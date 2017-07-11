Was Woody Harrelson high on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert?
'War for the Planet of the Apes' star Woody Harrelson is held hostage by Stephen until he surrenders something juicy about the upcoming 'Han Solo' Star Wars movie.
-He says his character was lovable until he saw the movie.
-He did a movie called Lost in London in which he gets arrested (based on what actually happened to him in London)
-He talks a bit about Han Solo movie
-He did a movie called Lost in London in which he gets arrested (based on what actually happened to him in London)
-He talks a bit about Han Solo movie
source
Good thing weed is vegan!
Also learned about his father months ago and damn.
I was about 80% vegan for a couple years. I just hadn't gotten off of eggs and butter. Decided to go 100% now that I'm in my 30's and the more I learn more about how are meat/dairy industry is horrible for our country, health and the environment, it's just not worth it.
I'm interested to see what Stephen reports back in 17 days!
The hardest is going out to eat bc gimme dat qwesooooo
For a westerner who is fairly well off veganism is the best choice environmentally speaking, and that being said literally everyone should make major cuts to their dairy and meat eating habits. And the amount of waste we use, and other obvious shit.
his eyes are ridic in that still lol. so hyped for apes!!
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.