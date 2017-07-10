🚨🚨Celebs react to politics! Don Jr is also having some trouble with emails🚨🚨

Her eyes, lol. Reply

lol

It's Balloons: The Prequel

I feel bad for thinking this, but for a second I thought someone pasted the Scrub guy head there. Pls don't kill me.

Donald Faison?

someone post the elmo fire gif cause FINALLY this presidency is going down

THANK YOU

we're going to need one of these of him dressed up as uncle sam tbh

Can I hop onto this and request EVERY SINGLE VERSION of the Elmo burning gif??? Because we deserve it.

Is it really though or is that just blind optimism?

I'm not holding my breath. I imagine that if we actually do have to finally answer whether the President can be prosecuted for crimes and if so, who does the prosecuting, that duty will fall to Congress and I have no faith that the current crop of Republicans would actually do that.

lmao he is so dumb, hoping this actually leads to something

This Russia stuff is so frustrating because shit isn't going to be done about it until Dems take back Congress.



Oh well. At least I'm encouraged by how hard people are fighting against the health care turd of a bill. It seems to be working too. Keep up the pressure, everyone!

MTE

I fear that the Russians will be able to keep the Dems silent too. I'm sure EVERYONE'S email was hacked.

This

Congress isn't going to do anything about it, but if there's something there, Mueller will.

I had a nightmare last night that the health care bill passed with 50 votes. It was awful.

Looks like Kush is also backstabbing. Kush is a shady bitch.



.@DonaldJTrumpJr hate to be the one to tell you this, but I think the knife sticking out of your back has your brother-in-law's prints pic.twitter.com/Ej10MPfzO5 — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 11, 2017





Also cackling that it's a fucking email that might do him in and face criminal charges.



Not in the wildest Democratic fantasy did we think there would be an email to a Trump clearly stating a Russian government effort to help https://t.co/lAs4DoVXlh — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 11, 2017

There's not a chance in hell that ugly son # 1 didn't tell his father about the meeting and that Russia was going to aid him in the election. lmaooo this whole family is so goddamn stupid. This is big tho because now we likely have physical evidence. Obviously the GOP will be all "concerned" and "troubled" without doing a thing but Mueller better.Looks like Kush is also backstabbing. Kush is a shady bitch.Also cackling that it's a fucking email that might do him in and face criminal charges.

So stupid they can't even collude properly! Obviously Trump knew lmao. There's no way he didn't know and he was at Trump Tower that day too. Their comments after this meeting happened are even more suspect.

It also seems like that day was the first time he tweeted about Hillary's emails.

I guess the silver lining of "when you're a billionaire they'll let you do anything" is that these people don't even bother to cover their tracks at all

who'da guessed that a kushner would try to fuck over his brother-in-law?

They have about 3 brain cells between them.

He's a moron who just can't help digging the hole deeper.

Also, I enjoy how Trump hasn't commented on the situation with Don Jr. lmao. It's like, "Donald Trump Jr? I don't know him."

Son? What son?

He was a tenant in Trump tower once. Very brief!

The sheer stupidity of this family. lol I hope that something comes of this.

NYT: Don Jr was told before mtg that Clinton dirt was part of Russian govt effort to aid Trump



6/9/16: Mtg w/Russian



7/24/16: He said this pic.twitter.com/XlzPJAWsd7 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 11, 2017 Reply

he is botoxed as fuck right? The whole top of his face doesn't move

Only the lower half of his face moves!!

his face moves like an IRL dummy except no one would consciously design something that ugly

i hate that you said this. now i have to watch so i can confirm 😤

i'm more focused on his hands tbh!

He looks like real-life "The Purge" character who goes out on Purge night to kill the girl who rejected him to the homecoming dance.

I've never heard him speak that long and it made me want to throw a punch

also I still hate every person who was up and down the political posts here last summer spewing their bull (and still dare show their faces) you fell prey to active measures. you are not intelligent. do better.





Edited at 2017-07-11 02:06 am (UTC)

*shrugs* I'll respond. I stand by what I said about Hillary's shittiness and especially my critiques on her record. I did still tell people to vote for her against Trump. That said, if I thought she was going to be an irrelevant figure wandering around the woods after Nov 9 instead of the president, I'd have gone after her a lot less than I did. I had thought early on Trump would have a chance against her but convinced myself otherwise. I own up to being 100% wrong.

