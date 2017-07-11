Demi Lovato's New Single "Sorry Not Sorry" Is Out!

IT'S SO FUCKING GOOD Reply

Thread

Link

so... is it a bop ONTD? Reply

Thread

Link

it is! I can see myself drunk and getting slutty to this in a club/bar tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fucking wink lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kylie is looking thicc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Selena has very little singing talent but she has such good taste in produces and songwriters



whereas Demi has a strong albeit somewhat shrill voice but her taste is just tragic..........this song is so bad



Edited at 2017-07-11 04:17 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

thats probs why demi hates selena/taylor so much...they dont have her talent but they get more hits Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the issue with Demi is that she´s so unlikeable. I don´t have anything agaisnt her but she doesn´t really appeal me the way me Selena or Taylor do. She needs to keep her mouth shut and stop giving problematic/cringy interviews and get someone to handle her Twitter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With the exception of Cool for the Summer, every since she went the RnB/Pop route in 2013 she's been turning out songs that feel very cheaply produced and extremely dated in sound. Combine that with her deteriorating vocals and it's just... I miss her Disney days tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The chorus is a bit screechy but I like it. I've always felt she needed to go the r&b route so hopefully the public reacts well to her new sound and it sticks. Reply

Thread

Link

Okay, I like this. Reply

Thread

Link

eh it's alright. imma need a pop gorl to top the charts soon. it feels like it's been forever w/ this male domination Reply

Thread

Link

Taylord will slay everyone this fall 🙌 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the male domination has been so depressing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor will do it, but then it'll go back to the zillion different dudes dominating. There hasn't been a woman to get a number one song on her own since Adele. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm surprised at how much I like it, like it's definitely one doth protest to much as I expected(like are you RRREEEAAALLLYYYY savage Demi, ya sure????😂) but no where near as annoying as I thought it'd be. I'm into it! Reply

Thread

Link

I love it. Get it Demi. Reply

Thread

Link

I think I love it Reply

Thread

Link

reminds me of a chance song Reply

Thread

Link

Her voice sounds different (/better, lol). Or maybe I'm just not familiar with it idk. Reply

Thread

Link

Love her song, loathe her. Reply

Thread

Link





yas, stan Talk That Talk, debi! Reply

Thread

Link