Kendall and Kylie talk about their Klothing Kollection, deny T-Shirt Kontroversy

So many black men cape for white girls and it's honestly disgusting. Just like all the rappers coming to Miley's defense in 2013 and all up on Kylie's dick the past few years. I can't Reply

These 2 have never come up with one original idea in their life. Although you could say the same for the entire family tbh. Reply

uhhhhh this is a shitty post, where's the link to the interview ur talking about??



Where it says 'WWD' thanks for the feedback I'm sorry life isn't going so great for you. Reply

how come u didnt source it



mods r slacking Reply

So they're pulling the "inspiration" card. Uh huh. Reply

Kylie talking about creeping on other IGs and then stealing their look is hilarious to me. Like yes, it's totally harmless. Yeah right. Reply

Omg that tweet😂 Reply

I was watching a clip of Kendal and Kylie when they were on prank show back in 2014. Kylie was soooo plain. She changed drastically 😱 Reply

has she tho Reply

WWD: How has the look of the collection evolved over the past two years?

Kylie: We have learned what the customer wants and what she gravitates towards through trial and error. We love to push the envelope with adding statement and novelty styles that in the past we would have shied away from and seeing how our customer has loved those items has been amazing. Now we love to offer our core basics and then sprinkle in the fun statement items.

Kendall: I agree with Kylie – the foundation of the collection remains tried and true basics with a twist. We have fun reinventing these styles every season and learning what our customer is coming to us for. Creating the statement pieces and having our customers love them is like icing in the cake.



Uh. We have all heard them talk before. Do they really expect us to believe they said this? They can barely form a sentence between the two of them. This is straight PR talk. Reply

Right? They sound like they look. Strangely designed cyborgs. Reply

This was 100% an email interview where their company's publicist was the one writing the emails. Reply

Yeah. It reads like one Reply

lol I think they would say something like "icing in the cake" though Reply

Kylie looks like Kim, it's painfully obvious that's who she was trying to morph into. These hacks can eat shit. Reply

Kylie looks like Black Chyna actually Reply

I hope this kontroversy along with Chyna going after Rob for the revenge porn will take down this worthless, stupid family. Reply

I wouldn't count on it, I've seen so many people being obtuse and acting like Rob did nothing wrong on social media 🙄 Reply

Yeah @robkardashian is so wrong for invading @BLACCHYNA privacy like that. You have to have singles in hand to see her naked. 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/vw3AfRDeuU — The_Joker (@lilspeedy30) July 11, 2017



Revenge porn is illegal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IT DOESN'T MATTER IF SHE STRIPPED. Revenge porn is illegal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IT DOESN'T MATTER IF SHE STRIPPED. Reply

I doubt it, we wouldnt be so lucky Reply

Take Canada's name outta your mouths ladies!

Leave us alone! Reply

They are boring, their fashion is boring



Like it's not even fun tacky, it's depressing tacky Reply

This tweet is A+++ Reply

The black owned company that Kylie stole her camo clothes idea from is posting the receipts of when Kylie ordered from them and I'm LIVING pic.twitter.com/4r0xEwhw6o — Kelsha. (@kelshareese) 9 June 2017



She's so ~inspired~ by instagram designers guyz!



She's so ~inspired~ by instagram designers guyz!

This stick-your-leg-out-your-dress thing is hilarious. It looks like the one in orange is straddling an invisible horse.

