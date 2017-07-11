The View talks about Donald Jr releasing his email correspondence with the Russian lawyer
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Tuesday as the show was happening the panel reacted to Donald Trump Jr.'s releasing his email correspondence in regards to setting up a meeting with a Russian lawyer in getting damaging information about HRC. The panel respond with doesn't this incriminate him further. Joy says how can you be stupid enough to release these emails? The panel question how is this beneficial for him. The panel question if it's real though and bring up how Maddow had a segment in regards to people shopping fake documents to bring a-ha moment!
Before the live reaction to the emails, they did talk about the NYTimes bombshell that set this email correspondence to be brought into light.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3
Poetic justice.
Don Jr @ himself
Dude is one screenshot away from faking his own death, sailing away and calling himself Rory B Bellows
LIKE IF OJ SAID 'HANG ON LET ME TAKE OFF THE LATEX GLOVES FIRST'
I was watching MSNBC and Ted Cruz blamed Obama and Clinton lmao. He basically said they were too soft on Russia and then praised Trump. I can't.
I took a sanity break as well while staying off ONTD minimally. I'm ready for more politics and the downfall of 45.
LMAO I just spit water everywhere, bless you <3