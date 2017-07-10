Rachel makes her Final Four selection



Can Rachel rebound after sending the best guy and OP's future fwb home?


Peter, bb Dean, Eric, cheek implants, Adam Jr's father, and some rando (who I'm 99.9% sure just joined the show in the last episode) are left.

source

  • Current Mood: panera cup filled with wine
  • Current Music: Erika Jayne- Stars
