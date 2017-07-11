Jay-Z: Marriage to Beyonce Not Built on "100 Percent Truth"
Jay-Z is opening up about his marriage to Beyonce and revealing that things weren't always 100% truthful: https://t.co/ULLRa5zlsB— JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 11, 2017
- in a video released on Tidal, Jay-Z talks about his marriage
- about troubles they've worked through: "I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 percent truth and it starts cracking. Things start happening that the public can see. Then we had to get to a point of 'OK, tear this down and let's start from the beginning.' It’s the hardest thing I've ever done."
- the moment that was a turning point: "I was on a boat, and I had the best time. I was like, 'Man, this is great.' Then she had to leave. I was, like, crushed. 'Man, I don’t even feel like this. What is happening to my body right now?' I don't even feel like this. Did I just say, 'Don't leave?'"
source 2
