🚨🚨Celebs react to politics! Don Jr is also having some trouble with emails🚨🚨
WH calls media criticism of Donald an "outrageous attack" but the guy who directed an actual attack on our democracy gets a big fat wet kiss— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 10, 2017
- NYT dropped a late night bombshell about Don Jr. He received an email (lmao) and was informed that the damaging information re: Clinton was part of an effort on behalf of the Russian government to aid his father's candidacy. Donny has changed his story multiple times. He first said they met about a Russian adoption program, and then confirmed he met about info privy to the campaign. Kompromat Kush is basically dodging any questions about this meeting and is letting Donny take the heat.
[more tweets!]
Donald Trump Jr.’s stunning admission to the New York Times https://t.co/OlxagebQWa— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 10, 2017
#ByebyeDonny 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/bRg1nIYjds— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 11, 2017
Please don't give up on this #GreatIdea! Maybe you could persuade FBI & CIA to share Intell w/ KGB if you caught them in a good mood. #MAGA https://t.co/i4nuMEhY8m— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 11, 2017
Jon Favreau from Pod Save America
But his emails https://t.co/sWQIjyU8gH— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 11, 2017
The Don Jr. is Fredo comparisons are funny, but inaccurate. Accurate wold be that Don Jr. is Fredo and the Godfather is also Fredo.— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 11, 2017
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6
ME RN
Her eyes, lol.
Re: ME RN
Re: ME RN
Re: ME RN
Re: ME RN
RE: Re: ME RN
Oh well. At least I'm encouraged by how hard people are fighting against the health care turd of a bill. It seems to be working too. Keep up the pressure, everyone!
Looks like Kush is also backstabbing. Kush is a shady bitch.
Also cackling that it's a fucking email that might do him in and face criminal charges.
https://twitter.com/loopynature/sta
Edited at 2017-07-11 02:06 am (UTC)
Like, hello. Stop painting the porch when the house is burning down.
Edited at 2017-07-11 04:06 am (UTC)
hillary's own campaign had more influence on the election than dastardly facebook russians and it was incompetent as fuck, a huge symptom of democratic failure over the last 6 years, but you're all spending your time obsessing over berner boogeymen instead of taking your heroes to task for their sheer failure against one of the most unpopular presidential candidates ever and inability to hold on to the majority of political positions everywhere
you're consistently one of the dumber people here with a pretense of intelligence. do better.
That worked out great, obviously.
There needs to be some sort of way to kick them all out immediately.
Karl Hess felt the same way
Edited at 2017-07-11 02:13 am (UTC)