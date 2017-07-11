Alexander Skarsgård talks about his first kiss and how much he loves Jessica Lange

Looks like he has the same type of skin as me... Ah, Nordic skin in the sun... Burned in a second. Reply

Same. What makes it worse is that my whole family is Nordic and they all turn perfectly tan after five seconds in the sun. Reply

If it makes you feel any better, I am 100% Middle-Eastern (Lebanese) and also tan exactly the same way. Like, literally my dermatologist told me I really shouldn't be in the sun at all without sunblock and a hat (at age 21 I had to have a mole removed twice). Reply

I think he's really handsome tbh Reply

He was so good in BLL, is he expected to get a nom? If so, who would he be going up against? Reply

Yes! Stanley Tucci, Alfred Molina, David Thewlis, Martin Freeman, maybe Hank Azaria? Idk Reply

This vid of him reacting to Bill's look as Pennywise is so cute :



"this is from christmas day 3 years ago" lmaooooo Reply

i feel like he's such a good big brother and it genuinely warms my heart Reply

Lol.

They all seem so tight it's nice. Reply

i love this Reply

jfc i want to ride him til his dick falls off Reply

me the fuck too Reply

what...is happening here? Reply

I don't have a gif but I do

too. Reply

me three Reply

he's hot af but i'm more into bill tbh Reply

Same Reply

MTE, and idk why. He's got that gothic-vampiric look to him I guess?



I'm not making this sound better. Reply

Gross AF Reply

He's still very hot. Reply

And this is why I do not leave the house without SPF 50 on all my exposed skin. I'm pale af and I'm not here for roasted lobster aging. Reply

Is ha hairline receding or is he part of #TeamForehead Reply

little of both i think

he and nastia should date Reply

he's always had the same hairline so yeah team forehead. Reply

*fivehead, really Reply

lmao @ his american pronunciation of his last name OOP



alexa chung is so lucky da FUK Reply

are they still together? I don't follow them but I thought Just Jared used to post about them a ton and there hasn't been anything for a while. Reply

could be FWB lmao



they are spotted together occasionally! not sure if they are actually dating anymore Reply

The haven't been together in about 2 months and he was vacationing without her. I feel like they are super casual and maybe just friends now? Who knows really. Reply

I watched a bunch of videos of him doing interviews for BLL the other day. There was one where he talked about the scene with Perry and Celeste at the psych appt and how he had to decide whether Perry was being sincere or being manipulative to regain control of the situation. Reply

That's interesting, what did he settle on? Reply

he didnt say! hahaha the interviewer was trying to get it out of him but he said he knew which way he approached it from but wouldnt say bc he wanted ppl to make up their own minds. Reply

Yeah, I'm interested to know what he settled on too! Might just crawl down the rabbit hole of AS interviews now too... Reply

also his old modelling pictures are gold

I love that he's hot af bit also sort of goofy looking sometimesalso his old modelling pictures are gold Reply

What a great androgynous look. Reply

I love this man so much. He is my Jessica Lange. Reply

I can't believe I used to think he was hot. Reply

