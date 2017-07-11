The L Word sequel series in works at Showtime
#TheLWord sequel in the works at Showtime with @ilenechaiken @jenniferbeals @katemoennig & @Leisha_Hailey attached https://t.co/Vr8wFXInuV pic.twitter.com/IhFLsdfGJ6— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 11, 2017
Search for a showrunner is underway
Series creator Ilene Chaiken is on board as an executive producer.
Original series stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey will return and also who exec produce. Should the sequel move ahead, the trio would appear on the reboot with their respective characters helping to connect to what is said to be a new ensemble of women, with viewers following their lives, loves and tribulations.
source
I want Carmen to make a guest appearance so bad.
ITS LIT YALL
why cant they just hire an actual wlw in the industry/only look for wlw rather than just someone with ties, like fucking heck i would do this shit for free (and id still do a better job that ilene, lbr)
/cynical as fuck
i recommend it because somehow theres nothing else like it on tv, and a lot of the time its so bad thats its good/hilarious. watch it even if u only watch it for the meme
with jamieand i'm there. AliceShane