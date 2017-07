i do not want to click the link to find the date Reply

Thread

Link

ty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless u Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless your light. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks! edited :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's still so far away.



I hope that they can maintain quality. It feels like the kind of show that could fall of fast. Reply

Thread

Link

Excited for this. I just watched E.T. for the first time in like literally 20 years and I was amused to see all the parallels. Reply

Thread

Link

oh i hope this is good and doesn't collapse under the hype Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So excited. Wish it was coming out earlier in October. Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait Reply

Thread

Link

I'm honestly so excited! I haven't been excited about a shows next season in a long time. I'm just sad I won't be able to watch it till a few weeks after. Gonna have to avoid all spoilers. Reply

Thread

Link

edit in the release date to OP ty Reply

Thread

Link

This is amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so happy the four main boys are upfront. i want more from them! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is that Latias? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's like if the aliens from signs and cthulhu had a baby





Edited at 2017-07-11 03:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

orange and blue! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte



like clockwork Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This thing is so scary omg I'm ready!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DAS IT MANE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait for this! I loved the first one so much. I remember that I was basically hooked just from seeing the trailer here on ONTD. Reply

Thread

Link

Why do we have to wait so long? I want it now. Reply

Thread

Link

I forgot about this Reply

Thread

Link

I thought the first teaser was the one that aired during the Superb Owl. Reply

Thread

Link

I figured we all knew it was going to be around Halloween idk where I got that info but it makes sense. It's such a fall show to me I wouldn't want to see it any other time. Hope it lives up to the hype. If anything I'll love hearing the music again. Reply

Thread

Link

mte I swear I heard months ago that it was coming out around Halloween...makes sense obvs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the super bowl commercial said halloween Reply

Parent

Thread



Link