Jesse Williams Opens Up About Headline-Making Divorce in Jay-Z's Footnotes for 4:44 Video

Not for nothing but he certainly hasn't been (publicly) treating this divorce like it's from someone he loved with all his heart. You know she isn't a celebrity and was trying to keep this shit private so KEEP THIS SHIT PRIVATE instead of all these public things. FFS man

Did you miss the leaks from her to Page Six ? She was definitely NOT keeping it private:



http://pagesix.com/2017/04/27/the-r eal-reason-jesse-williams-is-splitting-f rom-his-wife/ "You know she isn't a celebrity and was trying to keep this shit private"Did you miss the leaks from her to Page Six ? She was definitely NOT keeping it private:

hoe do we know this isn't just gossip

nnnnnnnn @ this alternative narrative.

So you cheated with the cute girl at work right?

So many people I know are getting divorced/having insane relationship problems and we are all only 27-32. it makes me feel less bad and anxious about being unmarried and childless at 28.



a girl I know got married and after 3 months got a divorce..and she's only 31. i'm starting to think all the couples that i'm envy of on facebook aren't worth it tbh



Edited at 2017-07-11 02:30 pm (UTC)

Couples that brag about how great they are on social media... usually aren't. The best couples I know (including me and my gf, obvs) rarely post shit like that on FB. The couples that split are always the ones that make a big deal about being solid. That's some insecurity.

always keep in mind that facebook is an extension of a person's presentational self. it's a heavily edited version of his or her life not an accurate depiction.



i've recently realized that this sea change of inauthenticity i've been noticing for years from friends, acquaintances and people i encounter probably stems from social media behavior extending into a person's face-to-face behaviors.

Where did it say he cheated?

ok but does he offer a different explanation? or even an actual denial? and does he also explain why he's using his fame to make his ex look bad?

this. He hasn't outright denied it & it was only a couple of weeks ago that he was leaking shit to the press about their custody arrangements. Miss me with that victim BS, Jesse.

it's none of anyone's business. he doesn't have to justify shit

except that's exactly what he's doing? in this very post?

lol right? wtf

Yeah ia lol. I don't even like him but he really doesn't have to give a reason why he's divorcing his wife.

It sounds to me like he's going for the whole "the marriage had problems and naturally fell apart before he started falling for the cute girl at work but he didn't leave his wife just for that" narrative.

why the fuck should he? relationships fail. its that simple.

ryan gosling is that u

lol idg these defensive he doesnt need to explain comments you're getting when um he's literally talking about his damn relationship rn.



Edited at 2017-07-11 03:12 pm (UTC)

or maybe he doesn't want to treat his 13 year relationship as if it's for public consumption.

Let him be a lesson to ONTD that y'all gotta stop putting people on pedestals. Y'all get so mad when people don't live up to your perfect fantasy of them.



That said, it was either him or his wife that said they divorced because he wanted to party. Hope his knees start hurting in the club.

Re: your first sentence, I truly believe that ONTD will never learn. Especially when it comes to politicians alarmingly enough

Yep

ppl who stan politicians freak me the fuck out

mte

breaking news: people are human and make mistakes. ontd like to make snap decisions and forget reality. life is not the internet.

'Hope his knees start hurting in the club.' I don't often literally laugh out loud at things but fucking LOL.

mfte @ the first part



LMAO @ the second part

Let him be a lesson to ONTD that y'all gotta stop putting people on pedestals. Y'all get so mad when people don't live up to your perfect fantasy of them.



I think this every time one y'all faves is ~problematic. lol

Yeah, that's why I have no qualm with stealing things made by people I like. You're not gonna make a fool out of me!



lmao irl @ your second sentence though.

💀💀💀 @ ur last sentence

this rumour doesn't make him trash tho lol the fact that he openly supports r*pist n*ate parker does

'hope his knees start hurting in the club' lmaooooo

This mess ain't none of nobodies business and is/should stay between him and his wife (and the cute girl -how we know she cute?- from work). I was done with him the moment he decided to go all out to defend Nate Parker with the Cosby defense like bullshit too many people be sipping (Chadwick is on that shit list as well. I'm into Black Panther for the queens only).

Men with pretty eyes r my weakness ok

ONTD needs to start stanning Liam Gallagher - he's openly messy and very honest about it. Super refreshing.

stop



and where are the receipts he or his wife actually said this?

bloop

Jeremy Renner is looking even rougher than usual.

LMAO

Hdu. Insult to king Maury tbh

looooooool

Lol irl

But, like-that is exactly what you did.

I'm confused as to how everyone here came to their conclusions about why they got divorced?

there was leaks about it to the press?

everyone believing what they read

people took a blind item and ran with it lol

girl he wore a "don't believe the hype" jacket. he cheated.

LMAO

same. there hasn't been any proof just mass conjecture and i'm annoyed by it so i can only imagine how jesse must feel.



and i'm not defending him specifically; it just really annoys me to see people feeding into unfounded conjecture like this.

"mother fuckkers"



This dude used to be a teacher?

it's a typo

sorry my bad

No worries :)

hey, jesse's denial. that's exactly what you did. bye from reality.

"I mean yeah, a girl at work was cute but it's y'know so much ~*~deeper*~* then that..."

lmao exactly

Who is the cute girl at work?

supposedly Minka Kelly

Minka Kelly always finds herself in these situations and somehow she rides under the radar about it

so he cheated on his wife with a white woman?

Did they work together?

This was a blind right.. how did it get linked back to her..

Dakota Fanning

So he's saying it was part of it.

What a weird argument to make. It doesn't matter if the cute girl is a part of a larger story.

