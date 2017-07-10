Is Christina Aguilera Dropping Her New Single At The VMAs This Year?

I'm not holding my breath for ha, it's 8 years since your last album sis. Reply

Thread

Link

This Lotus erasure! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lotus doesn't exist in my universe (Your Body still bops tho!) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I trust nothing. I'll believe it when I see it. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope so. releasing something at the VMAs seem so old lol very xtina tho Reply

Thread

Link

mte.



i wonder if she still thinks it's the same as when she would go



lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who will she blame on the flop this time? Reply

Thread

Link

She better blame herself if it does tbh.



She can't be taking 4/5 year breaks like when she was in the prime of her career and still expect projects to do well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis the single will simply be ~ahead of its time if it flops and a single for ~true music lovers



Edited at 2017-07-11 02:54 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, she didn't like though... Bionic (well, parts of it) was ahead of its time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are the VMAs even happening this year? When do we find out the nominees or the host? Reply

Thread

Link

Lol, like 3 days before the show. Did they have a host last year? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think they had an official host last year, just a bunch of dobnoxious MTV personalities/celebs talking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stripped pt. 2 plz Reply

Thread

Link

loved ha tacky july 4th pictures. hope her new music is actually coming and is good Reply

Thread

Link

if youre reading this where the fuck is your album?



Reply

Thread

Link

honestly, xtina is completely irrelevant in today's pop culture. her legacy ended 10+years ago. even her tactics are stuck in the 00s. Reply

Thread

Link

You're wrong but okay lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she still makes money, for sure. but in terms of pop culture, she's completely toast and she's never getting that relevancy back. maybe she'll be lucky and pull an emancipation of mimi, but she's more like our generation's cyndi lauper at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Joining the ranks of Paula Abdul, Britney, Lady Gaga, Mariah and the rest of our nastalgic faves! What kind of Legends Only club?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita and this is from a former stan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not holding my breath but still omg Reply

Thread

Link

if she was gonna do this, why the VMAs? nobody cares about those anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm wondering if it's because they might give her the Vanguard award this year.



I mean...they gave one to Justin Timberlake, who, outside of *NSYNC, has no memorable videos at all IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, but he does have more memorable songs than Xtina, I think.

but then again, didn't he release a new album the year that he got it? they might then idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Christina but she hasn't been really pulling any fucking weight musically for the past 7 years to deserve the Vanguard award Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well it's either that or the Grammys and the VMAs have more of a history of artists debuting their new music there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so used to not having music from her, that I can't even wrap my mind around this concept. I had made peace with my fave going into semi retirement Reply

Thread

Link

I know this isn't the post for it, but I need the ONTD's community POV.



Today I was at creative writing class, we had to write a short story and when I finished reading mine the teacher critized one of he arguments I had presented in regards to my opinions about Roman Polanski and him having no excuse for what he did to a 13 year old regardless of his life history, the teacher defended Polanski and said that I needed the whole story, but that's not the bad part or the reason for my rant.



After telling me that my problem was that I didn't seem to have a personal connection to what I was writing he recommended that I write a story about a girl who's been raped, this stopped me on my tracks because 3 years ago almost to the date I was violently gang raped which is something that still haunts me and deeply broke me. The subject made me get emotional and I tried to explain to the teacher that the reason why I'm writing about things that might seem personally detached is because I'm not yet ready to open the can of worms in regards to what happened to me and the weight it had on my life.



Now here's the part that pissed me off, the teacher went on a tangent about how this events can be dealt with in two ways, he used Niagara falls as the metaphor and the idea is that you have a bike to cross it and you can either go straight into the waterfall and try to cross it which would be the Brave/fast way, or you can be a 'Coward' and try to find and optional route knowing that this optional route will take a much longer time.



Basically the teacher called me a coward for how I have dealt with my rape, I wanted to crawl up and just cry because hearing that just made me crumble, it was an example of rape culture in my mind, how dare he say that I'm a coward just because I'm not yet ready to fully discuss what happened and the effect it had on me.



I'm sorry for writing this here but I need someone to tell me whether I'm over reacting or not. Reply

Thread

Link

You're not over-reacting. Your teacher was unbelievably out of line, callous, and unprofessional to say something like that to you. He has no right to belittle what you went through or to even think that he could ask you write about it if you don't want to. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His whole argument was how writers are supposed to be brave and go straight into the waterfall and use that which scares them to fuel their creativity, and that he feels my writing would benefit from me writing about those experiences, and in a way I get his POV even if I think he's not 100% right, what upset me was that he dare say that because I'm not yet ready to write about it somehow makes me a coward.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf that's unacceptable. I would report him to a counselor or admin. I'm sorry you had to go through that! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You are absolutely not overreacting. Other people have no business telling a rape victim how they should deal with their pain, especially when it's a man talking to a woman. And to suggest that you should use this traumatic experience to "improve" your creative work? Fuck him. Good writing should not come at the expense of the author's mental health. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Get him fired, sis. Go right over his head and demand a meeting with your advisor, the dept chair, college president and the provost. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link