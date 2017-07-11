Jesse Williams Opens Up About Headline-Making Divorce in Jay-Z's Footnotes for 4:44 Video




Jesse subtly addresses cheating rumors in the visual piece and how it affects him :

"I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years, 13 years and all of a sudden mother fuckers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship—like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."

source
