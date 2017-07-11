dog

Rita Ora has finally figured herself out



Rita Ora has “finally figured herself out as a person” — as she confirmed she has completed her second album.

The singer said she had got in touch with her vulnerable side when making the record, which is due for release in November and comes 5 years after her chart-topping debut album, Ora.

The lyrics on her new record reference personal stories, but Ora said she would never identify the people she sings about.

