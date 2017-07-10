Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are dating

he was john glenn in hidden figures, right? he looks sort of strange in that first picture but he was adorable in that movie. oh and scream queens! i loved him in that. Reply

watch him in Everybody Wants Some. ypu'll become a full blown stan in his first scene. Reply

Oh, he's in that? Amazon has been insisting that I should watch it. Maybe I will. Reply

that movie was frigging weird and yet I think I enjoyed it? lol

Glen was great though, and for some reason I really like Zoey Deutch. Reply

That movie has some serious man candy and I love it. Reply

He was kind of perfect as John Glenn. I really liked him Reply

ia



perfect white background hero who's still kind of useless but adorably so Reply

havent they been dating for ages? they are really cute though. upgrade from ian somerhalder



Edited at 2017-07-11 04:17 am (UTC)

He's so cute, I'm jealous. Reply

he's only 28? he looks like he's 40. Reply

omg i just about to make the same comment - how in the world he is 28? Reply

Lol, right? I went to Google his age and I'm hella surprised he's younger than me. Reply

They're one of those couples where both people are hot in part bc they each seem actually nice and like, genuinely happy as individuals, too.



i mentally/emotionally cant handle encountering ppl like this in real life Reply

Idk what happened but after season 1 of Scream Queens, Glen got so fucking hot to me Reply

I honestly want her to have all the happiness in the world just to spite Ian Somerhalder. Reply

yep. i root for her not because i think she's exceptionally talented or anything, just because i want her to have a better life than ian. Reply

didnt she cheat on him tho? Reply

why would he care? he's married with a kid on the way. Reply

yeah but he started dating one of her friends less than six months after they broke up. Reply

I hope he dies Reply

Is he the designated not blatantly racist white man from hidden figures ? Reply

He plays John Glenn Reply

He's cute and seems nice. She's cute and seems nice. Seems like a good pairing. Reply

I FUCKING KNEW IT. GODDAMN. her last two bf have been such basic white boy BAES. she is living my dream. Reply

I don't know how much makeup she has on but this is giving me flashbacks to this girl I was seeing and I tried to be all cute and bite her face in a teasing way and I fucking swear it felt like i was licking my grandma's pancake. She seemed to like the teasing but I had to pretend I needed to use the bathroom just so I could wash that powder taste from my mouth lol Reply

Cute couple Reply

CHAD RADWELL Reply

OMG THATS HIM?! AAAAAH THATS WHERE I HAVE SEEN HIM BEFORE AHAHAHAHA Reply

YAAASSSSS. best part of Scream queens tbh.



Reply

Link

how did I NEVER put that together omw. Reply

cute. They both seem like good people.

He was the best part of Scream Queens and I have loved him ever since. Reply

Is that his actual age? i always thought he was way oldsr lol 😱 Reply

Oh man. I would let Chad Radwell do depraved things to my sloppy worn bussy. Reply

His lips are like two rows of toothpicks...could not be me. Reply

I want them to date long enough for the next award show and she gets in on the Powell Family Red Carpet Shenanigans. Reply

They seem really cute together. I like Nina so I'm glad she's with someone better than petty Ian. Reply

Aww they are cute. Tho i do side eye Nine for being bff with racist blackface Julianne Hough. Reply

idkher.gif but he was the best part of Scream Queens and I love him so yay. All the best to them. Reply

chad/elena, how cute



katherine would eat him alive Reply

I love him. He was fantastic on Scream Queens.



Reply

