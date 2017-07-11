Teen Mom Star Recorded Driving Under The Influence

Mackenzie's a dumb bitch. Reply

Thread

Link

Mackenzie is an idiot. He's been a visible tweaker for several seasons. That was scary to watch when it aired. He was also visibly high before this scene when he wanted to go get a haircut. Reply

Thread

Link

it was so sketchy when he went to get a haircut with that big backpack... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So he's nodding off at the wheel to the point where she has to grab it to keep them in the proper lane and she doesn't think "hmmm maybe I should have him pull over and I should drive instead?"



He's lucky he didn't kill himself, that girl, or someone else. People who do this shit infuriate me. It's part of the reason I'm scared to drive. You can follow all the rules, be safe and careful, but all it takes one of these fucking assholes who are high or drunk and they can hit you and hurt you, paralyze you, maim you, or worse kill you.



Edited at 2017-07-11 06:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i've never followed teen mom, but saw this trending on twitter and took a look. it's really, really scary that he's driving while clearly on something. he's nodding out like a heroin addict. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah that was not on xanax. how did she allow him to keep driving? He was nodding off high as fuck on heroin :( Reply

Thread

Link

mte! how in the hell do you just ride along peacefully while the driver of your vehicle is swerving and nodding off? i would have been unable to mask my distress tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, "xanax" lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ryan has always been an idiot but this Mackenzie girl is just as stupid. Why would you even let him keep driving the car when you have to grab the wheel to keep him from swerving?? And why would you think it's a good idea to marry a dude who is high out of his mind??



Also aren't there producers monitoring these camera feeds when there isn't an actual crew with them? If so, this should have been a situation where they stepped in. I keep thinking about RW Hawaii when Ruthie tried to drive drunk and they had to intervene.



Edited at 2017-07-11 07:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Worse, those two idiots aren't even wearing seatbelts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are any of the teen moms doing well and live happy/successful lives? i always feel like i read horror stories :( Reply

Thread

Link

chelsea. but she had the best chance from the start. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Chelsea is. She has a good man and new baby and rumor is that she'll be leaving the show because she doesn't want to be in the limelight anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





This moment between Cole and Aubree always makes me laugh



https://instagram.com/p/BPoaqhcBvDI/ Obviously it could be all fake, but Chelsea's husband seems to be amazing to her and Aubree and their new baby is absolutely adorable.This moment between Cole and Aubree always makes me laugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww her baby is cute. Jenelle's (& I know I sound like a complete douche) looks like a troll doll. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hello good is, i always see you in teen mom posts and i've seen a couple 16&p seasons but i was wondering what you would suggest for me to catch up on teen mom? i really only care abt the og girls and the drama Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chelsea's doing good. Maci's life would be together if Ryan wasn't addicted to something and he wasn't her kid's dad. Although Chelsea's baby daddy is an addict now too.



Edited at 2017-07-11 06:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

chelsea. maci.



Leah appears to be getting her act together?



Kail's personal life is a mess but graduated college and is working on a master's. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Chelsea is doing really good. Has an amazing husband, daughter and baby boy.



Leah is still trying to get her life together.



Jenelle has jace, kaiser and her daughter and is marrying David 🙄



Kailyn is pregnant at 3rd time, and finished school which is good



Catelynn has a new business, a cute daughter, and they just moved into a third house after selling the other two lmao



Maci is married, has Bentley jade and maverick and successful businnesses



Amber has finally broken up with Matt (HELL YES!! he's a piece of shit(, has businesses



Farrah idg a fuck about



I think there's more but I can't remember Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so hold up-- they were on their way to get married in this video? or had they just gotten married? why the fuck would she marry him?



WHY THE FUCK WOULD SHE BE IN A CAR WITH HIM?



I hope to fucking god Maci and the other baby mama do not allow him to drive with the kids in the car. That's fucking scary as shit. Reply

Thread

Link

They were on their way to get married. And still got married. And Ryan's mom was all upset that Bentley wasn't there. I was like oh hell no I'm glad he wasn't there. he doesn't need to see his father all messed up like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm sure it's more to do that it's not a priority to ryan that bentley be there then the actual bentley not being there. i could see that. you supposedly get married thinking it's forever, i could see being like wtf why didn't my dad have me at his wedding when i got a bit older. though bentley is like what? 8 or 9 at this point. crazy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I haven't watched the show lately, but I remember this guy being a real piece of work. I don't know anything about this girl, but it's a bummer that this tense and dangerous ride is on their way to their own wedding. Not a good sign... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Could the marriage be invalid if he was this gone? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i've been in a situation where i only realized the driver of the car i was in was fucked up after i had gotten in and we were on the road. as soon as i realized though i immediately made him pull over, i got out and ran back home. it really shook me up. Reply

Thread

Link

i don't watch the show but since i had seen the video i looked up some articles and i can't at this mackenzie girl trying to blame all of this on maci, saying she's humiliating him & didn't try to help him like ok & what are you doing letting him drive the car when you know he;s fucked up???? Reply

Thread

Link

I just don't understand how anyone can place any blame on Maci as if she interacts with him all the time.



But ryan has always been able to get away with anything without taking responsibility for some reason on the show. Even Dr. drew is always taking up for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dr. Drew is the fucking worst. I can see being a bit sympathetic to addicts. Addiction is hard and often times these people have come from fucked up family backgrounds and high stress situations.



I have no sympathy from Ryan. He has everything going for him- involved parents, a comfortable life style. I think his mother is a classic enabler but really what's so bad in his life that he's like ooo heroin let's try that! I mean shit you've got kids. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i hate dr drew that's why i couldn't watch the reunions bc he gave the guys so many passes even when they've proven they were shit time & time again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was dark Reply

Thread

Link

Maci did the best she could. Ryan is not her responsibility. He is surrounded by enablers like his parents and Mackenzie.



Mackenzie's behavior is vile. He should have made him pull over. She should NOT have fucking married him. They risked not only their own lives but the lives of lots of innocent people on the highway. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? What is Maci supposed to do about the part time father of her child? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like, if you absolutely have to take your high as fuck fiance to a wedding ceremony where his parents look like they want to die while it's happening, you should at least be the one driving so that you don't get into a car accident and die or kill someone on the way. but that's just me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Blaming this on anyone but Ryan Edwards is wrong.



I wish he'd go to rehab for himself instead of because MTV caught him and his new wife threatened him. He was only in rehab for 2 weeks. Reply

Thread

Link

That letter is so beyond fucked up.... idk how Maci didn't fly off on her.



The people in Ryan's life will do anything to not hold him accountable for his actions..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. It's super fucked up, and super common. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved that Maci just kind of laughed at how ridiculous she was being and she even said "I'm not the one embarrassing Ryan or Mackenzie, he's embarrassing himself." I was like YOU GO GIRL. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Man, I haven't followed the show for a few years but damn, if your partner's ex knows more about their addiction issues, then that's some serious head-in-the-sand nonsense. I feel like every time I see a minor bruise or something on my husband, I'm like "Did you notice this? When is this from? Where'd you get it? Are you dying?" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link