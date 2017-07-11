New Will & Grace Promo Spot!
11 years and a few 🍸🍸 later, they're back! #WillAndGrace, Thursdays this Fall on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/lcQvNeAscv— Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) July 4, 2017
megan mullally looks amazing!
God, that episode was GOLD.
i have rewatched that episode so many times. it's truly iconic.
i need to finish the rest of travellers but the episode where his life is in danger I was SO shookus.
i'm trying not to get my hopes up, but this is a sitcom. all it needs is good lines. the actors are all amazing (and they all still look the same!) so, as long as the jokes are there, we know they're deliver. like, this shouldn't go wrong, right? /prayer circle
also, ngl that election special had me rolling. the magic is still there, i just wish they can sustain it for an entire (short) season.
Ahhh I'm so excited! They all look exactly the same!
I hate Leo so much
i may not have liked the whole leo thing and having will and grace not talk for like twenty fucking years was ridiculously stupid, but retconning it is worse. and it's lazy writing. i'm probably not going to wind up watching it tbh bc it screams "dream sequence" and i hate when shows do that kind of crap.
still miss the mysteries of Laura though
i just feel like this is going to be extremely dated