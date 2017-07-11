'Aladdin': Disney Struggles to Find Stars for Its Live-Action Movie
'Aladdin': Disney struggles to find stars for its live-action movie https://t.co/hELjMDcrjX pic.twitter.com/J899aWEN5a— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 11 juillet 2017
- finding a male lead in his 20s who can act and sing has proven difficult (the studio wants someone of Middle-Eastern or Indian descent)
- production was slated to begin by July, but the search has dragged on.
- the studio had interest in Dev Patel, 27, and Riz Ahmed, 34, but the male lead will likely be a newcomer.
- the studio is eyeing Power Rangers actress Naomi Scott, 24, or Indian actress Tara Sutaria, 21, to play Jasmine.
- the studio is after known names for the role of the villain Jafar
- the newcomers who were still in the running were Dutch actor Achraf Koutet, Canadian actor Mena Massoud and American George Kosturos.
Fetish is right
plus brown dudes who look like him are a dime a dozen
....also why not go bollywood style and have an actor and a singer be separate, I remember Zac Efron's singing voice wasn't used in the first Highschool Musical
We tried to go for the two middle-eastern dudes we already knew about bc being inclusive is hard 😢
remember when ppl thought that jade from local legends would get the role lmao, im relieved!! i need LM5!!
also i remember at disneyland california last year, they had two super talented and charming brown actors playing aladdin and jasmine and they were singing live perfectly. if disneyland can find them, so can a fucking major studio. give me a break!!
a dinah dolezal going to a red carpet with the rock teas!!
IF ONLY THERE WERE SUCH THING AS POC ACTORS. I GUESS IT'S NOT A THING YET. OH GOSH, I GUESS WE'LL HAVE TO GET OUT THE SPRAY TAN CAN & TELL SCOTT WEINGER TO DUST OFF HIS ALADDIN COSTUME. REALLY, IT'S TOTALLY NOT MY FAULT. I MEAN, LIKE I AUDITIONED 1 GUY THE OTHER DAY WHO WASN'T WHITE & I FELT LIKE "WELP, THAT'S IT'S FOR BROWN PEOPLE 4 EVER IN THIS SHOW. IF YOU CAN'T SING, THE REST OF YOUR TRIBE PROBS CAN'T BE DISNEY'S ROCKETTES EITHER"
YES. I want to see more of his face.
I'm still crossing my fingers Ritchie 'leaves' this project tbh.
lord, they probably put the actors through "can you imitate Apu from the Simpsons" or some stupid shit like that. Because you can easily find Asian men in London, like come one
they'll probably scoop two kids from Riverdale and call it a day
If something like this happened i'd be laughing between the rages.
Disney made a great job with Auli'i Cravahlo so they can find the perfect actors for this too.
Me and my friend went to watch it in the cinema and we were appalled at how limp and lifeless her acting was