Anne Rice wants our help to cast Lestat!

my love for John Goodman is so deep that I would be down for this just to have him on my screen again lmao

This is the only answer that matters

Henry Cavill

Anne must have such a busy life between writing increasingly self-indulgent mary sues, harassing fans, and thirsting for Lestat.

lmao. she sounds like a piece of work. I don't know much about her lately except her hatred of fanfiction.

I read a post about her this week actually. Apparently she uses her twitter to set her stans on fans who have crossed her.

she had to cut writing Jesus fanfiction out of her hectic schedule

Get a time machine and bring back 90s Tom Cruise

I think this is the only part I one hundred percent loved him in.

yes! he was great as Lestat.

mte

he was perfect



too bad about the crazy that came out later T_T Reply

I love this movie and I love him in it

He was brilliant. I'm still so fucking mad everyone dropped the ball when he was willing and ready to do all the Lestat books as films.

He was soooooo good in this role

All-time favorite performance of his

God he was so good.

Stuart Townsend lol

lmao mte!

That movie was soooooo bad but I love it because of Aaliyah and the soundtrack, but Stuart is incredibly hot

"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump." https://t.co/o36szUX2wI — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 11, 2017





Edited at 2017-07-11 03:46 pm (UTC) SOMEONE NEEDS TO MAKE A POST OF DON JR INCRIMINATING HIMSELF ON TWITTER

sis, make an on-topic comment before writing an off-topic on the front page, i think it's against the rules (not that will get you in trouble here but is nagl)

also wow what?!



also wow what?! Reply

The NYTs were about to publish the E-mail exchange and Jr. thought he would be swift by publishing them himself. LMAOOOOOOOOOO. This E-mail is the most incriminating shit EVER.

Eric Trump

Build a time machine and get back young Tom Cruise

Zadddy

I remember I was having sex dreams about him in 2015 so I was curious to watch this lol Reply

Watch them go with Ryan Gosling or something...

in that case let's go with the superior lookalike, jake gyllenhaal

Gosling's probably under strict contract for Blade Runner, it's not happening. Watch them go for Kit Harington lmao

oh god

Ben Presley. he's a big tall lad from Scotland.

Dakota Fanning

Isn't she one of those vehemently anti-fanfic writers? And now she wants us to do her work for her??? lolllll

yeaaah afaik all those fanfic disclaimers exist because of her

She seems to hate her fans in general. Like, she hates fanfics, but seems to hate that anyone likes her shit in general. I don't get it. I think she went through a weird christian phase where she even attacked her fans for liking her more sinful stuff. I don't get how any of her fans can still support her UNLESS they have no idea about anything she has ever said or done.

I mean, she is rich as fuck because of fans so I can never imagine becoming a millionaire off other people's dollars and then hating all of them.



I mean, she is rich as fuck because of fans so I can never imagine becoming a millionaire off other people's dollars and then hating all of them. Reply

I don't understand writers and authors who hate fan fiction. If I wrote something and it spawned fic, I'd be really flattered (even if the fic were shitty tbh). Like, how cool is it to ~inspire someone to spend their time writing about a character you created?

lol ikr, how do we know this isn't some long winded scheme to sue people for fancasts?

I mean, how is he described in the books?

Blond, beautiful. That's kinda about the extent of it from what I recall.

Oh. Chris Evans. Done and done.

Don't forget sennnsual.

This description from wikipedia comes off as very My Immortal or men writing women's appearance (all that's missing is breast size and curves):



Lestat describes himself as six feet tall. He has blond hair that is not quite shoulder length, and that is rather curly, which sometimes appears white under fluorescent lighting. His eyes are gray, but they reflect the colors of blue or violet easily from surfaces around them. He has a short narrow nose, and a mouth that is well shaped, but has always been slightly large for his face. His mouth can look very mean or extremely generous, but always sensual. He has a continuously animated face. Lestat's fingernails (like those of all vampires in The Vampire Chronicles) look like they are made of glass. Reply

Devilish, beautiful and charismatic blonde dandy. It would be pretty difficult to get right.

Edited at 2017-07-11 04:11 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-11 04:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Evan peters? Ew

