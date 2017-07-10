Nickelodeon Releases a first look at Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

will helga finally get over her obsession with arnold? Reply

Thread

Link

never Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nobody wants that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uh no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck outta here with this nonsense. I've been waiting 21 years for these two to make it official.



Edited at 2017-07-11 12:17 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the shrine is hot glued to her closet so no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you mean get with* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what are you saying! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No they're supposed to get together in this film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HEY MARIA!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

come over here! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Best cartoon, iconic characters, made me cry multiple times, etc.



I honestly can't wait for this. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

The Christmas episode with My. Huynh and his daughter ALWAYS makes me cry. This show is everything! Excited for this movie :) Reply

Thread

Link

Same but now that I'm an adult I'm so annoyed that we never really hear about her again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yessss i've been waiting for an arnold revival this for YEARS



i used to watch old episodes on youtube but they got taken down. i wish it was on netflix Reply

Thread

Link

It's been on Netflix in the past. They might cycle it back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's on hulu and amazon prime Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm definitely looking forward to this. But I was only a casual watcher back in the day so I really want to go through the whole series again. Reply

Thread

Link

It actually holds up really well and is even better as an adult. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God it's so weird getting the jokes now lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm excited for this ngl. also i love your icon OP Reply

Thread

Link

I can't wait for this - the cliffhanger when he found the map in the journal always killed me! Reply

Thread

Link

What anime is your incredible icon from??? It's making me soooo hungry haha



It looks like Gourmet Girl Graffiti but I'm probably wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone said The Garden of Words/Kotonoha no Niwa, but idk - I just googled 'anime food gifs' lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





have we heard anything about the soundtrack yet? the jazz tunes better be gorgeous Reply

Thread

Link

This episode meant so much to me because I saw it right around the time my grandparents took me to see my first turtle hatchling release. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

google tells me the same dude who did the ost for the tv show is back for the movie

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck yeah!!! thank you for bringing me this wonderful news



however, i'm triggered by the horn in that video thanks to the fart post that just went up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show had some of the best music. I love how they didn't dumb it down for a kids' show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessss, Hey Arnold's music was a damn dream. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes @ this jazz-appreciating cartoon ❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kinda wanted to see the whole group in high school tbh Reply

Thread

Link

SO ridiculously excited for this 😩😭 Reply

Thread

Link

You have no idea how excited I am. I can't wait to watch this. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like people will be critical of it when it comes out living in the nostalgia of the older episodes. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean it depends. Are they going to stupidly it for young kids or did Nick let Craig have his freedom? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually agree. I just hope it's enjoyable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw your face and wow Reply

Thread

Link

BOP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link