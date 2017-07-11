DeRay Mckesson Says ‘Apes’ Movie Likens Black People to Primates
In a now deleted tweet BLM activist DeRay Mckesson accused the upcoming film 'War for the Planet of the Apes' of comparing black people to the Apes, apparently pointing to the usage of the blue vest that the character Bad Ape wears as being a reference to his own signature blue vest.
Some agreed with the assertion while others did not. Others pointed out the vest has been worn since the first film in the series, “Planet of the Apes,” in 1968.
Otherwise they're too busy whining about the hypervisibility of black ppl
Time travelling racists.
But I also don't think the vest the character wears is a reference to the old movies as again, they don't look a like at all.
Everybody is reaching over something that I imagine was only chosen out of asthetics...like I don't think the vest is really meant to do anything except make that character stand out from the others
but i c the OP trying to stir up wank
There's def a lot of narssisim on his end
Espeically cause like...founding out Hollywood people did some racist shit sure isn't shocking, but thinking they'd be brasin enough to openly characture a black rights activist in a literal ape character??? Like, that's pretty bold...
People @ 20CF do not know or care about you dude.
he still most definitely shoulda done some research tho b/c this is embarrassing as FUK