The 'Valerian' reviews are in!

LMAO wasn't he dubbed the next DiCaprio? Reply

Thread

Link

Did people actually expect Dane to become a superstar like Leo? I thought people just thought they looked alike, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do think he can act and has screen presence, but his last film choices have been rubbish Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he's a really good actor. He just makes shit choices when it comes to films. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he is a rly good actor (see: to Kill Your Darlings) but he keeps trying the blockbuster route and always fails Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's a much better actor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whoa whoa whoa he's actually a great actor when he picks good roles, which is almost never Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

By who? Tumblr? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lololololol true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tumblr & ONTD, apparently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He wishes he was as cute as Leo was at his age. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks like young Benicio del Toro with 25% more California Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He is not a bad actor...I definitely think he has an interesting onscreen presence. He was good in A Cure for Wellness. He just hasn't had a breakout film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like the emo version? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leo is the last movie star as we know them sis. There's never going to be a next Leo because movie stars like that are over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he is so scary looking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God it's fucking weird how this place thinks he's a good actor but also thinks most actresses around his age are bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmmm, yeah, that's about what I expect from Besson these days Reply

Thread

Link

Hell yeah!



It's not rocket science, and I'm fine with that. Reply

Thread

Link

Noooo....I wanted this to be good. :( Reply

Thread

Link

lmao this looked jupiter ascending levels of bad, Rihanna why Reply

Thread

Link

why Rihanna? lol Rihanna was in Battleship Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL right? She's no Janelle Monae when it comes to picking her first acting projects. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's what I'm hoping for with this. Jupiter Ascending is camp masterpiece. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Rihanna can't act for shit tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well it is the director who did The fifth element and Jupiter Ascending seemed very influenced by that movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











Jupiter Ascending is truly glorious, and I won't hear anything else about it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol wrong movie with Rihanna but I've been wondering how in the hell cara delljhhjnyuyrdvcczsrtu scored herself a lead in a summer blockbuster when she's essentially a nobody. Yeah that's right. Her modeling is weaker in name recognition than Rihanna's was as a musical artist. I can't with this casting it deserves to fail 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dad thinks this looks good, so I may end up seeing this. Reply

Thread

Link

will this be the next jupiter ascending? lol Reply

Thread

Link

That's exactly what it will be, which is pretty awesome. I liked Jupiter Ascending's place in the universe. Dorky and garbage but hot, fun garbage. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i loved jupiter ascending for those reasons! i might give this a go tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same! it was such a fun movie. haters gonna hate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love that movie because you can tell that it was supposed to be a trilogy that they instead smashed into one movie

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idky people don't appreciate 'so bad it's good' movies anymore!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jupiter ascending was boring though. so. much. pointless. dialogue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We could tell from the first trailer it was going to be JA part 2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate jupiter ascending, so i hope not (though i do think the visuals and direction were incredible. that writing and those characters though...)



can't a girl please just get some decent, well-rounded scifi/fantasy? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO, these reviews are killing me! Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder what The Daily Text, The Sun Report, etc. the publications i made up in the Dunkirk post are saying about this movie. off i go to type read. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Angela Cheng WHO?! I'm legit going to back up any and all comments you reference these srs journalism sources as if I've read them too. #TEAMWORK

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My boyfriend and his dad apparently read this together when he was growing up and they're like adorable little fanboys about going to see it. It's the cutest thing I've ever seen and I know they'll like it no matter how trash it is, so I'm happy for them. Reply

Thread

Link

Aww, this is sweet :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seems about right that it'll flop when you pick a shitty actress and a semi decent though not yet proven lead material actor to be the lead in Luc Besson movie that's bound to be off the wall. Reply

Thread

Link

For a movie that looks like it has as massive budget I don't know why they wouldn't cast better leads. Reply

Thread

Link

Better leads probably wanted no part of this mess tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's my question. dane dehaan, yeah, okay. he looks like he's being slowly killed by consumption but he's a good actor.



cara, on the other hand...there's no justifying that. lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks like he's being slowly killed by consumption but he's a good actor.

I laughed too at this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

doesnt cara have a decently sized teen fanbase? maybe that's the reason Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao, my Tumblr tag for him is "adorable consumptive hipster Draco." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Dane is scary looking and Cara is boring and wooden. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

more money to spend on CGI Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol no shit, it looked garbage



But was it garbage-coated gold like Jupiter Ascending tho? Reply

Thread

Link

Garbage-coated gold is the perfect way to describe Jupiter Ascending. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sucks that this is another flop for dane :(



but i am always happy to see besson fail Reply

Thread

Link

epic mess or no, I feel like I'm still going to 100% love it Reply

Thread

Link