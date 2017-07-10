Ah yes, because when I think of Africa or exotic birds, I think of English men. Reply

maybe zazu's family owns a game reserve in kenya. Reply

Zazu killed Cecil the Lion Reply

Oh wait I was thinking about the bird fro Me Alladin. Zazu has a British accent in the animated movie Reply

when you think of exotic birds what voice do you think of Reply

Birds are the descendants of dinosaurs which have a strong relation to British men. Reply

I wanted them to go a totally different direction with the voice actors. Expectations are tempered now. Reply

Seth Rogen's casting is tragic, if there is one thing more annoying than his face it's his stoner voice. Reply

idk sis I think Seth Rogan and Billy w/e as timon and pumba is inspired casting Reply

Seth Rogan's stoner act has gotten real old real fast. Reply

WTF Reply

They semi lost me with Dong Lover. Reply

I can dig it Reply

Why does this feel so oddly perfect? Reply

BECAUSE IT IS



Oliver is bae



Oliver is love Reply

because he looks like a human bird Reply

because he's already Zazu in human form

-British

-adorable beak/nose

-exasperatedly telling the gov't everything they're doing wrong Reply

On Billy on the Street he was referred to as "the thinking man's Mr. Bean" which just makes sense for some reason, and Mr. Bean is the original Zazu! Full circle. Reply

MTE, it's perfect casting. Reply

I finally saw the lion King live in Madrid last week. I loved it but I wasn't as emotional as I thought I'd be because the songs were entirely different from the songs in Latin Spanish Reply

I miss the days when Latin American translations of Disney songs were actually good, memorable and either equally good or better than Spanish ones. The Lion King is a classic. Reply

Omg like when susana Zabaleta did Pocahontas? Slay me queen Reply

I didn't realize Rowan Atkinson played Zazu in the first movie. Reply

It's been months, and I still do not understand the phrase "live action Lion King." Reply

yeah seriously i kind of wish they would stop doing this CGI reboots, the original is a classic that shouldn't be touched



i had a crush on simba (or i guess matthew broderick's voice) as a kid lmao Reply

mocap action lion king Reply

From what I understand it's gonna be like the live action Jungle Book which was very well done imo Reply

Yeah but there's not gonna be the one actual human boy running around this movie so it kind of null and voids the "live" part Reply

But it also had an actual live person in it, so you could legit call it live action. This has no people. No one is acting live. So it is not live action. Reply

Right? It's so dumb, like at most it'll be cg superimposed on real nature shots. Reply

same Reply

I just keep picturing homeward bound, only with Hamlet refrences. Reply

omfg bless, he finally has become what the internet comments call him. Reply

I really hope he makes a nod to that in the next LWT episode. Reply

Now so do I! Reply

Lol i can actually see it, idk but i like John Oliver alot Reply

LOL, that casting is actually fun. But I'm still not seeing this. There's no reason beyond $$$ to remake films that were great the first time. Reply

I APPROVE



But fuck we have GOT TO stop calling this live action, lol Reply

seriously. They need to call it CGI Lion king remake. Reply

Link

this is cracking me up Reply

Photo-realistic Lion King remake* Reply

omg i'm cackling right now i love it



i just watched the lion king the other night because i hadn't seen it in so long Reply

