Update: Paris Jackson & Trevor Donovan just friends
They may have been spotted holding hands, but Paris Jackson and Trevor Donovan are just friends: https://t.co/tI8HFHj2Wc pic.twitter.com/zqo4hnpsgG— E! News (@enews) July 10, 2017
· Trevor's rep tells Just Jared that he & Paris are just friends, and that they know each other because they're both working on an adoption campaign for Los Angeles animal shelters. Paris & Trevor are advocates for human & animal rights, as you can see through their illustrious twitter accounts"
· Yesterday Paris tweeted photos of herself holding hands with female friends, and liked some tweets about how tough it is to be over-analyzed when you're a super A-list celebrity like she is. The tweet has since been deleted
· Both Trevor & Paris thank you for the attention, and ask that you continue to pay attention to them in the future
· Update from this post
Unless you're a celebrity..then everything you do is analyzed.— Angel Kolivas (@aigtmm) July 11, 2017
Next thing they'll sexualize is hugging, o wait, they already do— Mj +Pj 💕 (@hemadehistory) July 11, 2017
people got a problem with everything you do🤦🏻♀️— Samantha Marie (@sammlodynia) July 11, 2017
I hold hands with my cat does that mean IM into beastiality? NO— Nastasia (@scarlettroseV) July 11, 2017
Are you extra, ONTD?
lmao
also yikes @ that beasitiality tweet, talk about a false equivalence.
edit: Though I also wouldn't get outraged/think it was so strange if somebody assumed they were my bf from that.
Edited at 2017-07-11 09:47 pm (UTC)
Exactly. Same. Unless I'm drunk and walking with a friend.
I'm not 19 though. I'm 22.
