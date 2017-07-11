Ben Affleck Is All Smiles With Lindsay Shookus on Casual Dinner Date

shookus is still hilarious to me lol, the timing of it all Reply

He looks swollen Reply

he looks like he is going to pop Reply

its time to bury this fatty. he's proven time and time again that GWH was a fluke. he's a trash actor. a shitty person. he was never hot. let him go. Reply

Mfte Reply

Exactly. I could never get behind the "he's hot" narrative. Reply

preach Reply

delete it fatfleck Reply

Sis he is still the love of JLo's life. Like she went "country" for him a, wore jeans and rode a pickup and everything! He must have SOMETHING that makes these women humiliate themselves like that. Reply

sucks to be ha Reply

Even during all the Good Will Hunting Oscar buzz, I always got the feeling that "co-writing" with Matt Damon was just Ben like "Hey, what if we said 'How bout them apples?'" and Matt doing the rest of the work. (Although Ben turned out to be the filmmaker, but whatever) Reply

Even when I was out here thinking he was a good director, Live By Night helped proved me wrong and realize he just likes casting himself or his rapist brother, I'm over it. Reply

I keep reading her last name like 'shooketh'



Now about Ben...you look embalmed. Reply

why's he so wet everywhere........ Reply

I was wondering the same thing. Reply

The lines on his shirt look like he had his arms raised at the time, so it probably wasn't my first thought of "someone dumped a chamber pot on him." He wasn't allowed to eat until he did a pull up? Splashing his face after a melodramatic pull-yourself-together coversation with the bathroom mirror? Reply

Lmao Reply

Splashing his face after a melodramatic pull-yourself-together coversation with the bathroom mirror?



hahaha lmfaooo i'm dying!! like that close-up he had of himself in argo, shirtless and mouth-breathing. benjamin is making my whole summer for me. like, things are bad for me rn but at least i'm not aflac! Reply

lmao at first i thought it was sweat but then there'd be more wetness in the underboob area and less around his collar, so idk Reply

he honestly looks disgusting lol Reply

Coke sweat. Reply

Lol in his defense, it's been hot as fish grease here in LA the last few days. It was 95 degrees (F) in dtla Reply

He looks... grey



His face in those candids... y-i-k-e-s. Reply

he looks like he had an allergic reaction Reply

He looks like he's been crying for three days straight



Also this Shookus timeline... does this mean he was cheating on his wife and his girlfriend with the nanny?



Edited at 2017-07-11 02:35 pm (UTC) Reply

crying so hard he drenched his shirt



honestly he looks like a giant toddler Reply

Link









Edited at 2017-07-11 03:25 pm (UTC) never 4get Reply

I have no idea what this is about, someone help with context pls Reply

The nanny part is trashy enough on its own but ewwww @him cheating on his wife with two women at the same time, can he not keep his fly closed?



And on top of it he started this current affair when his youngest kid was a year old. Unlike most of ontd I don't boycott ppl for cheating but I def think he is a shit partner and was v lucky to have Jen Garner doing her damnedest to make him look good in the press all these years. Reply

Obsessed with how completely fucked up he looks Reply

yis Reply

lmao right!? This forever mess. Reply

omg seriously. isn't this messy bitch supposed to be sober? there's no way Reply

What the hell. Reply

He looks so bloated. Reply

omg his face Reply

However, other sources close to Affleck and Shookus maintain that the two were just friends and didn’t date before their respective separations.



I thought they said they hadn't met before like 3 months ago? WhatsTheTruth.gif Reply

