Jesse Williams Opens Up About Headline-Making Divorce in Jay-Z's Footnotes for 4:44 Video
Jesse Williams calls out those who think he threw his 13-year relationship away because of a "cute girl" at work: https://t.co/GAwzo8pnkG pic.twitter.com/J4flNOiFXU— E! News (@enews) 11 juillet 2017
Jesse subtly addresses cheating rumors in the visual piece and how it affects him :
"I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years, 13 years and all of a sudden mother fuckers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship—like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."
source
Did you miss the leaks from her to Page Six ? She was definitely NOT keeping it private:
http://pagesix.com/2017/04/27/the-r
a girl I know got married and after 3 months got a divorce..and she's only 31. i'm starting to think all the couples that i'm envy of on facebook aren't worth it tbh
Edited at 2017-07-11 02:30 pm (UTC)
i've recently realized that this sea change of inauthenticity i've been noticing for years from friends, acquaintances and people i encounter probably stems from social media behavior extending into a person's face-to-face behaviors.
Edited at 2017-07-11 03:12 pm (UTC)
That said, it was either him or his wife that said they divorced because he wanted to party. Hope his knees start hurting in the club.
LMAO @ the second part
I think this every time one y'all faves is ~problematic. lol
lmao irl @ your second sentence though.
and where are the receipts he or his wife actually said this?
and i'm not defending him specifically; it just really annoys me to see people feeding into unfounded conjecture like this.
This dude used to be a teacher?
sorry my bad
This was a blind right.. how did it get linked back to her..