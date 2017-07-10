John Oliver is Zazu in the live action Lion King movie
No word on if he will sing "The Morning Report".
Disney’s Live-Action The Lion King Casts John Oliver As Zazu - https://t.co/aCBri1BBwd pic.twitter.com/OV0WhXQu0Y— Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 10, 2017
source
Oliver is bae
Oliver is love
-British
-adorable beak/nose
-exasperatedly telling the gov't everything they're doing wrong
i had a crush on simba (or i guess matthew broderick's voice) as a kid lmao
But fuck we have GOT TO stop calling this live action, lol
i just watched the lion king the other night because i hadn't seen it in so long