the song sucks but she looks like Dakota Fanning Reply

Thread

Link

i found her through spotify and she's got some jams Reply

Thread

Link

welp. the song was cute until the predictable chorus. Reply

Thread

Link

I like her music. She's so pretty too *__* Reply

Thread

Link

damn i miss skam



he resembles kstew sometimes, something about his nose and mouth Reply

Thread

Link

I actually like the song



and herman as well. he's got a great profile



I miss skam :( Reply

Thread

Link

that's a nice video. song is forgettable though.



Reply

Thread

Link