9 Celebrities Caught on Camera Cutting the Cheese

I see what you did there with the candles question. Reply

I'm crying at that Nancy Grace clip. Couldn't have happened to a better person. Reply

This post and the OP's question...lmao Reply

During a round of some pretty TMI questions with Australian radio station Nova FM, Sheeran said he farts "all the time" during his concerts and once actually "misjudged a fart on stage, which ended up being a shart."



http://www.eonline.com/news/679808/ed-s heeran-accidentally-poops-his-pants-duri ng-concert-says-he-farts-all-the-time-on-s tage Ed Sheeran Accidentally Poops His Pants During Concert, Says He Farts "All the Time" on Stage

he would Reply

vile Reply

is he the dude version of lena dunham? Reply

This was my first thought LMFAO Reply

how dreamy Reply

He always looks like he's pooping his pants.



Edited at 2017-07-10 11:32 pm (UTC)

Gross Reply

This reminds me that I always tell people whoa are running a marathon for the first time to make sure their bowels are clear or else they could shit themselves running - a little gas can turn into something more. I wouldn't recommend googling the photos. Say no to runner's diarrhea! Reply

ew imagine his shit stained ginger bussy Reply

he's in love with the shape of poo.



...i'll show myself out. Reply

and here we have our 10th fart caught on camera! Reply

lmaoooooo Reply

STARS! THEY TOOT JUST LIKE US! Reply

oh man :') i will never not laugh at a fart. Reply

same, they're one of life's gifts :') Reply

lmao OP why you gotta put Eva on blast like this Reply

blast



I see u Reply

No idea what you mean sis Reply

because i want to let the world know that even attractive people break wind! Reply

How gassy are you, ONTD?

ngl when I'm on my period, I get very gassy OP I love you and your posts so much

please trumpet in my honor! thank you and god bless. Reply

you've been bringing us so many quality posts lately, OP! i've never seen a celebrity fart before, so this was especially illuminating 🙏🏽 Reply

i don't think anyone has ever seen a celebrity fart before. maybe if u hold a candle below their cheeks u'll see the flames ripple.



yes, this is the highest of the low quality posts! Reply

If we don't give op the title of best ontd user I'm gonna fight everyone Reply

i'm 100% ready to campaign for this to happen Reply

There are so many microphones on the red carpet that you think they'd pick up more celebrity farts. I bet they just walk away really quickly or hold them in until they get to Giuliana Rancic. Reply

I fart so much when I have my period. Reply

I can tell when mine's imminent, because I spend the entire preceeding day involuntarily imitating a whoopee cushion. Reply

this is quality content. 4 for you, op Reply

How gassy are you, ONTD? Have you considered purchasing scented candles?



HOW DARE U. ONTDers DON'T FART!!



My dad says 'Ooops, stepped on a frog!'...which I've taken to saying as well. Or we blame it on a dog, even if there isn't a dog in the room. Reply

"stepped on a frog" lmao this is cute Reply

I remember when my sister got in trouble at school for using the word 'sucks' and my dad was like 'you should say 'that really pulls a vacuum!'



ily dad ♥ Reply

Lmfao mte I'm going to use it 😂😩 Reply

My dad says he stepped on a barking spider Reply

my dad says he's blowing a kiss to my mother. Reply

My dad and grandad always referred to it as "Cutting a frapper", and it always makes me cackle. Reply

I make candles and I legit came across a fart fragrance oil the other day. I have considered making gag candles that have a top layer of awesome fruity goodness, but when you get to a lower level, it's all fart. For giving to people you hate. Reply

lmao, one time I was hanging out with a bunch of guy friends, and I let out a high-pitched fart and I was like "IT WAS MY SHOE!!!!" bc my shoes were kind of squeaky lmao. They didn't believe me so then I was like "I thought it was going to be silent D:" so ofc they never let me live that down, smh Reply

When my family had a dog we tried to blame the farts on him but his farts were so much worse! Omg I don't know what's up with a dog's digestive system but his farts were enough to make your hair curl. Reply

I've had a stomach ache for hours, and I'm dying to send out all of the farts. Reply

Why is 'Jesse James chili fart' killing me for some reason Reply

