nothing if I was her 😅

all the success this family has and they're still the worst liars lmao

lol that's how my candy looks too

if it was a line of Mars bars, same

lol

lmao

But... why is it in lines? 🤔

Honestly though I believe her. As much as I hate this family I feel like I've been keeping up with the Kardashians for long enough to know that Kim don't really party that much. Now I can't say the same for the rest of those brujas but Kim is too polished and obsessed with her image to risk it with drugs. She barely even drinks.

yeah. if it were kendall or kylie, i'd think they were lying, but i can't really imagine kim being a coke head NOW. maybe when she was younger?

IA

Yeah definitely during the Paris years but it seems unlikely now.

ya ia

Agreed. I could believe Khloe, Scott and Kourtney do coke though.

ia. i still think thats coke, but not hers lol

she might do coke and still not being a party person though.

yeah IA



she barely even drinks



ETA: i just copied what you wrote at the end lmao it's been a long day



Edited at 2017-07-11 07:05 pm (UTC)

She's definitely too polished and obsessed with her image to just take a picture and forget that there are lines of coke visible in the background

Came in here to say that. She's way too uptight to do anything that would let her risk her image/let loose, imo. I would suspect any of the other Kardashian/Jenners before her.

Honestly though I believe her. As much as I hate this family I feel like I've been keeping up with the Kardashians for long enough



I see what you did there

very dumb but I couldn't pass it up lol Reply

yeah and she was so annoying about not drinking on the show, which is the literally the opposite of what reality tv was about when the show first started. i believe her.

Anything to get attention, I guess. It's probably baby powder but she needed to get the spotlight away from Rob and back to her

whatever whatever

Don't the Kardashian have rampatant drug problems? I remember reading that.

Screencap pls

thanks bb

Lmao that's definitely suspect for just being sugar

if it wasn't literally two lines i might believe her lmao

No way that thats not coke, come on

lol that's cocaine.

Is that candy good?



I mean legit the candy store, this is not an allusion to hard drugs. Reply

I mean, it's fine, but it's hard to fuck up gummy bears?



Their flavored chocolate is supposedly super good though, my mom said that the pizza chocolate tasted exactly like a pizza but that it wasn't bad-tasting considering it was chocolate, whatever that means.



Basically: don't overspend for a gummy bear because a gummy bear is a damn gummy bear, but their unique stuff is worth a try. Reply

pizza flavored chocolate? why?

Its cute. I've bought a bunch of it but never tried any. Their giant fortune cookie was a hit and is suposedly tasty.

