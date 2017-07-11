Hades

Kim Kardashian shuts down rumors that she was caught with cocaine on Snapchat



Kim Kardashian had social media in a frenzy when she posted a clip on SnapChat with what looked like 2 lines of cocaine on a black slab background (press the left arrow on the image to see the picture in question)

The reality star took to Twitter to clarify that it was not nose candy, but instead REAL candy on the table.

