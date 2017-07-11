Teen Mom Star Recorded Driving Under The Influence



Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards, ex and baby father to Maci Bookout, was shown on the show driving to get married highly under the influence. His now wife, 21 year old Mackenzie, was also in the car and turned off the cameras and asked if he took any Xanax which Ryan swore on his child's life that he did not. It's been revealed that Ryan went to rehab but is now out of rehab.


Source
I haven't been keeping up with this season but Mackenzie came for Ryan's ex, Dallas, for talking about him going to rehab with her years ago and not finishing and she also came for Maci for apparently not helping out and exploiting Ryan.
Tagged: , , , , ,