Jay-Z: Marriage to Beyonce Not Built on "100 Percent Truth"

this just in, the pope is catholic Reply

just fucking shut up. Why is he revealing all of this shit?? Not only he did shit to Beyonce, now he's revealing it to the world like...we don't need to know since she's STILL with you, fucking camel. Reply

Was this not all revealed in Lemonade? Reply

there's not much he's revealing here that beyonce didn't already do with lemonade. Reply

It's already been revealed plus he has an album to promote. Reply

because hes promoting his album cause he doesnt have beyonces star power to just drop 1 and let it be Reply

Lol this is jay z.... i dont like him as a person but hes not a nobody. His album was extremely well received Reply

as if he would reveal it without beyonce's permission. they probably talked about this promo cycle and what he would say/not say. Reply

People still not seeing the game they are playing with this? Cheating definitely happened and they both are revealing exactly what both want to. Reply

Well yeah cheating isn't truthful my guy. Reply

doesn't really work telling your own side of the story when it's exactly the same as your wife's, lol Reply

He's not trying to combat her version of events though he's just admitting he fucked up. Reply

They deserve eachother. Reply

I hope they can last. Marriage isn't easy. Good for them for wanting to put in the work. Reply

I agree. ONTD is so bitter about marriage lol. Reply

i'm so over them. they're so high off of their own power stardom but the truth is that they would probably be much happier apart. Reply

Yea I get the impression they put their "power couple" thing above all else. IDK their relationships is nothing to aspire to imo Reply

Their combined riches/ambition is something to aspire to. It really seems like they push eachother and are about their business. I respect that. Reply

They seem like they've totally lost sight of what a real marriage is. I don't think they really care about each other; it's all part of a storyline (Which has to be fucked up that your life is literally a soap opera you've created) Reply

I'm sick of this PR strategy coming from him, he can fuck off. idc that she used his fuck ups for publicity on Lemonade but it's so cynical that he treated her like shit and now is using the narrative for profit. Reply

Couldn't agree more! ugh enough already Reply

I think she's fine with it though. They both were involved in the creation of each other's albums and I believe they both don't really love each other. It's just a narrative they've created at this point. They're strong together than they are apart. Reply

I'm sure she is fine with it, I think they're both pretty soulless and will do anything for money (tho I respect her as an artist) but I still think it's shitty. Reply

Men are so weak. Jay is nearly 50, spent 15 years with this woman and just now starting to feel an emotional change towards his relationship. Reply

Ikr Reply

mte like oh shit i married her because she's hot/successful but now i ??lOvE???? her???? what is this feeling??? smdh Reply

right?



" i was having a great time with my wife but then she had to leave and like.....i didn't want her to???" Reply

LOLLL Reply

mte i got to the last bit and was like ??? does he want a medal for it or something? Reply

Lol yeah when I read that I was like wtf?? Reply

I'm really starting to believe men's brains truly are different from women's Reply

truly pathetic Reply

Mte Reply

*how I sometimes loath twitter and all those who think like this and having being waiting think pieces and propping 4:44 u[ with this bullshit mentality. but you don't get it. His near 40 year old ass is now just starting to "grow up" and ~get it~ #Jayhive *how I sometimes loath twitter and all those who think like this and having being waiting think pieces and propping 4:44 u[ with this bullshit mentality. Reply

Because he had a daughter!



It's science, that's the only way men can feel proper empathy and feelings for women. If they don't have a daughter, they're just incapable of being adult human beings. It's not his fauuuulttttt, he didn't have a daughter before. But now he can say stuff like "as a father of a daughter, I now see women as people!" Reply

gaga we've been known that Reply

lmao Reply

she broke ! Reply

It's so weird to see them being so open about their relationship when they used to be so secretive before Blue was born Reply

Well, after "Beyonce" and "Lemonade" J wants some of that relationship coin! Reply

Yep. I remember once they were photographed walking through an airport and they were each carrying a ball and touching the balls together rather than holding hands. Reply

Lol I've never seen this picture but the description sounds hilarious Reply

Omg what Reply

what Reply

cause they are losing the publics interest and know that the public is interested in their relationship Reply

Is ANY marriage built on 100% truth? Reply

Truee Reply

No Reply

I hope not. Reply

really curious, and hope this doesn't come off as rude, how old is your sister? Reply

Mine is, but if I were married to a guy, it probably wouldn't be. Reply

Nope Reply

:(



i hope some are lol Reply

No relationship is 100% honest. Reply

my sisters managed to find the perfect guy for her and they are 100% honest with each other, actually its almost unhealthy because they are both co dependent on each other and i havent seen or heard them do anything not together since they married. Reply

Most marriages are built around delusions and a certain amount of lies anyway Reply

I never thought that a relationship with the woman you've been after since it was illegal could be built on 100% truth, Jay. Reply

Jay is too old for people to be like "so glad he's finally mature and getting it together for his wife and kids!" Reply

