Julianne Hough marries NHL player Brooks Laich in Idaho Julianne & Brooks were engaged in 2015. She wore a $20k Marchesa gown. What's your dream wedding, ONTD?
I honestly think marry a golf pro or like a racecar driver. Someone you could overpower if it ever got physical.
certainly not in idaho and certainly not in a strapless dress
Probably 5 minutes in a judges's chambers, no family, and then spending the $35,000 plus dollars a wedding costs on something more practical...like redoing the ductwork in my house so the furnace and hot water heater can go in the basement and I have have a proper laundry room. Or figuring out a way to get a bigger master bathroom.
Also, I guess she's finally given up on being actress
The center part