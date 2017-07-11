'Aladdin': Disney Struggles to Find Stars for Its Live-Action Movie




- finding a male lead in his 20s who can act and sing has proven difficult (the studio wants someone of Middle-Eastern or Indian descent)
- production was slated to begin by July, but the search has dragged on.
- the studio had interest in Dev Patel, 27, and Riz Ahmed, 34, but the male lead will likely be a newcomer.
- the studio is eyeing Power Rangers actress Naomi Scott, 24, or Indian actress Tara Sutaria, 21, to play Jasmine.
- the studio is after known names for the role of the villain Jafar
- the newcomers who were still in the running were Dutch actor Achraf Koutet, Canadian actor Mena Massoud and American George Kosturos.

source
Tagged: ,