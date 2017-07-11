ONTD Roundup

It's so crazy how all this is happening while Lauren is gone. Reply

Please tell me you're quoting that iconic scene from The Hills. Please. Reply

I quote that all the time and I never even watched The Hills, The Soup went to town with that quote and I still think it's absolutely hilarious. Reply

i have my annual review for my job today but i'm nervous because it's scheduled at 4pm and i keep thinking why is it so late am i getting fired? Reply

Don't they usually fire people on Fridays? That's what I've heard. Good luck! Reply

oop i just realized mine is coming up next month.

you'll be fine!!! good luck :D Reply

good luck, i am sure they love you <3 Reply

It's nearly tea-time here (evening meal), I'm having homemade lasagne. My Mam makes the best lasagne 😋 Reply

not sure yet, but maybe a tuna sandwich. I didn't eat breakfast that long ago. Reply

I might get a noodle and beef bowl from a place that opened up earlier this year near my work, it was delicious at first but I ate it too often and got super sick of it, it's been months at this point so hopefully it will taste good again lol Reply

arroz con pollo + red beans Reply

probably french fries once I actually get up and make them Reply

Roast beef sandwich then some chocolate covered almonds! Reply

leftover red rice and chicken kelaguen Reply

i weighed myself for the first time in WEEKS and i lost 2 lbs when i was afraid i had gained weight..



suffice it to say i'm going to eat whatever the fuck i want for lunch but.. what?!?! mac and cheese? PHO?!?! omfg a SANDWICH with BREAD?!?!? so many things i never let myself eat!! Reply

met my boyfriend for subs at Penn Station, I had the chicken teriyaki and it's free cookie tuesday! Reply

Mushroom risotto, fruit and vegetables. Reply

jimmy johns brought us free samples #blessed Reply

I woke up a little late and just had breakfast. Coffee, toast, grapes. Reply

Lasagna from the halal Italian place by my office. And the owner gave me some soft serve ice cream on the house because it's hot out! Reply

free chickfila because i can find me a white t and a sharpie, fuck it. Reply

i just ate a chobani peanut butter yoghurt flip. nom Reply

Re-watching LOTR, I forgot how much I enjoyed the films. They're a good watch on a rainy day like today. Reply

Oooo which LOTR? I'm not ashamed to admit that The Two Towers and Return of the King are still some of my favorite films. I don't care, they just bring up so many emotions in me. In a good way. I shall love those movies forever. Reply

Anyone experience lower back pain during ovulation? I'm thinking that's what might be causing this pain and it's so annoyingggg Reply

Not to scare you but that's one of many signs of endometriosis. I have back pain a lot and it's, I'm sure, directly tied to my endometriosis. Definitely tell a doctor. Reply

Okay, thanks for the heads up. I did start lifting a lot heavier recently at the gym and think it might be that instead but if it persists, I'll def call my doctor. Reply

It's only Tuesday and I'm SO over this week. I just want to cancel everything, my job, my life, myself. I wish there was a button to shut everything down. Reply

</3 you're not alone, I know that feeling all too well, love. Sometimes I just wished there was a giant pause button. Take care of yourself. Reply

ugh i feel this so hard

sorry bb hope you feel better <3 Reply

Decluttering continues today, with going through two huge boxes of VHS tapes, lol.

my sentimental ass saved some. I just wanna rewatch some of the stuff with the original commercials. and stuff like the 1999 MTV video music awards I feel will have some entertainment value to rewatch. Reply

Oh dang, we got rid of all the vhs a long time ago lol. Reply

lol we still have 3 working VCRs. up until like four years ago my parents still used the VCR to record things off the TV before we finally got a PVR.



Edited at 2017-07-11 04:44 pm (UTC) Reply

i'm going through this process as well. feels so good to finally rid myself of things. and get shit out of boxes! if it doesn't have a place in my apartment it's fuckin OUT! Reply

I wish I never got rid of my vhs recordings. I want to go back and watch them lol Reply

So I got back from my vacation to Puerto Rico last night, and I have to say I had the absolute best time ever. I felt like I belonged there (I should...my mother is from there).



The people were so fucking nice and the island and neighboring islands were beyond gorgeous.



