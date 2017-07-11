Rita Ora has finally figured herself out







Well at least Kylie left t*ga... what did Rita do? Got fired by Tyra

That near death experience really humbled this Queen.

I mostly figured myself out when I was 13, and then a few more details when I was 19-21. Feels good, man.

I'm 29 and I still don't even have a concrete answer to how I like my eggs. How the hell at 13?! lol

I'm very decisive! Over-hard, btw.

Scrambled with cheese.



But sometimes I want them hard boiled.

Or omelet with cheese.

Or an over-medium fried egg. Reply

poached with hollandaise sauce sis you're welcome

lmao these replies got me like

I've figured myself out in the sense that I know I'm comfortable with never getting married, instead taking a series of lovers over my lifetime, splitting up when we get tired of each other, traveling, eating good food, taking beautiful pictures and going home to my own home with my critters and my garden. I basically want to be my godmother I'm mad jealous of her life.

sounds wonderful tbh

this is the life tbh

never even heard of her.

Not yet. I've basically given up and plan to wander aimlessly through life forever. It's not so bad.

Lmao same every time I feel like I figured it out something happens and I'm like well, shit.

the year of realizing things.gif?

she's only on her second album? it feels like she's been everywhere and nowhere for ages

few things have been constant in my life but I know that I am smol and angry

she's been around 5 years, and has only had 1 album? I figured with her PR team she would've had more by now with her try-hard ass.

She got signed by Roc Nation in 2008 but they're notoriously terrible at letting their artists put music out which I think is why she sued them.

def started to figure myself when i was about 20 and now that i'm 25 i have a pretty firm grasp on myself. still trying to embrace my flaws even more so so no one's words can hurt me ay

I don't know much about myself, but I do know I love your posts OP

No, i wish



No, i wish

I don't ke whoever I am though :( I wish I could get a personality, face and body transplant.

This was my year of realizing things a la Kylie J. Mortgages do this I guess, I dunno.



This was my year of realizing things a la Kylie J. Mortgages do this I guess, I dunno.

Pay more attention to what you think of the people around you, and not what they think of you. I don't think I'll ever want to get married, and I'm perfectly find without a long term relationship. I like my house, I like my garden, and I like working on it. Give me 5 stellar friendships spread out around the world and I'll be good.

this is the only top 25 Rita is getting in lbr



Edited at 2017-07-11 06:26 am (UTC) Reply

wow can't believe she's maintained a whisper of public interest for five fucking years now. it's like she's emulated the longevity of the kardashians except w/o any of the excitement or marginal successes

ikr

