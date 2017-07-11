Update: Paris Jackson & Trevor Donovan just friends

He's her bio-dad! Reply

i can't get over the comment someone made yesterday about how she hadn't even been born when he turned 18. YUCK.

I mean, when you have the paps right in front of you and you choose to hold your male friend's hand I'd assume you know what you're doing lol

Especially when u call the paps on yourself 👀

Both Trevor & Paris thank you for the attention, and ask that you continue to pay attention to them in the future



lmao

yeah okay.

what 38 year old holds a 19 year olds hand tho unless it's his daughter

this

mte. ew. sure jam

oh please they were holding hands they knew what they were doing.



also yikes @ that beasitiality tweet, talk about a false equivalence.

okay @ the bestiality one

Yeah, that's a very "well, that escalated quickly" response that also bears no equivalency.

your icon 😭

Well that settles that.

i... have never held a mans hand platonically?? why would i want to

You wouldn't, no one would. It's weird asf.

A couple of my guy friends have held my hand when they were walking me out of nightclubs etc. Granted it's a specific circumstance where they're trying to be gentlemanly/get me home safe and not just randomly walking around in every day life, but I never found it weird.



edit: Though I also wouldn't get outraged/think it was so strange if somebody assumed they were my bf from that.



Edited at 2017-07-11 09:47 pm (UTC)

Exactly. Same. Unless I'm drunk and walking with a friend.

I knew someone who would hold hands with her guy friends (and they really were friends, at least on her end). She would get angry when someone would assume that the guy is her boyfriend. Like, you know what you're doing.

Why do you hold hands with your cat Nastasia?

HOW do you hold hands with your cat Natasia?

Apparently they stroll down the street holding hands just like Paris and her platonic friend!

Why are you friends with a 38-year-old man tho? Sorry but something in the water ain't clean....

Why is a 38 year old man "friends" with a teenager is a better question.

this

True. That's basically what I meant. It came out the wrong way.

THIS!!!! I've volunteered with early 20 somethings and I a 26yo felt weird and old hanging out with them on breaks so I can't imagine befriending them at 40. Wtaf!

You can have friends who are older than you. I do.

I'm not 19 though. I'm 22.

Omg Jackson family stan twitter exists??

okay but for real. how do you hold hands with a cat?

chest to chest,

nose to nose,

paw to palm

lmfao

