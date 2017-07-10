July 10th, 2017, 06:36 pm syphilisdiller Rachel makes her Final Four selection Can Rachel rebound after sending the best guy and OP's future fwb home? Peter, bb Dean, Eric, cheek implants, Adam Jr's father, and some rando (who I'm 99.9% sure just joined the show in the last episode) are left. source Current Mood: panera cup filled with wine Current Music: Erika Jayne- Stars Tagged: black celebrities, race / racism, reality show, television - abc, television promo / stills, the bachelor / bachelorette (abc), true love / love is dead Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 641641 comments Add comment
where's more topless shots of peter!
'so like if you get to the end, and you're not 100%, you wont propose?'
I WOULD HOPE NOT. fuck this show is stupid.
and yettttttt bring it on
confirmation Dean/Peter are the best, and that everyone sees through Bryan's bs except Rachel.
Edited at 2017-07-11 12:03 am (UTC)
he was so funny and hooooot.
..and now he's talking about introducing her to his family, boy pls
Why did nicks season feel so long?
I cant wait to get home and put it on
also i dont care for him