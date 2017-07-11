Ben Affleck Is All Smiles With Lindsay Shookus on Casual Dinner Date




Affleck and Shookus couldn’t stop grinning as they passed by photographers after their romantic dinner.





-Sources Say Jennifer Garner Confronted Lindsay Shookus in person after she found out about the affair in 2015

-“Lindsay refused to back down or quit the affair”

-However, other sources close to Affleck and Shookus maintain that the two were just friends and didn’t date before their respective separations.




