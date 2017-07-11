'Aladdin': Disney Struggles to Find Stars for Its Live-Action Movie

Hollywood/ONTD's boner for Riz Ahmed creeps me out, it's like borderline fetish at this point.

this happens everytime there is a new token, same with Lupita and Idris.....its just overcompensating for their lack of interests in POC actors compared to basic white actors named Chris Reply

this tea is scalding Reply

+ lucy liu Reply

Tbh, I don't find him attractive. He might be a good actor (never seen his work, maybe he's sexier in motion), but he's not all that in terms of looks. And yes, it is fetishization to an exent Reply

Fetish is right Fetish is right Reply

mte

plus brown dudes who look like him are a dime a dozen Reply

tbf his biggest stan on ontd is Pakistani herself, let her enjoy some representation of her own ppl. Reply

Not to mention he is try hard and ugly af Reply

Hope they won't use this as an excuse for going for white actors. Or probably this is the prelude to "we tried our best" Reply

mte Reply

That wasn't my first thought, I don't believe for even half a second they're struggling this much to find someone worth while Reply

they are just lazy as fuck and we all know it Reply

hard time believing this........I mean there are literally hundreds if not thousands of non-working actors around the world and they can't find any that fit the bill



....also why not go bollywood style and have an actor and a singer be separate, I remember Zac Efron's singing voice wasn't used in the first Highschool Musical Reply

in an ideal world it would be nice if they could find someone who could sing as well but it's not like they're performing a musical live on stage so like.... just pick someone hot.... Reply

i mean they picked Emma Watson for Belle, why are the standards so much higher that someone is a good singer here Reply

i remember how confused i was when drew fuller was on that high school musical live tv thing they did lol. Reply

Riz Ahmed is way too old for Aladdin. Reply

also not Arab/Middle Eastern (I see Disney trying it w the 'all brown ppl are interchangeable' thing, and I'm Indian myself). Reply

Lmao exactly Reply

isn't the standard Bollywood actor mega shredded? they're going for slight and scrappy based on those names Reply

we're bringing this back up when they roll out some buff white guy to be Aladdin Reply

Some are, some aren't Reply

It if Bollywood exculcivly has only ever hired buff af Rock looking dudes(they haven't) it would really matter that much...actors are constantly gaining and loosing weight for parts. It ain't hard to switch up your body when your literally getting paid to dont it. Reply

Lmao mte. It's like the biggest film industry in the world. Reply

sing in english? Reply

Haha yeah... first thing I thought of. Um, what about Bollywood? Reply

my fucking thoughts exactly Reply

Lol mte. Like...literally, HOW, SWAY? Reply

Yep, this is the worst and dumbest excuse they could have come up with Reply

lol seriously Reply

To be fair ain't none of those Bollywood actors actually sing for shit. It's all backing tracks that they lipsync to. But yeah there are like a billion south Asian/middle eastern men to choose from but apparently it's sooooo haaaaaaard. Reply

I was legit think the same thing like seriously they're going to try and use this excuse?? Reply

I fucked an Aladdin that was touring Japan 🤣 Reply

"the studio had interest in Dev Patel, 27, and Riz Ahmed, 34, but the male lead will likely be a newcomer."



We tried to go for the two middle-eastern dudes we already knew about bc being inclusive is hard 😢 Reply

Obviously they have showed interest in Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed. Probably they´ll contact Avan Jogia too since they are looking for "indian descendent". Interesting that they are going to go for a newcomer for Jafar and not tried to contact Sir Ben Kingsley (token middle east actor) or Iirfan Khan (this would be an interesting choice) Reply

the studio is after known names for the role of the villain Jafar

....they're not even middle eastern tho, unless India and Pakistan suddenly became a part of the middle east. Reply

"the studio is eyeing Power Rangers actress Naomi Scott, 24, or Indian actress Tara Sutaria, 21, to play Jasmine."



remember when ppl thought that jade from local legends would get the role lmao, im relieved!! i need LM5!!



also i remember at disneyland california last year, they had two super talented and charming brown actors playing aladdin and jasmine and they were singing live perfectly. if disneyland can find them, so can a fucking major studio. give me a break!!



