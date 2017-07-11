July 11th, 2017, 12:53 am punkylana Kit Harington's Never-Before-Seen Game of Thrones Audition source / gif source Tagged: game of thrones (hbo), jimmy kimmel, kit harington Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1818 comments Add comment
Also I found a place to watch the premiere (and every episode) with a bunch of people!!!
Last night I had a dream that I was watching the S7 premiere, it felt so real (though in my dream, Robb & Cat were still alive so I should have known better). I was so sad when I woke up.
Just 6 more days!
almost everyone else has gotten worse...esp nikolaj coster-waldau and emilia clarke
the hodor bit got me ngl
I thought we would see the actual audition.
He's such a goofball.
I am marathoning GoT right now to get ready for the premiere. I seriously forgot when certain things happened (like I am watching old episodes and wondering why certain characters are still alive lol), the show goes so fast and so slow at the same time.