And of course, my ass ends up hooking up with a guy at the resort we stayed in and turns out he was my exes ex. What a small world! Can't wait to go back.

YASSSSSSS



and, of course, gays. Reply

Puto, it was amazing. I can't believe i waited this long to go. I'm already making plans for January again for the festival in Viejo San Juan. Reply

I saw your photos and looked like an amazing trip!! I wanna go there! Reply

Parent

Yesss

Puerto Rico! The homeland 🇵🇷 I wanna go back soon Reply

Parent

glad you had a great trip! do you have any recs about where to stay and what to do there? Reply

Parent

I'm glad you had fun! Reply

Parent

i'm glad you had a good time! the world is so small sometimes Reply

Parent

omg i saw all your pictures and your vacation looked amazing. my friend and i have been talking about going to pr next year for vacation and after your pictures I AM GOING IDC Reply

Parent

So Nadal lost yesterday 15-13 in the 5th and Venus made it to the quarters!



I went Fed and Venus to win it Reply

i just started binge watching House of Cards. i'm only on ep. 1 and i can't decide if i like it or not but i do know that kate mara looks like something from Whoville Reply

Or the 90s planet of the apes



Yes she does lolOr the 90s planet of the apes Reply

she is SO funny looking Reply

LMAO Reply

lmaoo Reply

I've been binge watching it too and i'm currently on season five, just started. It's so good. Robin Wright is such a queen~. i think Kate is pretty tbh Reply

you guys--- it's my 2nd day working from home and I'm freaking out. Like, I got to sleep in until NINE AM... and when I got up, I didn't have to rush through the shower, I got to make coffee--- I'M WATCHING LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN.



It feels like vacation. I feel like this is cheating. Reply

Live it up, mama! There's no need to live that 9-5 stress life. Reply

I just feel weird-- like if I have nothing to do and I'm just at home chilling, making money to be a lazy ass. I'm wayyyyy to used to that structured office life. Reply

Parent

working from home is amazing. i love rolling over and signing into work IM and chillin' (when i don't have calls..)



i do end up missing the office life after a few days. the interactions with my coworkers.. their laughing at my jokes.. Reply

Parent

So jealous. My bosses bosses boss doesn't 'believe' in working from home. :( Reply

Parent

Enjoy it bb! I always found that even with taking my time, I managed to get more done while working from home. Reply

Parent

wfh is the best! not having that hour commute to and from takes away so much stress i feel at the end of the day. Reply

Parent

So I had a FWB situation that I got kinda wrapped up in. I ended things because it wasn't going the way I would've wanted. Well we started talking again and it's been a pretty open conversation, but it's also confusing because he kept telling me that he couldn't have conversations with anyone else like he has with me, that I'm beautiful with or without make up, that we're both incredibly sexual compatiable with one another, that he missed me a lot, yadda yadda but there just aren't "romantic feelings" lmao like that's wild that you could be all those things and still not have someone want to date you 🤔 But oh well.. Reply

He sounds like a chump. Ugh Reply

fuck that noise. if it's not what you want then leave before you get more hurt! Reply

Chump [2] Reply

Hell no. You don't need someone telling you that shit and then saying they don't have romantic feelings. Fuck that guy. Reply

As someone who literally just went thru something similar: girl he's playing you RUN plz Reply

if he ain't gonna play by the rules of fwb, he doesn't deserve to be your fwb! Reply

That was an issue I had initially and I know it's not smart to get into a FWB situation with him again but I'm trying to be civil because he's a mutual friend of a lot of my friends.. but when we were messing around he'd do a lot do the same stuff which cause my confusion.. and he'd tell me he missed me while away on business trips, I was the perfect girl, yadda yadda but I'm like 🤔 Reply

Either dude is too dumb to realize he loves you or he's just saying what he thinks you want to hear to get back into your pants.



Either way: RUN. Reply

Parent

A dude across the hall in our office gives music lessons and i can hear a ukulele



Im not into it Reply

I'm reading this for the first time and jfc actual ppl dying over lotr/harry potter fandom wank...bye http://www.thefanthropologist.com/?p=21 5 Reply

The Anne Rice post has inspired me to listen to this perfect ass album again Reply

