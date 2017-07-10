sophie ellis-bextor 3

Queen Tori Amos Announces Tour for 15th Album, "Native Invader"

Tori Amos announced a U.S. fall tour in support of her upcoming LP, Native Invader. The 27-date Native Invader Tour starts October 24th in St. Paul, Minnesota and stretches until a three-night stand at Los Angeles' Theatre at Ace Hotel on December 1st through 3rd.

Check out Amos' site for the verification process and other on-sale information. The nature-inspired Native Invader, Amos' 15th studio album, is due out September 8th.


+ CONFIRMED DATES +
October 24 - Saint Paul, MN @ O'Shaughnessy Auditorium
October 26 - Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
October 27 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
October 29 - Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre at Playhouse Square
October 30 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
October 31 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
November 2 - Boston, MA @ The Orpheum Theatre
November 3 - Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
November 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Tower Theater
November 7 & 8 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
November 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
November 11 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
November 12 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium
November 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre
November 16 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
November 17 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
November 19 - Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre
November 22 - Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall
November 24 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
November 25 - Eugene, OR @ The Hult Center for Performing Arts
November 26 - Oakland, CA @ The Paramount Theater
November 28 - San Diego, CA @ The Balboa Theatre
November 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Mesa Arts Center (MAC)
December 1-3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel




SOURCE



ONTD, what is your favourite Tori Amos album / song?
