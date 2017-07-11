July 11th, 2017, 10:09 am machucartier ICON and Queen of ONTD Latinx and all others premieres the video of her worldwide SMASH #NiTúNiYo! sourcewhen's the last time you served looks and glamour, ontd? Tagged: jennifer lopez, latino celebrities, music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2828 comments Add comment
💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 all the time
And this is a bop *adds to playlist-*
personally, i have chosen not to adopt the term bc latino is the inclusive term for me and latinx just doesnt flow in spanish imo, pero it doesnt bother me when others do bc they also have their valid reasons for it. and if someone asked me to address them as "latinx" i will respect their wishes. i think both sides have valid arguments.
Wow. This argument doesn't make much sense to me. Wasn't the forced adoption of the Spanish language linguistic imperialism in the first place? The author seems to be ignoring that and I just don't see how one term can truly do so much damage to a language. Either way, it doesn't seem to forced on anyone. The only people I personally know using it are Latin American academics and activists and they consider it a personal choice more than something that needs to adopted by everyone. I didn't realize it was such a huge issue.
Also it's been imposed in some sites, specially tumblr and other forums.
- most latinos
"Latinx irl let alone non cis" the fuck even?
sincerely, a latina
she looks amazing in yellow. that yellow lip in the "live it up" video is my everything.
it's never gonna die, is it
Give us another No me ames or Qué hiciste?. Esto es basura