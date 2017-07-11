Aww

these things give me hope of having kids later in life. people around me are stressing me out so bad..I can't help that i'm a late bloomer. :(



Oh, his little chubby cheeks <3



I'm good being kid free, though. Reply

I'm never having kids, but hers is a cutie. Reply

welp eISSA BABY and not an album Reply

Lol Reply

lmaooo this comment is underrated Reply

OMG, what a beautiful baba 😍



I'm cool on having my own though, at least rn. Reply

so freaking cute. his whole outfit 😭🔥👌🏽



i'd take a baby if someone handed me one i guess. no big deal. Reply

Little QT. I wish my nephew was still that small :( Reply

Those chubby cheeks and the grey sweats - how precious! Yeah, I got a bit of baby fever, but I haven't established my career so that kid ain't coming any time soon. Reply

Same 😩 Reply

this is me, i want to at least be settled in my job for at least 2-3 years and at least put somewhat of a dent in my student loans before i get pregnant. my best friend has an 19-month-old who adores me so i'm enjoying being an aunt until i can get to being a mom. Reply

same w me. not so much that i need to be A+ successful, but i just wanna be in a bit of a better place, with more savings and some seniority Reply

aw what cute baby Reply

lmao i know y'all don't think any of MJ's kids are biologically his but in that second picture, eissa reminds me a lot of blanket when he was a baby Reply

Blanket is the only one I can see being MJ's bio kid. Reply

Blanket is the only one that actually looks a bit like Michael.





Wasn't Blanket the one that Michael took in his arms and leave to his house directly from the delivery room in the second he was out of the womb? Reply

No that was Paris. He cleaned her off in his kitchen sink.



Blanket is the one he hung out the window. Reply

He really does! Reply

her baby is so cute omg



but no i don't want one, i'm hoping that my brother or younger sis has one so that i can paly with theirs and be a good auntie Reply

Omg he is perf 😩😍 Reply

He's adorable! And big...wasn't he born yesterday? Reply

