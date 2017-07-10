Selena Gomez Continues To Tease Questionable New Song & Video
If Fetish and her babyface camera staring wasn't enough, she released another teaser vid...this time it's a children's bike in a yard and a sprinkler.
SourceSourceSource
How is any of this imagery related to fetish??
Presave Fetish ft. @gucci1017 to be the first to hear it July 13th. 🍑 https://t.co/s6mcMkB78E— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) 10 July 2017
SourceSourceSource
How is any of this imagery related to fetish??
also ILH and her new sound but NOT here for this weird pedo-bears dream vibe
how fast the memes go.......
Edited at 2017-07-11 04:50 am (UTC)
So maybe her fetish is Dom/sub with her gym teacher her dad was banging.
That's almost as egregious as the sentiment. She's so all-around terrible. A real jack of all hates.
lana's writing is beautiful
"you got a fetish for my love" is nothing of the sort.
Selena and her stans stay delusional af. Idk if she worse at singing or acting
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
Nnnnnnnnnn
You and that Blake Lively icon know the answer to this
Edited at 2017-07-11 05:28 am (UTC)
(her real last name is Rape but professionally she changed it for obvious reasons lol)
I think they're super healthy when indulged shamelessly with consenting partners, I've had friends who found a lot of empowerment and healing from past traumas through exploring kink and fetishes, so I'm here for it.
While it's kinda hard to not giggle at certain ones like maskers or looners or sploshers, I'm pretty glad that the internet has given people who might have felt super alone in their predilections a place to meet like-minded people.
All that said, Selena Gomez's fetish just seems to be not loving haself!
edit: done, and yeah, those are all pretty funny and very harmless.
Edited at 2017-07-11 06:29 am (UTC)