hoping for the best, but expecting the worst!!!



megan mullally looks amazing! Reply

Thread

Link

Hoping this doesn't suck but I expect season 6 awfulness. Reply

Thread

Link

lol ia but also i can't entirely hate on S6 because it gave us the mira sorvino episode which is one of my all-time faves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yahooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.



God, that episode was GOLD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i'm laughing out loud just remembering that moment.



i have rewatched that episode so many times. it's truly iconic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She has a kegina Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo ok that settles it, i'm rewatching the episode tonight :') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they've all aged amazingly Reply

Thread

Link

ikr? it's amazing when you think that W&G premiered almost 20 years ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL! No they haven't. Debra looks amazing and Megan is bathing is virgin blood, but the men look rough af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao eric mccormack looks the same to me, but that may be because i love him and i've watched all his random shows over the years, so i've watched his aging happen gradually and i don't notice it as much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just started Travellers and was like ??? is he going to be delicious forever??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mteeee he looks fabulous on travellers! and he looked so good on perception too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idon'tknowher @ perception. is it on netflix??

i need to finish the rest of travellers but the episode where his life is in danger I was SO shookus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to have such a big crush on Will lol Reply

Thread

Link

same. id take him and his hairy dick anytime. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really can't wait for this. the nostalgia is real.



i'm trying not to get my hopes up, but this is a sitcom. all it needs is good lines. the actors are all amazing (and they all still look the same!) so, as long as the jokes are there, we know they're deliver. like, this shouldn't go wrong, right? /prayer circle



also, ngl that election special had me rolling. the magic is still there, i just wish they can sustain it for an entire (short) season. Reply

Thread

Link

same. i hope it's good and not too centered on current stuff. i don't mean politically, but you know some trends and stuff, and then you go and watch a movie from a few years ago and it's already dated, or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol true. i'm sure there'll be a few throwaway lines (which is consistent with the show) but i hope they don't get lost in all the references. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This could be the biggest train wreck and I'll probably still love it because these 4 have probably the best chemistry in tv history. Reply

Thread

Link





http://m.eonline.com/news/865217/will-a nd-grace-now-more-naked-than-ever-see-th e-cast-s-sudsy-new-poster



Ahhh I'm so excited! They all look exactly the same! "And we can tell you this much: They are very much living in that apartment in 2017 in the month of September, on the 28th of September at 9:00," Mutchnick said. "That's when you're going to meet up with them again and they are going to explain to you exactly what happened so you know the rules moving forward and you won't feel like anything is left open."Ahhh I'm so excited! They all look exactly the same! Reply

Thread

Link

i hope this means they say everything after grace met leo didnt happen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this

I hate Leo so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad to see Megan's red hair gone Reply

Thread

Link

A lot of the recent reboots have been disappointments, but the W&G finale was the worst so all I want is them to fix it. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish they would put it on Netflix so I could rewatch it all before the premiere. Reply

Thread

Link

God, pls let them have the seamless pop culture references that they did so well again. Like this show is meant for ontd users Reply

Thread

Link

i hate when shows erase history tho

i may not have liked the whole leo thing and having will and grace not talk for like twenty fucking years was ridiculously stupid, but retconning it is worse. and it's lazy writing. i'm probably not going to wind up watching it tbh bc it screams "dream sequence" and i hate when shows do that kind of crap. Reply

Thread

Link

excited as fuck

still miss the mysteries of Laura though Reply

Thread

Link

I hated the 2nd season of MoL tho. Dnw Laura and her ex hubby. She and her bf was cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i loved that dumb show! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are they doing a laugh track?



i just feel like this is going to be extremely dated Reply

Thread

Link

HFT!!!!! W&G legitimately got me truly cackling and screaming in tears even when I felt so down. this cheers me up just as next to the Golden Girls. I'm so excited. Reply

Thread

Link