Edited at 2017-07-11 02:11 pm (UTC) Reply

girl was really tryin it wearin that crown to summertime ball last month!! i would not be mad at this castin for obvious reasons tho Reply

LMAOOOOO omg



a dinah dolezal going to a red carpet with the rock teas!! Reply

Parent

"But finding a male lead in his 20s who can act and sing has proven difficult especially since the studio wants someone of Middle-Eastern or Indian descent"



IF ONLY THERE WERE SUCH THING AS POC ACTORS. I GUESS IT'S NOT A THING YET. OH GOSH, I GUESS WE'LL HAVE TO GET OUT THE SPRAY TAN CAN & TELL SCOTT WEINGER TO DUST OFF HIS ALADDIN COSTUME. REALLY, IT'S TOTALLY NOT MY FAULT. I MEAN, LIKE I AUDITIONED 1 GUY THE OTHER DAY WHO WASN'T WHITE & I FELT LIKE "WELP, THAT'S IT'S FOR BROWN PEOPLE 4 EVER IN THIS SHOW. IF YOU CAN'T SING, THE REST OF YOUR TRIBE PROBS CAN'T BE DISNEY'S ROCKETTES EITHER" Reply

Who was that hot Canadian guy from degrassi who played Sav? They should get him to play Aladdin 👅 Reply

Raymond Ablack. I always wanted more for him Reply

he is so cute, he was in orphan black right? Reply

had to google him just to see what's he been up to... and yes Reply

Bye Reply

YES. I want to see more of his face. Reply

I don't think they're trying at all tbh.



I'm still crossing my fingers Ritchie 'leaves' this project tbh. Reply

"Sources say there have been several rounds of tests in London, with the actors coming in for up to two weeks at a time. “The test process was a mess,” says one agent with a client who tested."



lord, they probably put the actors through "can you imitate Apu from the Simpsons" or some stupid shit like that. Because you can easily find Asian men in London, like come one



Edited at 2017-07-11 02:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Seriously, London?? they didn't try at all Reply

"In the end we decided that Elle Fanning and Jake Gyllenhaal were the best actors for these roles" Reply

LMAO



they'll probably scoop two kids from Riverdale and call it a day Reply

lmao Reply

I remember way back when when they said they weren't gonna Prince of Persia this shit.





If something like this happened i'd be laughing between the rages. Reply

no lie, that statement sounds like it is going to be used in a few weeks when they do cast all white people. they'll be like but we tried, see!!!!! Reply

Cackling Reply

I fucking swear if they pull something like this... Reply

lmao we see u, @Disney and @Hollywood, we see u! Reply

So they had Emma Watson ft. Autotune playing Belle but suddenly singing ability is important and nobody out of thousands of people who sent audition tapes fits the bill... Nah.



Disney made a great job with Auli'i Cravahlo so they can find the perfect actors for this too. Reply

oh yeah she was perfect for Moana, hope they do great casting like that again Reply

I watched BatB on a plane recently and Emma was so bad. So lifeless and disinterested. During Be Our Guest she was like smiling politely during the whole scene. I then rewatched the original animated one and Belle in that scene is laughing, dancing in her seat, tasting the food -- it was such a difference. Reply

The second I watched the minutes of Belle I knew Emma would be shit. Cartoon Belle was bored of living in the town but she still smiled, was kind and enthusiastic towards the townsfolk and that made her charming. Emma just played it straight bored and when I saw people justifying it I was like "did you watch the original at all?" Reply

It was terrible I couldnt sit through it Reply

I think she said that that scene was boring to film because it was all green screen but come on, you're an actor-you should know how to react!! that was one of my favourite scenes in the original and it was so flat live-action. Reply

Me and my friend went to watch it in the cinema and we were appalled at how limp and lifeless her acting was Reply

I'll play Jasmine, I can't sing but I am middle eastern Reply

