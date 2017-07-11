Anne Rice wants our help to cast Lestat!
Anne Rice posted this on her FB:
Her FB followers have rooted through their brain bins and come up with luminaries such as Evan Peters and Reeve Carney. Can you do better ONTD? Are you perched for Anne's graphic reimagining of her stories with her son at the writer's helm?
Source
Anne here: Guys, we talk a lot about who can play Lestat. And we all know that if we don't get that right, nothing else...Posted by The Vampire Chronicles on Monday, July 10, 2017
too bad about the crazy that came out later T_T
also wow what?!
I was SHOOK
I remember I was having sex dreams about him in 2015 so I was curious to watch this lol
I mean, she is rich as fuck because of fans so I can never imagine becoming a millionaire off other people's dollars and then hating all of them.
Lestat describes himself as six feet tall. He has blond hair that is not quite shoulder length, and that is rather curly, which sometimes appears white under fluorescent lighting. His eyes are gray, but they reflect the colors of blue or violet easily from surfaces around them. He has a short narrow nose, and a mouth that is well shaped, but has always been slightly large for his face. His mouth can look very mean or extremely generous, but always sensual. He has a continuously animated face. Lestat's fingernails (like those of all vampires in The Vampire Chronicles) look like they are made of glass.
Anne, sis, you're confusing what you wrote with who you just have a boner for