Nickelodeon Releases a first look at Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Here's your first look at the new "Hey Arnold!" movie https://t.co/O1T1DeLjKM pic.twitter.com/4uVWeRFnxZ— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 10, 2017
- Will take place one or two years after last episode, The Journal, when Arnold finds a map of the fictional country San Lorenzo his parents traveled to at the end of his fathers journal.
- Creator Craig Bartlett walks viewers through the gangs new looks.
- The movie is set to premier November 23rd.
SOURCE
I honestly can't wait for this. <3
i used to watch old episodes on youtube but they got taken down. i wish it was on netflix
It looks like Gourmet Girl Graffiti but I'm probably wrong
however, i'm triggered by the horn in that video thanks to the fart post that just went up