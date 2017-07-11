July 11th, 2017, 10:52 am toddies Janet Jackson out in NYC with baby Eissa source 1 2 3Do u have baby fever, ONTD? Are you elusive? Tagged: candids, candids - celebrity kids, janet jackson Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7373 comments Add comment
these things give me hope of having kids later in life. people around me are stressing me out so bad..I can't help that i'm a late bloomer. :(
Edited at 2017-07-11 05:56 pm (UTC)
I'm good being kid free, though.
I'm cool on having my own though, at least rn.
i'd take a baby if someone handed me one i guess. no big deal.
Edited at 2017-07-11 06:39 pm (UTC)
Blanket is the one he hung out the window.
but no i don't want one, i'm hoping that my brother or younger sis has one so that i can paly with theirs and be a good auntie
never in my dang life