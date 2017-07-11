The View talks about Donald Jr releasing his email correspondence with the Russian lawyer

I AM ALIVE!!!!!!!!! HOLY SHIT. Reply

I AM ALIVE TOO! Reply

Hey you welcome back!! I missed all your fabulous Comey icons!!! Reply

Oh Junior, you are as smart as you are handsome Reply

Lmao Reply

lmaooooooo Reply

NNNNNNN Reply

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

What a fucking idiot lmfao Reply

HOLY SHIT???? I MEAN... Reply

I can't believe this is real. I know those Trumps are dumb motherfuckers but to tweet the proof of collusion..... Goddamn. Reply

LMAO FUCKING MORON. Reply

"I can also send this info to your father via Rhona" jfc, Fredo. Reply

Is the very act of accepting the offer of damaging evidence against a political opponent from a foreign power legal? Reply

An email.



Poetic justice.



Lawyer: I think our best defense is to admit there was collusion and provide proof.



Junior: Done and done. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017





Don Jr @ himself







Dude is one screenshot away from faking his own death, sailing away and calling himself Rory B Bellows Don Jr @ himselfDude is one screenshot away from faking his own death, sailing away and calling himself Rory B Bellows Reply

A+ gif usage Reply

Hahahaha basically. Reply

OH MY GOD Reply

I'm fucking choking at Jr. basically tweeting "lol, this is absolutely nothing, you have nothing on me" and then like an hour later posting emails that straight up implicate him, lmao. Reply

i can't believe this idiot thought he was helping himself by tweeting the email exchange Reply

I CANT BELIEVE HE TWEETED IT OUT HIMSELF



LIKE IF OJ SAID 'HANG ON LET ME TAKE OFF THE LATEX GLOVES FIRST' Reply

This makes If I Did It look like child's play Reply

And he incriminated Kushner and manafort because they were cced with all the dirty deets Reply

that was what he wanted I think, he's all if I'm going down Kush is going down with me 😂😂😂 Reply

this is just too good, LMAO Reply

nnnn i didn't even REALIZE that omg Reply

omggggggg Reply

lmaoooooo he's been thrown off a cliff and grabs the guy who pushed him. I knew this fucking family of narcissists would turn on each other Reply

This is the best day!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Also this dumb bitch forwarded the emails to Manafort and Kushner. How the fuck does Kushner still have a security clearance???



I was watching MSNBC and Ted Cruz blamed Obama and Clinton lmao. He basically said they were too soft on Russia and then praised Trump. I can't. Reply

Ugh why is Cruz the worst? Reply

A friend whose husband works in some sort of intelligence (NSA or DOD, he has never been specific) is freaking the fuck out about Kush still having security clearance. I guess he went on an epic rant last night, and is super pissed today Reply

Remember when it seemed like Cruz was going to hold on to a tiny shred of dignity and not kiss Trump's ass at the convention? That feels like a million years ago. Reply

I've missed View posts! Took a nice sanity break from politics but I of course have to revel in the downfall of Don Jr! >:) Reply

gtfo out of here with that icon 💀 💀 💀 Reply

Last week, there was no View because they were all on vacation. Yesterday, post got rejected because it was just them recapping what they missed during their vacation.



I took a sanity break as well while staying off ONTD minimally. I'm ready for more politics and the downfall of 45. Reply

Hope you had a great sanity break*! I figured about the view since it was a holiday and all that.



Edited at 2017-07-11 04:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Everyone needs a sanity break from this mess. Bless you for putting the time in. Reply

Taking a break and coming back with this is epic. It just worked out so well. Reply

What did we ever do to deserve that icon :'( Reply

If he wasn't such a fucking asshole I would feel sad for him because he's a product of his upbringing. A perfect Fredo. Reply

LMAO fredo Reply

him releasing the email for the sake of ~transparency~ does not make him look any better omfg. Reply

the only thing that makes don jr look better is standing next to his even-uglier brother Reply

LMAO I just spit water everywhere, bless you <3 Reply

LOL this is the greatest thing i've read all day Reply

he is such a fucking idiot. Reply

