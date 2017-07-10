Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are dating
Nina Dobrev Dating Actor Glen Powell https://t.co/m3XSNpRuwz— People Magazine (@people) July 11, 2017
They are so cute 😍 Nina Dobrev & Glen Powell 💕 pic.twitter.com/fxObr6GDEN— Nika (@NikaStrong) July 10, 2017
- The couple was seen together at Julianne Hough's wedding this past weekend.
- The pair had been rumored to be dating since January. He was at the premiere of Nina's movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and they attended a Golden Globes after party together. Powell also went to Nina's La La Land themed birthday party.
- Dobrev's last boyfriend was Austin Stowell. They broke up in February 2016.
Glen was great though, and for some reason I really like Zoey Deutch.
perfect white background hero who's still kind of useless but adorably so
Lol, right? I went to Google his age and I'm hella surprised he's younger than me.
i mentally/emotionally cant handle encountering ppl like this in real life
He was the best part of Scream Queens and I have loved him ever since.
katherine would eat him alive