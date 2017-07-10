|| cassidy ||

AMC - PREACHER 2x05 Promo "Dallas" + Sneak Peek & More


[youpak link]

[synopsis]Jesse learns of Tulip's secret relationship; a look into Jesse and Tulip's past; and the darker side of Jesse.



[youpak link]

Tulip has a very one-sided argument with Jesse about hurting Viktor.


Ian shared a lovely photo of Eugene and Starr sharing a moment ♥


Dom attended the Murray/Bublik match at Wimbledon on July 3rd, looking quite dapper!




Graham McTavish, Saint of Daddies Killers himself, celebrated the premiere of Castlevania on Netflix =)


---
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6
GIF 1

Another busy evening for me, so will join the discussion later tonight =) Last week's ending has me stoked for tonight's ep! I'm also looking forward to the ongoing saga of Cass's amazing wardrobe this season ♥

Tagged: , , , , , , , ,