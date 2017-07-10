AMC - PREACHER 2x05 Promo "Dallas" + Sneak Peek & More
[synopsis]Jesse learns of Tulip's secret relationship; a look into Jesse and Tulip's past; and the darker side of Jesse.
Tulip has a very one-sided argument with Jesse about hurting Viktor.
Another busy evening for me, so will join the discussion later tonight =) Last week's ending has me stoked for tonight's ep! I'm also looking forward to the ongoing saga of Cass's amazing wardrobe this season ♥
i've not read the comics so idk how close this is to them, but i really love this weird little show. i was feeling hinky about hitler's whole "i'm nice" thing until they all beat the shit out of him and i had a good laugh.
i really love this show and [Spoiler (click to open)]fuck joe for being so lovely about tulip 100% of the time, i need jesse to get on the same damn page already
And A+ soundtrack
I will never listen to Uptown Girl the same way again and I love this show for that. Also, are we thinking the little girl is Tulip's? B/c I can't imagine another reason Tulip would be so upset by the kid's reaction to her. Unless she otherwise basically raised her.
I love the show's fight scenes.
When Tulip called off her wedding after one of Viktor's guys came to get her, I wondered if maybe they were married, then forgot about that till the reveal now. This should be fun.