Nobody could have predicted this would happen tbh. I was SO sure and adamant that he wouldn't win bc I didn't think half the country would sit out the election.

hopefully there's a better dem candidate and also ppl are more mindful of the consequences in 2020 tbh, cause he could win again

Sis, you have nothing to explain. Literally who the fuck had their vote swayed by ONTD? No one. You've expressed your valid frustration/criticism of HRC and while you may regret (that's not the right word but you know what I mean) some things it doesn't take away from you consistently being one of the most informed users on this site and beyond, open to discussion and capable of far more restraint/self-awareness than 99% of the users here and beyond. Hell, someone linked to the post earlier today where Trump announced his campaign and it was honestly just pages and pages of people laughing and saying they couldn't wait to be entertained.

I appreciate that. You were one of the big voices and people listen to what you have to say, it created an environment in each post where people had to battle you. As I said Harrys down thread, the internet is not some minor nerdy thing anymore. Just reading ONTD over the years has shaped me so it is disingenuous for anyone to think that the constant negative posts about Hilary didn't shape others.

Spewing what bull, specifically?

I've always maintained that Hillary has had her issues but I have never said (nor believed) that electing Hillary would be anywhere near the same level of awful as Trump was.

yep

I agree. We know the Russians were playing liberals too. Everyone was so focused on tearing her and Democrats apart that they forgot she was literally the last line of defense against a racist, draft dodging con-man who literally confessed on tape he uses his celebrity to sexually assault women from becoming President.

Like, hello. Stop painting the porch when the house is burning down.

Edited at 2017-07-11 04:06 am (UTC)



Like, hello. Stop painting the porch when the house is burning down.



Edited at 2017-07-11 04:06 am (UTC) Reply

this thread is deranged. criticism of neoliberalism didn't start in 2016 and the idea that some people on ontd/twitter/wherethefuckever critical of a rich racist imperialist influenced anything shows how narcissistic you all are to think your niche exposure is representative of 320,000,000 people



hillary's own campaign had more influence on the election than dastardly facebook russians and it was incompetent as fuck, a huge symptom of democratic failure over the last 6 years, but you're all spending your time obsessing over berner boogeymen instead of taking your heroes to task for their sheer failure against one of the most unpopular presidential candidates ever and inability to hold on to the majority of political positions everywhere



you're consistently one of the dumber people here with a pretense of intelligence. do better. Reply

i just said it in the other politics post but it's so maddening that there is no mechanism for recalling a president who only won due to foreign influence. we shouldnt have to go through impeachment and a string of people he appointed (other than ryan) in the line of succession

Yeah it's dumb as hell tbh

The founding fathers did not see this coming. And lol maybe they should have? But I guess they figured the Electoral College would prevent anyone winning the presidency due to foreign influence.

That worked out great, obviously.



That worked out great, obviously. Reply

i know why but i also don't know why the federal government doesn't have recalls like in california and, in the same vein, i wish we had federal props like we do here. of course recalls and propositions are often disastrous but we should probably still have the option.

I feel the same way, how is it acceptable to be stuck with a president who didn't actually win the election? And an administration that has no right to be there? And I'm not even talking about the electoral college this time around.

There needs to be some sort of way to kick them all out immediately.



There needs to be some sort of way to kick them all out immediately. Reply

There probably will be now.

"i just said it in the other politics post but it's so maddening that there is no mechanism for recalling a president"

Karl Hess felt the same way



Karl Hess felt the same way Reply

i can't tell what you're implying by that other than that you deliberately cut out context from my original sentence.

fucking this. i hope the one good thing we get out of this shitshow is a zero confidence amendment that'll allow the People, Congress, or SCOTUS challenge POTUS /elect if it becomes increasingly clear they cannot lead Reply

it makes no sense & is infuriating Reply

The President = head of state + executive is really problematic. In most other democracies heads of government can be removed by their party within a week (see Maggie Thatcher, what's about to happen to Theresa May). POTUS was never intended to be such a powerful position. Reply

BUT HA EMAILS!!!! Reply

Fredo done fucked up. This is big, y'all. I'm perched waiting for the GOP to fucking do something already, this is concrete proof of collusion and you CANNOT TELL ME he didn't run to daddy about this. Reply

You're gonna be perched for a long time because the GOP won't do shit. Reply

Edited at 2017-07-11 02:13 am (UTC) Reply

It seems like Trump started tweeting about Hillary's emails that day, so I wouldn't be surprised if DJT was told about the emails and he told his dad. Reply

naw the republicans have already started to prepare for this. The goons on Fox News have been saying shit like "collusion isn't a crime" for weeks now. Reply

how did this all leak out anyways? omg a week with this family feels like 5 years Reply

Jared saving his own ass Reply

I'll die of happiness if Jared brings down the Trumps and then DJT comes back with something to send Jared to prison so he can have Ivanka for himself. And I hope if that happens we get a TV miniseries out of it. Reply

The rats are fleeing the ship. Reply

i'm really interested in whether things are leaking from White House/Trump circle, NSA/FBI, or Mueller's investigation. Reply

