Queen Tori Amos Announces Tour for 15th Album, "Native Invader"
Tori Amos announced a U.S. fall tour in support of her upcoming LP, Native Invader. The 27-date Native Invader Tour starts October 24th in St. Paul, Minnesota and stretches until a three-night stand at Los Angeles' Theatre at Ace Hotel on December 1st through 3rd.
Check out Amos' site for the verification process and other on-sale information. The nature-inspired Native Invader, Amos' 15th studio album, is due out September 8th.
+ CONFIRMED DATES +
October 24 - Saint Paul, MN @ O'Shaughnessy Auditorium
October 26 - Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
October 27 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
October 29 - Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre at Playhouse Square
October 30 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
October 31 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
November 2 - Boston, MA @ The Orpheum Theatre
November 3 - Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
November 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Tower Theater
November 7 & 8 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
November 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
November 11 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
November 12 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium
November 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre
November 16 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
November 17 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
November 19 - Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre
November 22 - Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall
November 24 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
November 25 - Eugene, OR @ The Hult Center for Performing Arts
November 26 - Oakland, CA @ The Paramount Theater
November 28 - San Diego, CA @ The Balboa Theatre
November 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Mesa Arts Center (MAC)
December 1-3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
ONTD, what is your favourite Tori Amos album / song?
Taxi Ride is always and forever my favorite TA song.
Siren is my fave song of hers
That soundtrack was my liiiiifffeeee
Idk if I even saw the movie. The soundtrack was just so goddamn amazing. Same for trainspotting - tho I know I saw that one a couple times in the theatre.
under the pink was the soundtrack to a very specific part of my teen years. i think my fav song off of that album is 'the wrong band'.
Still love her although I'm kinda wondering just what is going on with her plastic surgery. She seems to be going the Madonna route.
She never comes anywhere close to my city when she tours these days :(
My favorites are based on how much they make me cry
My favourite Tori Amos song is actually from the Mission Impossible: 2 soundtrack (Carnival). Soooo good. <3
Semi-related rant time: why do all the acts I'd like to see keep picking Cleveland instead of Columbus as their Ohio date :( There's almost no acts I'm willing to do that 4 hour round-trip to super-depressing, gross-lakeside-weather Cleveland for lol... but I'd totally go see them if they came here instead!!
Fave album veers between Little Earthquakes or Scarlet's Walk, depending on what kind of mood I'm in. Tho nowadays I mainly love all of her live "official bootleg" collections, they're incredible.
My fave songs... Winter, Take to the Sky, Flying Dutchman, Raspberry Swirl!
I'm not sure if I have a flat-out favorite album tbh! I need to sit and listen to her whole discography again. but for this exact moment, I'll say my favorite song is Bouncing Off Clouds, though it also makes me angry because I've been trying to learn how to play it on the piano for years, haha. I'd really love to see her live, though. her shows sound like they're so unique.
IA