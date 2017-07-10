Alberto El Patron Detained in Orlando Airport - Is Being Investigated for Domestic Abuse

this relationship has been a mess since the beginning Reply

saw on twitter that she's been seen with a lot of bruises on her body in photos over the last year :/ hope she gets away from him, i know its a lot easier said than done





I want her to, but I don't see her doing it anytime soon. She won't want to admit she made a mistake. He's the "love of her life." Reply

Hmmm....I haven't seen those pics myself, but there's a few things I'm hesitant about. 1)It should be easy to prove if pictures exist and 2) She's a wrestler, so even if he HAS abused her in some way, it would be hard to use most bruises as evidence.



I've always been wary of this relationship, and Alberto in general, so we'll see, though. Reply

in one of her instagram pictures she clearly has a healing bruised shoulder. i'll see if i can find it Reply

is he the one she dated on the E! show? Reply

Mr Magoo could have seen this shit from a mile away Reply

What is going on with her career? I know she's failed a/some drug tests and then she was never seen on Divas again. Is she still with the WWE? Reply

i'd imagine cause the rock is doing some movie about her and her family, wwe might be stalling on releasing her offically? Reply

I keep forgetting about that.

I just want to know if she'll make a comeback or not. I want her back. I enjoyed her wrestling.



I'm kind of wondering if Renee is getting salty with the WWE since her and dean aren't on the same brand despite being married. I just read she isn't coming back to total divas. Reply

She's on "strike 2" of the "3 strikes (unless you're Randy Orton)" and you're automatically fired wellness policy violation.



She got back surgery and recently posted something about training again to get back in the ring... that being said, at Impact, someone wearing a lucha mask who bears her tattoos and alabaster skin was shown in the front row and some people are speculating that she's basically just trying to get fired from WWE. Reply

Nothing makes me sadder than a domestic violence situation. It's all too common, and absolute jack shit happens to the abuser. Not just the celebrity ones we know of, regular every day people get away with it on a regular basis. Sickening. Reply

I used to watch Total Divas at the gym when it was still on. Poor girl. Reply

i would love to taste his chorizo! Reply

I went to a wrestling show in Mexico and Alberto and Paige were fighting backstage so loud you could hear it in the auditorium. I know of several people in the wrestling world who've tried to help her get away from him, get off drugs, and get her life/career back on track and she's refused. Reply

Isn't her family like pieces of shit too? Girlfriend had no chance. Reply

They might be, but even her dad was like "my daughter needs to get away from that guy." Reply

p sure that her family was like... uh she needs to get away from this dude! but she then stopped talking to her family. i think they chose to accept him as a person in her life so that they wouldn't lose her completely. Reply

yeah like aren't most of them not allowed to enter the states cause of criminal charges they have Reply

he's such a piece of shit and i don't doubt that he'd get physical with her. he just threatened to beat up triple h and the usos the other day (like he could). he's toxic and immature and awful and their relationship has been a mess since the beginning. Reply

Didnt put my contacts in yet and my eyes automatically saw AL PACINO DETAINED and I gasped.



I didnt think Pacino meant that much to me. Reply

lol he's gotta be like an old man by now, ia it would be sad Reply

Alberto's a monster, and Paige is, for whatever reason, the perfect type of person that someone like him can take advantage of.



The sad part is that I don't see this cycle of abuse ending because of this. I hope it does, but I doubt it. Reply

i completely agree w ya Reply

adr is a fucking mess and made paige into a mess. paige was so great before she started dating him. her life went to shit and she is acting like a little shit. i get that with everything thats happened to her, her natural defense would be, "nothing happened, leave us alone." but gurllll, come tf on. you're on camera yelling about how you want him to leave you alone. you place the blame on a fan who is trying to help you? it sucks on both ends. i hope adr gets his ass handed to him. he's a legit sociopath Reply

"I'm a huge fan, by the way..." maaaaaaaaaaa! IT'S NOT THE TIME! LOL





The pain in her voice is breaking my heart, though. This, plus the whole mess from a few months ago, coupled with her mother's letter....I'm worried about her, for reals!



anyone who is still a huge fan of Alberto in the year 2017 doesn't have their head on right so its not a surprise lol Reply

Poor Paige, this year has been pretty awful for her Reply

