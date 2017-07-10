Queen Tori Amos Announces Tour for 15th Album, "Native Invader"

every song on scarlet's walk has given and continues to give me life. i especially have a soft spot for strange, a sorta fairytale, & sweet sangria. Reply

A Sorta Fairytale <3



Taxi Ride is always and forever my favorite TA song.

I love her so much



Siren is my fave song of hers



The best.

Oh god I'm old and this is such memories of high school



That soundtrack was my liiiiifffeeee



Idk if I even saw the movie. The soundtrack was just so goddamn amazing. Same for trainspotting - tho I know I saw that one a couple times in the theatre.

This song is amazing, the whole soundtrack of that movie is fantastic.

i haven't heard this song in yearssss but i still know all of the words, gatdamn

Fuck yeah. Listening to it right now

I absolutely love this song! It's tied with Precious Things and Blood Roses as my all-time favorite Tori songs.

i am curious as to what seeing tori live in 2017 would be like.



under the pink was the soundtrack to a very specific part of my teen years. i think my fav song off of that album is 'the wrong band'. Reply

I saw her live in 2009 and I realize that was a decade ago but she still put on one hell of a show.

I saw her in 1998 (showing my age here) on the Choirgirl Hotel tour. It was one of the best and most intensely emotional shows I've ever seen.

Same. I have to be honest that I don't think it's the same as back then. Under the Pink was so special to me as a teen. I got tix to see her in, like, 1997 - but the show was canceled bc the roof of the theater crumbled or something. So I finally saw her 10 years later in 2007, but it just wasn't the same. The teen years were gone. She was great but it wasn't the revelation I would've felt as a 16 year old. :-/



Still love her although I'm kinda wondering just what is going on with her plastic surgery. She seems to be going the Madonna route. Reply

Her last major tour in 2015 or 14 was incredible. My vacation luckily matched up with the tour time and I saw her 7 times; each show (minus Philly) was superb!

Tori live in any year is excellent. Though I do prefer her solo rather than with the band. much more intimate.

I stan so hard for Tori. My favorite album is Choirgirl although Scarlet's Walk is a pretty close second. Favorite song would probably be Winter but it's a tough call, she has such an incredible discography.



She never comes anywhere close to my city when she tours these days :( Reply

I looove Winter, such a beautiful and powerful song.

i love female singer-songwriters from the 90s, but i just could never get into her music Reply

Me neither. Her music is kind of the cliche of artsy female 90's singers, imo

A little bit of her goes a long way, IMO.

Fav songs: Winter and Toast



My favorites are based on how much they make me cry Reply

Winter is a go-to hysterical cry song for me. Every time.

nice to see Toast getting some love

Toast is so beautiful!

I think my favorite song is probably Precious Things. I also love Winter. I think Little Earthquakes is probably my favorite of her albums. Reply

Precious Things--what flawless taste!

Massey Hall! Might have to try and get tickets for that show.



My favourite Tori Amos song is actually from the Mission Impossible: 2 soundtrack (Carnival). Soooo good. <3 Reply

The Bourbon Street fan remix of Carnival was amazing!

Carnival is amazing

All of Little Earthquakes + Cornflake Girl from Under the Pink + Talula from Boys for Pele errr...the Twister soundtrack + A Sorta Fairytale from Scarlet's Walk. Reply

I saw her on the Scarlet's Walk tour in Phoenix, it was really lovely. I can't believe how long ago it was though! I had a soft spot for Carbon off that album.



Semi-related rant time: why do all the acts I'd like to see keep picking Cleveland instead of Columbus as their Ohio date :( There's almost no acts I'm willing to do that 4 hour round-trip to super-depressing, gross-lakeside-weather Cleveland for lol... but I'd totally go see them if they came here instead!! Reply

Yessss, Carbon!! Gonna go play that right now

I've probably listened to Little Earthquakes more times that any other album I've ever owned. She's one of the few artists that you could put on pretty much any of her songs or albums, and I'd enjoy every second. Reply

omg yesss thank you for posting about this OP! I love her so much and have since high school, but I've never been able to get to a concert until now, I'm SO excited :')



Fave album veers between Little Earthquakes or Scarlet's Walk, depending on what kind of mood I'm in. Tho nowadays I mainly love all of her live "official bootleg" collections, they're incredible.



My fave songs... Winter, Take to the Sky, Flying Dutchman, Raspberry Swirl! Reply

awww, you're in for a treat! she's fantastic live!

I know everyone likes to hate on The Beekeeper, but I got into Tori because I used to see the music video for Sleeps with Butterflies on tv all the time and I thought it was gorgeous song lmao



I'm not sure if I have a flat-out favorite album tbh! I need to sit and listen to her whole discography again. but for this exact moment, I'll say my favorite song is Bouncing Off Clouds, though it also makes me angry because I've been trying to learn how to play it on the piano for years, haha. I'd really love to see her live, though. her shows sound like they're so unique. Reply

Boys For Pele = masterpiece Reply

IA

