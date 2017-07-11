"when's the last time you served looks and glamour, ontd?"



where does the expression latinx come from, i've only seen it on ontd (educate me, i'm unfamiliar with the term) Reply

personally, i have chosen not to adopt the term bc latino is the inclusive term for me and latinx just doesnt flow in spanish imo, pero it doesnt bother me when others do bc they also have their valid reasons for it. and if someone asked me to address them as "latinx" i will respect their wishes. i think both sides have valid arguments.



its used as a gender-neutral term by activists and scholars (and on tumblr lol) most likely created by latinos living in the usa and i believe it started appearing in online conversations back in 2004. ive found most latinos born and raised in latin america think its stupid and the main issue is that they feel its imperialistic in a way. ie. http://swarthmorephoenix.com/2015/1 1/19/the-argument-against-the-use-of-the-t erm-latinx/

thank you for the explanation! I used to learn Spanish and never heard this so I was really curious! Thank you very much <3 Reply

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/w hy-people-are-using-the-term-latinx_us_5 7753328e4b0cc0fa136a159 no prob! latino voices explained it better and shared links to read up on it more :) Reply

That article is amazing and it adresses my issues with the word latinx , also it excludes people with disabilities like learning disabilities, deaf people and blind people/visually impaired people who use apps for reading, i've seen people here dismiss the latin-americans/latinos who don't like the term as ~old man yells at a cloud (even when we have given our reasons) gracias tbh.



Wow. This argument doesn't make much sense to me. Wasn't the forced adoption of the Spanish language linguistic imperialism in the first place? The author seems to be ignoring that and I just don't see how one term can truly do so much damage to a language. Either way, it doesn't seem to forced on anyone. The only people I personally know using it are Latin American academics and activists and they consider it a personal choice more than something that needs to adopted by everyone. I didn't realize it was such a huge issue. Reply

Spanish/romance languages were forced to the natives living in the americans by colonization, of course, but the identity of latino/latin-american for latin-americans has everything to do with the fact we speak romance languages and now those languages are part of our culture and identity, so the author doesn't ignore that.



Also it's been imposed in some sites, specially tumblr and other forums. Reply

Its completely stupid, if ppl could stop using it, thatd be great



- most latinos Reply

preach it to el cielo tbh Reply

speaking like a person with no relations to Latinx IRL let alone non-cis peeps but carry on mama Reply

I live and was born and raised in latin america



"Latinx irl let alone non cis" the fuck even? Reply

as was i. Reply

Then u must know that in most of latin america, outside of niche groups, no one is gonna know what youre talking about when you say things like latinx. Or non cis people, for that matter Reply

yeah, but this is ontd. using Latinx is fitting. ameriKKKan based. literally. this blog was stolen from Black Women so me using Latinx is fitting. Reply

true 👀 i still think the term should die but you do you ofc Reply

mte.





sincerely, a latina



sincerely, a latina

tumblr Reply

it's idiotic tbh, in my country feminazis are the ones replacing the o/a with x and it drives me insane Reply

GODDESSS



she looks amazing in yellow. that yellow lip in the "live it up" video is my everything. Reply

when the fuck is "latinx" gonna die

it's never gonna die, is it Reply

leave the internet mama Reply

no puedo :( Reply

Made it to 1.30 minutes and had to stop. The fuck is that permanent duckface?

Give us another No me ames or Qué hiciste?. Esto es basura Reply

I love this song!! Reply

Queen <3! Reply

What does the song title mean? In you in me? Reply

