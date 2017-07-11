My dream wedding is one not to a professional athlete. Fuuuuuuck that mess Reply

It might be because I don't pay too much attention to the sport but I feel like if you GOTTA marry an athlete then a hockey player is your best bet. Avoid basketball and football players at all costs imo. Reply

As someone who followed hockey religiously for years (both NHL and lower leagues), naaahhh, they're all the same. Reply

Not really. Puck bunnies, anyone ? Reply

lol, nope. most hockey players aren't shit and they get away with more because they're supposed to be "classier" Reply

Nah.



I honestly think marry a golf pro or like a racecar driver. Someone you could overpower if it ever got physical. Reply

The long money is in baseball, they all gone cheat tho. Probably Reply

lmao, seriously. Not in any universe. Reply

This truth. Reply

i always joke about marrying a hockey player but i don't think i could actually do it. but if hockey wives is anything to go by i'm not their type so i'll be fine. Reply

I do like the minimalism of her gown, but $20,000? You can get a gown exactly like that for less than a thousand at any bridal shop. Reply

I was gonna say, that gown looks as basic as they come. Reply

OK but then nobody would know u have money! Reply

$20k to serve David's Bridal realness. Reply

Good for them! Nina looks pretttttttyyyy Reply

What's your dream wedding, ONTD?



certainly not in idaho and certainly not in a strapless dress Reply

Lol Reply

lmao same Reply

LMAO Reply

$20,000 is way too much for a dress that generic. Reply

It also draws attention to how bony she is Reply

I think that's the point . Reply

for fucking real. i'm legit shocked that is a 20k dress. Reply

I knew what her wedding reception menu was gonna be before I even read People's description. Some people you can just easily read. Reply

20k for that plain ass dress? Reply

a 20k MARCHESA looks like that? Reply

What's your dream wedding, ONTD



Probably 5 minutes in a judges's chambers, no family, and then spending the $35,000 plus dollars a wedding costs on something more practical...like redoing the ductwork in my house so the furnace and hot water heater can go in the basement and I have have a proper laundry room. Or figuring out a way to get a bigger master bathroom. Reply

sounds like something i would totally do. i'm always alarmed and baffled at regular, middle-class people wasting 5-6 digits worth on a few days of celebration? damn put it to some practical use, or have a smaller wedding (unless you're a millionaire/billionaire, then do whatever the fuck you want) Reply

I always find it kind of sad that so many not-rich people blow so much money on a wedding, especially when most of your guests probably don't really care that much. Sometimes I'll see a recently dated wedding favor like a shot glass in thrift stores and I'm like, damn they didn't even keep it for a full year. Reply

not crazy about the placement of her veil but the boat is cool Reply

I have a very strong disliking for this lady. I don't even keep tabs on her, but every time I see her on a magazine cover, I'm like "HOW IS SHE STILL 'RELEVANT'?!?"

That is a tragic waste of $20,000.

Also, I guess she's finally given up on being actress Reply

This looks like a ANTM challenge, where Tyra would tell her "Brides aren't supposed to blend into the woodwork. You weren't smizing. You should've powered through the bug bites & the wind." Reply

