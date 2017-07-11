The 'Valerian' reviews are in!
#Valerian review: "The Razzies don't need to wait until the end of the year to anoint a winner for 2017" https://t.co/1kmOcqx7kP— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 11, 2017
Valerian is an epic mess: EW review https://t.co/x1ySmBN50z— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 11, 2017
'Valerian' First Look: Really Dazzling, Really Dopey https://t.co/ZpLDZ1g9V4 pic.twitter.com/PWlcM6IFFD— TheWrap (@TheWrap) July 11, 2017
'Valerian' is a flawed journey into a fascinating sci-fi world https://t.co/NIKyeUZWoO pic.twitter.com/oNrqbRaaaE— Popular Mechanics (@PopMech) July 11, 2017
"Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" Is Like #StarWars on Crystal Meth. @davidehrlich reviews: https://t.co/EBIi3ArwHE pic.twitter.com/bX9AyctYh6— IndieWire (@IndieWire) July 11, 2017
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5
I think he's a really good actor. He just makes shit choices when it comes to films.
It's not rocket science, and I'm fine with that.
can't a girl please just get some decent, well-rounded scifi/fantasy?
the publications i made upin the Dunkirk post are saying about this movie. off i go to typeread.
I'm legit going to back up any and all comments you reference these srs journalism sources as if I've read them too. #TEAMWORK
cara, on the other hand...there's no justifying that. lol.
he looks like he's being slowly killed by consumption but he's a good actor.
I laughed too at this.
But was it garbage-coated gold like Jupiter Ascending tho?
but i am always happy to see besson fail