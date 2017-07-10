Emma Stone drinks wine, Does yoga, Walks in Los Angeles

lol white lady does white shit ft other white people.



wtf did january jones do to her hair? awful



Reply

Thread

Link

It's looks like she scalped Kristen Wiig and wore it without fixing it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emma looks cute



Is January's hair real or a wig? Looks really bad Reply

Thread

Link

Idk why I thought it was a good idea to do cardio kickboxing after not working out for like two months lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Damn sis, you're hardcore. O.o Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm crying on the inside rn. I couldn't even get out of my car 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dude I wish I had that moxie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kind of appreciate that she's so pasty and doesn't tan. Makes feel better about my glow-in-the-dark pale-ass self. Reply

Thread

Link

just own it. so many people say my legs are so white and i need a tan. i tell them their comments don't phase me at all (they can fuck off) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My brother's best friend complimented me the other day because my legs are pale but not TOO much... like, thanks, buddy, I'm glad you approve? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so rude when people do that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm pale af and don't tan either. At least we won't look like old leather bags by the time we're 40. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i get comments all the time from little kids to older women... "ghost" "vampire" "why does she look dead?" "she's not white enough... *cue people laughing*"



whateverrr Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ew @ them hanging outside her Doctor's office. Reply

Thread

Link

I know ONTD hates her, but I'll always have a soft spot for her. Especially because everyone says I look like the fat version of her lulz Reply

Thread

Link

A "fat" version of Emma Stone means you must look like a cute, average human being lol! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even with Aloha and the Woody Allen movies I can't bring myself to hate her either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Still doesn't deserve that Oscar Reply

Thread

Link

i think she's v pretty and i love her body Reply

Thread

Link

my dream life Reply

Thread

Link

Wtf at January Jones' everything tho



She reminded me of sweet little ANTM Laura from the south whose grandma made all her clothes y'all Reply

Thread

Link

I loved Laura omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks cute Reply

Thread

Link

based off of that title alone, she sounds just like every other transplant in LA Reply

Thread

Link

"White girl Whites, let's make a post about it!" Reply

Thread

Link

i really don't care for emma's friend sugar lynn Reply

Thread

Link