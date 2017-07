i love her. the youtube conspiracy videos about her crack me up. Reply

her aesthetic is very 2011 Jpop..... Reply

Cute, but I'm ready for an album now Reply

love her. I think it's amusing but a little mean that the Fine Bros makes the little kids watch her videos over and over again bc those kids find her scary haha. Reply

I swear I'm like the Man in the Black Hat from Westworld when it comes to trying to find a deeper meaning in these videos Reply

No thank you. Reply

Aww I take it back.

Lowlife is amazing. Reply

I love her, all of her songs have been bops. Where is the album sis!!!! Reply

Um. Do people ironically stan her? I don't get this. Genuinely curious. Reply

I personally REALLY love her music, I think it's fun cute pop. Her whole schtick is meh but I really like how much it confuses people. Reply

Yeah, her music here sounds okay pop-wise. But the whole "aesthetic" with the pentagram and Illuminati symbolism is so try-hard and "edgy" lol Reply

I wish she'd do more stuff like Lowlife because these songs aren't cutting it :( Reply

same



her new songs after the bubblebath ep are tragic, apparently she was dropped from her former label so maybe that's why her new songs suck? Reply

she needs 2 collab with pc music cuz this song is garbage n her aesthetic deserves better Reply

Oblig we need more bops like "Altar" and "Lowlife" comment Reply

why do all her videos look the same? Reply

She looks so different from her old pics. Reply

she looks the same ? Reply

She's lost so much weight and she's paler than she used to be. Her new child-like image makes her seem younger than she was in her before pics as well. That's the weirdest part to me. Reply

her ep was great but her last two songs have sucked ass. shame i really wanted that album. Reply

