The L Word sequel series in works at Showtime




Search for a showrunner is underway
Series creator Ilene Chaiken is on board as an executive producer.
Original series stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey will return and also who exec produce. Should the sequel move ahead, the trio would appear on the reboot with their respective characters helping to connect to what is said to be a new ensemble of women, with viewers following their lives, loves and tribulations.

