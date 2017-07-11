Kendall and Kylie talk about their Klothing Kollection, deny T-Shirt Kontroversy
The Gruesome twosome sat down with WWD to discuss what they've learned after ripping off black business owners and selling Forever 21 polyester at Bergdorf pricing.
-Kylie makes way more than Kendall
-'Bodysuits, knit dresses and sneakers' are their bestsellers
-Kylie says 'I definitely feel more comfortable with who I am and where I am in my life' and Kendall feels she has 'a very polished look' [Citation Needed]
-Kylie finds 'random Instagram accounts of beautiful people' to use as inspiration
-They had really bad media training for this interview;
Kylie; '...love taking risks and putting unexpected styles and colors together'
'I am not consistent and love mixing things up'
'Putting unexpected details on an everyday top or dress'
They also say 'statement', 'covetable' and 'our customer' a lot.
Then, K+K released a statement (Pimp Mama Kris gives discounts on billable hours to family) saying there has been "no infringement or violation of anyone's rights" and "the allegations made are completely false and the lawsuit is baseless" because the licensee manufacturer they use used vintage t-shirts (I thought this was the case).
"Canada Inc, the licensee manufacturer of the K + K brand, purchased a very small quantity of vintage t-shirts with performer images already on them. Only two Tupac t shirts were sold before being pulled from distribution.
Canada Inc did not copy anyone's image, remove any copyright notice from any image, or attempt to exploit Mr Miller's claimed right of publicity."
black men when a white woman degrades black women pic.twitter.com/f0oc6T8vBP— . (@djiboutique) July 10, 2017
ONTD, do you think the Jenners are stylish? Have you bought a Jenner product?
Kylie: We have learned what the customer wants and what she gravitates towards through trial and error. We love to push the envelope with adding statement and novelty styles that in the past we would have shied away from and seeing how our customer has loved those items has been amazing. Now we love to offer our core basics and then sprinkle in the fun statement items.
Kendall: I agree with Kylie – the foundation of the collection remains tried and true basics with a twist. We have fun reinventing these styles every season and learning what our customer is coming to us for. Creating the statement pieces and having our customers love them is like icing in the cake.
Uh. We have all heard them talk before. Do they really expect us to believe they said this? They can barely form a sentence between the two of them. This is straight PR talk.
Revenge porn is illegal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IT DOESN'T MATTER IF SHE STRIPPED.
Leave us alone!
Like it's not even fun tacky, it's depressing tacky
Never Forget
She's so ~inspired~ by instagram designers guyz!
This stick-your-leg-out-your-dress thing is hilarious. It looks like the one in orange is straddling an invisible horse.
