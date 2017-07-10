Rachel makes her Final Four selection

let's do this



where's more topless shots of peter! Reply

Thread

Link

i watched that clip earlier today and ITS SO RIDICULOUS



'so like if you get to the end, and you're not 100%, you wont propose?'



I WOULD HOPE NOT. fuck this show is stupid.



and yettttttt bring it on Reply

Thread

Link

ikr? How dare Peter be sensible and not propose just bc he's expected to?! smh he remains too good for this franchise Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Got my cookies and coffee ready!!! I think I already got the first question wrong lol Reply

Thread

Link

Wish they kept this deleted scene



confirmation Dean/Peter are the best, and that everyone sees through Bryan's bs except Rachel. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! They really should have



Edited at 2017-07-11 12:03 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this made me like peter tbh. i mean he's obviously a babe but i just needed a lil personality from him before i could get on board Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

peter is so fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still can't believe she got rid of alex Reply

Thread

Link

one of my summer plans is to track him down Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His Instagram live or whatever those things are made me love him. He's actually perfect lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

godspeed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sameeeee.

he was so funny and hooooot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME omg, and kept the two randos who's names I can't even remember. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



the preview.. peter wtf Reply

Thread

Link

Are you talking about her crying and Peter saying he blames himself? Or the promo on Youtube about their convo beforehand? He did nothing wrong from that promo... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the 'i blame myself' seems to be from a convo, not a talking head... so i feel he's telling her a story of a ex-girlfriend but then she's all upset when he says he wants to leave or whatever. the editing is so jacked up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he tells her that he doesn't know if he wants to stay because of the drama Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really like her jacket Reply

Thread

Link

its so weird to have people like peter, bryan, next to randos of adam(?) and other dude Reply

Thread

Link

there's two guys left who have never even talked to her



..and now he's talking about introducing her to his family, boy pls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte I can't believe Matt and Adam made it this far with NO screentime. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i did not miss bryan's fillers tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like last week we had like, 20 people and right now we have 6? Reply

Thread

Link

Adam is only 26?!?!?!!?!? Is this a typo? Reply

Thread

Link

No i think dean is the youngest at 26 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Dean is 25, Adam's byline said he was 26 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no adam. you brought a creepy doll and have managed to survive for no reason. Reply

Thread

Link

AJ is the best thing about Adam tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's the only thing about adam Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Won't be able to watch live with you all 😕 although i may turn it on when I get home which will be around 930 lol Reply

Thread

Link

Then you'll get to see the ~shocking conclusion~ of this episode lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe its final 4 already

Why did nicks season feel so long?



I cant wait to get home and put it on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is OBSESSED Reply

Thread

Link