Was Woody Harrelson high on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert?


'War for the Planet of the Apes' star Woody Harrelson is held hostage by Stephen until he surrenders something juicy about the upcoming 'Han Solo' Star Wars movie.
-He says his character was lovable until he saw the movie.
-He did a movie called Lost in London in which he gets arrested (based on what actually happened to him in London)
-He talks a bit about Han Solo movie



