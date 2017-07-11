Was Woody Harrelson high on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert?

the better question is "was woody harrelson ever not high" Reply

lol mte



Good thing weed is vegan! Reply

I was about to make this exact comment. Reply

He came out of the womb high and will forever remain high. Reply

Lol right? Reply

He did say months ago, he fell out of love with Mary Jane. Maybe he wanted to be reunited.



Also learned about his father months ago and damn. Reply

tolerance breaks are very important. Reply

lol mte. Gotta fall outta love first to get that honeymoon back. Reply

I started to love it more once I learned to use it as kind of a "treat" I felt I deserved than just something to do daily. I noticed that when it did it often I would feel anxious and guilty about not taking care of other responsibilities. It feels sooo much more amazing if I do it after completing an important task like cleaning the house or working out. Reply

I usually hate pot after I've been using it consistently for a couple months. Few months after that, we're cool. Reply

OP... Woody is 24/7 high, what question is that? Reply

I've been vegan for a little over two weeks, and I feel amazingggggg. I have more energy and I do better in the gym. I poop better. My skin is better.



I was about 80% vegan for a couple years. I just hadn't gotten off of eggs and butter. Decided to go 100% now that I'm in my 30's and the more I learn more about how are meat/dairy industry is horrible for our country, health and the environment, it's just not worth it.



I'm interested to see what Stephen reports back in 17 days! Reply

How do you not crave cheese sis? Reply

Oh I crave dairy forrrrr sure. I just don't buy it so I won't give in.



The hardest is going out to eat bc gimme dat qwesooooo Reply

God ikr? I've had vegan pizza with a vegan friend and I just wanted to die. Call it whatever you want but it's not pizza unless it's covered in cheese. Reply

Ever since I saw the doc Resistance, I decided to stop eating meat because the industry is extremely detrimental to our health. It definitely scared the crap out of me to make a change for the better. Reply

i'm hoping this is relevant to the video Reply

I read something that said veganism was good for the environment but it would not be the most sustainable choice if EVERYONE on the earth converted to it. So I thank you for your sacrifice. Reply

If true what that really means is that we have too many earthlings - or we need to start eating bugs, which many countries already do. Reply

vegetarian based diet is the best for everyone but realistically it's true that not everyone can rely on just plant based products bc of where they live or how they live.

For a westerner who is fairly well off veganism is the best choice environmentally speaking, and that being said literally everyone should make major cuts to their dairy and meat eating habits. And the amount of waste we use, and other obvious shit. Reply

honestly i don't care if it's tmi but my toilet habits are on a pleasant minute schedule ever since i went vegetarian/vegan, idk how i lived before. Reply

I don't like him and I know I'll be distracted when I watch War for the Planet of the Apes. Hopefully he dies brutally. Reply

was woody harrelson high— yes.



his eyes are ridic in that still lol. so hyped for apes!! Reply

I miss Haymitch (and Effie). Reply

