Ben Affleck Is All Smiles With Lindsay Shookus on Casual Dinner Date
Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, stepped out for a casual dinner date on Monday night! https://t.co/aEPp4EvQGj pic.twitter.com/oVAt8078nj— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 11, 2017
Affleck and Shookus couldn’t stop grinning as they passed by photographers after their romantic dinner.
Jennifer Garner Confronted Lindsay Shookus About Ben Affleck Relationship, Sources Say https://t.co/30OUDHoZCA— People Magazine (@people) July 11, 2017
-Sources Say Jennifer Garner Confronted Lindsay Shookus in person after she found out about the affair in 2015
-“Lindsay refused to back down or quit the affair”
-However, other sources close to Affleck and Shookus maintain that the two were just friends and didn’t date before their respective separations.
Now about Ben...you look embalmed.
hahaha lmfaooo i'm dying!! like that close-up he had of himself in argo, shirtless and mouth-breathing. benjamin is making my whole summer for me. like, things are bad for me rn but at least i'm not aflac!
Also this Shookus timeline... does this mean he was cheating on his wife and his girlfriend with the nanny?
honestly he looks like a giant toddler
And on top of it he started this current affair when his youngest kid was a year old. Unlike most of ontd I don't boycott ppl for cheating but I def think he is a shit partner and was v lucky to have Jen Garner doing her damnedest to make him look good in the press all these years.
I thought they said they hadn't met before like 3 months ago? WhatsTheTruth.gif