Alberto El Patron Detained in Orlando Airport - Is Being Investigated for Domestic Abuse




Former WWE Superstar/GFW Champion Aleberto El Patron has been detained by Orlando Police after cops were called by someone who allegedly witnessed he and his wife/fiancée/whatever, WWE Superstar, Paige fighting in the middle of the airport.

Paige went on to say that they were the ones to call the cops after a fan threw a glass at Alberto.



"WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico



"Please leave us alone. That's it."


A fan recorded the incident- more details after the cut.
No physical violence, just verbal fighting, so not sure if a trigger warning is necessary but here it is anyway.


A fan recorded audio of the verbal argument after it was started, so we don't know how and who started the argument.

You can hear her yell at him to "Just stay out of my life. Leave me the fuck alone. I’m trying to get away from you."

Alberto threatens to press charges against her. She threatens to press charges against him.

You can hear the audio clip if you click the tweet above.





Alberto El Patron (40) and Paige (24) have been in a relationship, publicly, since 2016.


Sources:
ProwrestlingSheet, Paige's Twitter, Paige's Twitter (2), PWInsider
