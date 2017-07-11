DeRay Mckesson Says ‘Apes’ Movie Likens Black People to Primates

Yeah, that seems like a reach on this part. Reply

hollywood is racist af but a vest isn't exactly convincing proof here

*looks at op of post*

nah



nah Reply

^OP is a racist, do not engage

Are you racist op?

Same lol

Yeah, hard pass on troll bait.

nnnnnnn

mte

always the same shit

I don't know what response they wanted tbh

lol mte

It's so blatant too lmao. They only wanna talk abt black folks when it involves trying to make us look like we're doing ~too much~



Otherwise they're too busy whining about the hypervisibility of black ppl Reply

lol mte

basically

MTE, they are pathetic in their trolling attempts

mte

agreedt

Yaaaaassssss drag ha racist ass, ONTD!!!!!!

DRAG HAAAAAAAA!!!

DRAG HAAAAAAAA!!! Reply

Um, does he know what Planet of the Apes is about?

i can't believe deray invented blue vests.

And I can't believe film makers travelled into the future to STEAL his iconic vest for the 1968 original version of the film.

Time travelling racists.



Time travelling racists. Reply

He's 100% reaching assuming the character is a direct reference to him cause of a vest(the vest the character wears doesn't even look like his vest)



But I also don't think the vest the character wears is a reference to the old movies as again, they don't look a like at all.



Everybody is reaching over something that I imagine was only chosen out of asthetics...like I don't think the vest is really meant to do anything except make that character stand out from the others Reply

i like deray normally and love him on pod save, but i feel like it's super narcissistic to think that a huge franchise that's been around forever is paying homage to you lol.

lmao same. does he honestly think this franchise is checking for him?



but i c the OP trying to stir up wank Reply

Yeah, I think I had only ever seen him in passing before this thread(like retweets here and there)



There's def a lot of narssisim on his end



Espeically cause like...founding out Hollywood people did some racist shit sure isn't shocking, but thinking they'd be brasin enough to openly characture a black rights activist in a literal ape character??? Like, that's pretty bold... Reply

i really dont like him. he's probably with the feds. and the TFA association is even more suspicious. thankfully he's not all that relevant

You're outraged because they're recreating the look of the original ape in 1968. You don't own wearing blue vests man. Grow up. pic.twitter.com/XF9b0DurVt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 11, 2017

I think that guy is a Trump Supporter.

maybe not the best source for a tweet but he's (unfortunately) not wrong lol.

He didn't lie

lmao

that costume seems like it would be hot

I wouldn't put it past white people to do something racist , but I think this one is a reach.

Edited at 2017-07-11 06:50 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-11 06:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Others pointed out the vest has been worn since the first film in the series, "Planet of the Apes," in 1968.

what

Someone was alluding to this on another website.....So he's not only two movies behind, he's like three reboots behind too?

People @ 20CF do not know or care about you dude.



People @ 20CF do not know or care about you dude. Reply

LMAO at three reboots behind

His blue vest thing is so dumb.

to be somewhat fair to deray....people were pointing this out all day and tagging him in it and he finally responded



he still most definitely shoulda done some research tho b/c this is embarrassing as FUK Reply

def embarrassing.

Who is in your icon?

kimora lee simmons i think

I wonder if he has a closet filled with blue vests?

nah that nasty thing gets worn over and over

Lmaoo sis

lool

