Is Christina Aguilera Dropping Her New Single At The VMAs This Year?
It's no secret that Xtina abhors technology and has a very limited social media presence, but she just followed the VMAs on Twitter, and considering she only follows 24 people, and rumors have been bubbling of her releasing her music this year, it seems very likely that she'll be performing at(or at the very least attending) the VMAs, just over a month away.
She also recently liked a fan's tweet, joking about the wait we've endured for her album (a rarity for her).
@xtina from my heart to yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PfwF5b29La— ㅤ (@BICONlC) July 7, 2017
Could it be? Could she finally be dropping the single for her next era? I haven't died nor am I imagining this?
She can't be taking 4/5 year breaks like when she was in the prime of her career and still expect projects to do well.
I mean...they gave one to Justin Timberlake, who, outside of *NSYNC, has no memorable videos at all IMO.
but then again, didn't he release a new album the year that he got it? they might then idk.
Off Topic but I need to vent.
Today I was at creative writing class, we had to write a short story and when I finished reading mine the teacher critized one of he arguments I had presented in regards to my opinions about Roman Polanski and him having no excuse for what he did to a 13 year old regardless of his life history, the teacher defended Polanski and said that I needed the whole story, but that's not the bad part or the reason for my rant.
After telling me that my problem was that I didn't seem to have a personal connection to what I was writing he recommended that I write a story about a girl who's been raped, this stopped me on my tracks because 3 years ago almost to the date I was violently gang raped which is something that still haunts me and deeply broke me. The subject made me get emotional and I tried to explain to the teacher that the reason why I'm writing about things that might seem personally detached is because I'm not yet ready to open the can of worms in regards to what happened to me and the weight it had on my life.
Now here's the part that pissed me off, the teacher went on a tangent about how this events can be dealt with in two ways, he used Niagara falls as the metaphor and the idea is that you have a bike to cross it and you can either go straight into the waterfall and try to cross it which would be the Brave/fast way, or you can be a 'Coward' and try to find and optional route knowing that this optional route will take a much longer time.
Basically the teacher called me a coward for how I have dealt with my rape, I wanted to crawl up and just cry because hearing that just made me crumble, it was an example of rape culture in my mind, how dare he say that I'm a coward just because I'm not yet ready to fully discuss what happened and the effect it had on me.
I'm sorry for writing this here but I need someone to tell me whether I'm over reacting or not.
