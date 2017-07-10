Hurricane Chow

Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are dating

  • The couple was seen together at Julianne Hough's wedding this past weekend.

  • The pair had been rumored to be dating since January. He was at the premiere of Nina's movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and they attended a Golden Globes after party together. Powell also went to Nina's La La Land themed birthday party.

  • Dobrev's last boyfriend was Austin Stowell. They broke up in February 2016.

