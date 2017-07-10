Jenelle Evans possibly pregnant, reveals wedding date

Uuuuuuuuuuuuuuggggggggggggghhhhhhhhh Reply

After I submitted this I read the comments at the source that said VI=Virgin Islands, duh, and also David posted a picture of her in a bikini and she is obviously not pregnant so my post is USELESS and I hate myself!!!!!!



but feel free to turn this into a general teen mom complaining post.. I don't really watch the show but I like Teen Mom posts, hahaha. Reply

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWGh9ZN hnhA/?taken-by=easondavid88&hl=en



forgive me y'all it's been a very boring day & I have nothing better to do than spread rumors, obviously!!!!!!!!!! forgive me y'all it's been a very boring day & I have nothing better to do than spread rumors, obviously!!!!!!!!!! Reply

It's okay! I'm just glad she's not pregnant! Reply

I've already turned it into a discussion post! Ryan Edwards has gone off the deep end. Reply

Sis, I'm thankful for this post because it made me think about this asshole being pregnant and ruining yet another life so finding out it wasn't true is soul lifting. Reply

don't worry. it's coming sooner than later. Reply

tune into my podcast, feathers in my hair! Reply

I heard Ryan's in rehab and just up and married his 21 year old now wife. And his wife going for Ryan's ex Dallas.



I didn't watch the reunion but I read his wife went after Maci also?



I just saw the video of his clearly under the influence driving with his wife.



good god Reply

her "letter" to maci @ the reunion was pathetic omfg. that clip is so awful and horrific oh my god she could've fucking driven them but she didn't. and she's like "did you take xanax" or something.. she's trying to make maci look bad when if mackenize had no idea, she wouldn't have asked that, i think. like, the whole thing... how she turns the cameras off and the mics are still on.. shady. glad ryan didn't kill them or anyone else that day with his driving Reply

I want to make a post about this but I haven't watched enough to do details. Maybe I'll just post the clip and let the discussion roll! Idk Reply

I watch this show only sometimes and yet every time I see it, this dude has fuckin crazy eyes. The last ep I watched his son was playing on the floor & the producer was trying to talk to him and he's just on the couch looking like the shocked emoji Reply

this is so fucked jfc Reply

She's a dumb bitch. Maci ain't that great, but she was the only who seemed to be trying to do something for Ryan. Reply

I think drugs still had a lot to do with why his father didn't talk to him for a while. Reply

I can't believe this girl thought it was still a good idea to get married that day when she literally had to grab the wheel to keep the car on the road, yet she accused Maci of exploiting Ryan and humiliating him. Reply

jfc. my first bf was hooked on pills and i'd find myself in these situations sometimes, this was so hard to watch. Reply

this actually makes me sad



drugs are nasty man Reply

his mouth is forever hanging open in a dumb stare Reply

this is really sad, i hope he's actually getting the help he needs. you can tell maci genuinely cares about him as the father of her child but also as a friend Reply

this footage was really fucked up



mackenzie was super pissed at maci during the reunion, like i get why she's upset but she should be angry with ryan not with maci



it was nagl and i hope they are able to move on, because her and maci seemed to have a nice relationship Reply

I hadn't seen this clip (but had read about it) and HOLYCRAP this gave me so much anxiety watching. I would've been flipping. the. fuck. out. Reply

What in the fuck, that's scary as shit and pisses me the F off.



I was in traffic on Saturday, became very upset when I passed a totaled car with a caved in, bloody windshield Reply

holy fucking shit. i hope maci doesn't let him drive their kid that's fucked up Reply

hes already out of rehab Reply

shit i am so behind on this show. i thought janelle and keefah nodding off was bad...lord. Reply

This is fucking terrifying. He is clearly beyond fucked up but she (who seems pretty sober to me) is really scaring me with allowing him to drive on the highway. Something is not right with her, no one is that naive to not see when someone is incapacitated on drugs.



I'm just getting into this now, are there any posts on them? Train wreck. Reply

i miss queefer Reply

It really was simpler times. Reply

I SEEN YA WIF KEEFAH Reply

WELL JENELLE Reply

i wonder if he still lives in the woods lmao Reply

you know how choices be Reply

ughhhhhh jenelleeeeeeeeee Reply

And this is Ryan wife's second marriage at 21 years old...... Reply

i think she was a teen mom and got married really young Reply

her parents basically forced her to marry her bf when she got pregnant at 16 Reply

but the sanctity of marriage! Reply

these people. Reply

Other than Farrah do any of the Teen Moms not have (at least) a second kid? Reply

amber (praise god) Reply

Amber doesn't. I think some of the girls from TM3 don't. There's probably 16 & Pregnant girls who didn't have another kid, but from what I've read, a lot of them have. Reply

Well, she's smart in that sense because can't even parent one. Reply

How does she always have a boyfriend?? I cant even get one, good lord. Reply

by having low standards Reply

BB, you too can have a white trash boyfriend if you just throw all of your standards and dignity out the window! Reply

This is true ! Reply

it's easy when u have no standards tbh Reply

Ikr Reply

Fucking seriously. I know the quality can't be great, but the fact that this hot ass mess got someone to agree to marry her and I can't get a guy to take me out on more than 2 dates, is seriously bumming me out. Reply

go to a juggalo gathering! Reply

Honey, look at the men.



these men are trash Reply

They're all abusive and psycho so... yeah lol Reply

These girls are dumb as hell and make a shit load of money. These guys never have jobs but manage to get their names on houses and bank accounts. It's pathetic Reply

It's not hard to find a trashbox man to be with. Reply

Every time I hear about her, she's always pregnant. Reply

I hope she finally has it together for her kids. Reply

barf Reply

🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢



That ig ad is hilarious tho Reply

i just watched it



WHY lol Reply

