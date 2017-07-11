[politics] comey:shrug

The View talks about Donald Jr releasing his email correspondence with the Russian lawyer


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Tuesday as the show was happening the panel reacted to Donald Trump Jr.'s releasing his email correspondence in regards to setting up a meeting with a Russian lawyer in getting damaging information about HRC. The panel respond with doesn't this incriminate him further. Joy says how can you be stupid enough to release these emails? The panel question how is this beneficial for him. The panel question if it's real though and bring up how Maddow had a segment in regards to people shopping fake documents to bring a-ha moment!

Before the live reaction to the emails, they did talk about the NYTimes bombshell that set this email correspondence to be brought into light.

[POLITICS ARE HOT TOPICS!!!]


