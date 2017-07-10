AMC - PREACHER 2x05 Promo "Dallas" + Sneak Peek & More

omg the viktor revealed i legit yelled OH FUCK



i've not read the comics so idk how close this is to them, but i really love this weird little show. i was feeling hinky about hitler's whole "i'm nice" thing until they all beat the shit out of him and i had a good laugh. Reply

so glad eugene joined them beating up hitler cause before he was being way to nice to him. i love the way they film their fight scenes. i dont want any spoilers but i wonder what organization/deal is going on with tulip and viktor Reply

Watching now and wtf? Malcom in the f'ing middle, Frankie Muniz? Reply

lol when his name popped up in the credits i was like ????????? Reply

i really love this show and [ Spoiler (click to open) ] fuck joe for being so lovely about tulip 100% of the time, i need jesse to get on the same damn page already THAT REVEAL AT THE ENDi really love this show and Reply

I need to catch up fast. I just watched Episode 2 of this season yesterday and was so sad at the ending. :( Poor bb Fiore. Reply

Honestly, it's ten times better this season, especially now that it's a road trip show. Last season was a little boring.



And A+ soundtrack Reply

That fight scene was everything. Reply

I will never listen to Uptown Girl the same way again and I love this show for that. Also, are we thinking the little girl is Tulip's? B/c I can't imagine another reason Tulip would be so upset by the kid's reaction to her. Unless she otherwise basically raised her. Reply

I don't think the girl is Tulip's, but I do think she was a stepmom to her/helped raise her and that's why there were intense feelings on both sides. Reply

