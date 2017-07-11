Kit Harington on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Kit talks about possibly shooting the next season of 'Game of Thrones' and Jimmy tries to hack into Kit's phone in an attempt to find spoilers.
same, Jimmy's daughter.
Kit talks about attending the Glastonbury Festival with some of the 'Game of Thrones' cast, and reveals that he booked a terrible vacation.
source
source
source
but he makes everything work
#biased
would definitely date this adjunct professor
lmao i also relate to jimmy's daughter (who is adorable omg)
The failed auditions bit was funny. I really need him to do more comedy.
(but I'm still into him obvs)
I'm like 5'10" and a lot of the guys I'm attracted to are shorter than me. I have to get over that mental hurdle.
sure Kit, lmao.