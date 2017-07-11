Mako

DeRay Mckesson Says ‘Apes’ Movie Likens Black People to Primates



In a now deleted tweet BLM activist DeRay Mckesson accused the upcoming film 'War for the Planet of the Apes' of comparing black people to the Apes, apparently pointing to the usage of the blue vest that the character Bad Ape wears as being a reference to his own signature blue vest.

Some agreed with the assertion while others did not. Others pointed out the vest has been worn since the first film in the series, “Planet of the Apes,” in 1968.

