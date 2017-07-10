Alberto El Patron Detained in Orlando Airport - Is Being Investigated for Domestic Abuse
AUDIO Released of Alberto El Patron’s Airport Altercation With Paige: https://t.co/QhRaMUCOXv pic.twitter.com/0ueagpQloX— ProWrestlingSheet (@WrestlingSheet) July 10, 2017
Former WWE Superstar/GFW Champion Aleberto El Patron has been detained by Orlando Police after cops were called by someone who allegedly witnessed he and his wife/fiancée/whatever, WWE Superstar, Paige fighting in the middle of the airport.
Paige went on to say that they were the ones to call the cops after a fan threw a glass at Alberto.
WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017
"WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico
Please leave us alone. That's it.— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017
"Please leave us alone. That's it."
A fan recorded the incident- more details after the cut.
No physical violence, just verbal fighting, so not sure if a trigger warning is necessary but here it is anyway.
A fan recorded audio of the verbal argument after it was started, so we don't know how and who started the argument.
You can hear her yell at him to "Just stay out of my life. Leave me the fuck alone. I’m trying to get away from you."
Alberto threatens to press charges against her. She threatens to press charges against him.
You can hear the audio clip if you click the tweet above.
Alberto El Patron (40) and Paige (24) have been in a relationship, publicly, since 2016.
Sources:
ProwrestlingSheet, Paige's Twitter, Paige's Twitter (2), PWInsider
I've always been wary of this relationship, and Alberto in general, so we'll see, though.
I just want to know if she'll make a comeback or not. I want her back. I enjoyed her wrestling.
I'm kind of wondering if Renee is getting salty with the WWE since her and dean aren't on the same brand despite being married. I just read she isn't coming back to total divas.
She got back surgery and recently posted something about training again to get back in the ring... that being said, at Impact, someone wearing a lucha mask who bears her tattoos and alabaster skin was shown in the front row and some people are speculating that she's basically just trying to get fired from WWE.
I didnt think Pacino meant that much to me.
The sad part is that I don't see this cycle of abuse ending because of this. I hope it does, but I doubt it.
The pain in her voice is breaking my heart, though. This, plus the whole mess from a few months ago, coupled with her mother's letter....I'm worried about her, for reals!
Edited at 2017-07-11 02:41 am (UTC)