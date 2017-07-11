Teen Mom Star Recorded Driving Under The Influence
Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards, ex and baby father to Maci Bookout, was shown on the show driving to get married highly under the influence. His now wife, 21 year old Mackenzie, was also in the car and turned off the cameras and asked if he took any Xanax which Ryan swore on his child's life that he did not. It's been revealed that Ryan went to rehab but is now out of rehab.
I haven't been keeping up with this season but Mackenzie came for Ryan's ex, Dallas, for talking about him going to rehab with her years ago and not finishing and she also came for Maci for apparently not helping out and exploiting Ryan.
YEP.
He's lucky he didn't kill himself, that girl, or someone else. People who do this shit infuriate me. It's part of the reason I'm scared to drive. You can follow all the rules, be safe and careful, but all it takes one of these fucking assholes who are high or drunk and they can hit you and hurt you, paralyze you, maim you, or worse kill you.
Also aren't there producers monitoring these camera feeds when there isn't an actual crew with them? If so, this should have been a situation where they stepped in. I keep thinking about RW Hawaii when Ruthie tried to drive drunk and they had to intervene.
This moment between Cole and Aubree always makes me laugh
Leah appears to be getting her act together?
Kail's personal life is a mess but graduated college and is working on a master's.
Leah is still trying to get her life together.
Jenelle has jace, kaiser and her daughter and is marrying David 🙄
Kailyn is pregnant at 3rd time, and finished school which is good
Catelynn has a new business, a cute daughter, and they just moved into a third house after selling the other two lmao
Maci is married, has Bentley jade and maverick and successful businnesses
Amber has finally broken up with Matt (HELL YES!! he's a piece of shit(, has businesses
Farrah idg a fuck about
I think there's more but I can't remember
WHY THE FUCK WOULD SHE BE IN A CAR WITH HIM?
I hope to fucking god Maci and the other baby mama do not allow him to drive with the kids in the car. That's fucking scary as shit.
But ryan has always been able to get away with anything without taking responsibility for some reason on the show. Even Dr. drew is always taking up for him.
I have no sympathy from Ryan. He has everything going for him- involved parents, a comfortable life style. I think his mother is a classic enabler but really what's so bad in his life that he's like ooo heroin let's try that! I mean shit you've got kids.
Mackenzie's behavior is vile. He should have made him pull over. She should NOT have fucking married him. They risked not only their own lives but the lives of lots of innocent people on the highway.
I wish he'd go to rehab for himself instead of because MTV caught him and his new wife threatened him. He was only in rehab for 2 weeks.
