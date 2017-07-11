julian

Anne Rice wants our help to cast Lestat!

Anne Rice posted this on her FB:

Anne here: Guys, we talk a lot about who can play Lestat. And we all know that if we don't get that right, nothing else...

Posted by The Vampire Chronicles on Monday, July 10, 2017

Her FB followers have rooted through their brain bins and come up with luminaries such as Evan Peters and Reeve Carney. Can you do better ONTD? Are you perched for Anne's graphic reimagining of her stories with her son at the writer's helm?

