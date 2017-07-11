Demi Lovato's New Single "Sorry Not Sorry" Is Out!
With a video coming soon, she released the full song and a teaser lyric video on Twitter.
The writers (Demi co-wrote the song) also penned some of Kehlani's bops.
This one’s for you 😉 #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/cQ9gQdNgdl pic.twitter.com/NfO8a7rFpE— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 11, 2017
whereas Demi has a strong albeit somewhat shrill voice but her taste is just tragic..........this song is so bad
Edited at 2017-07-11 04:17 am (UTC)