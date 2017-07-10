Neill Blomkamp Reflects On His ‘Aliens’ Sequel That Almost Was

Now the film is canned indefinitely, what was the plot. Reply

I also don't like the direction that concept art is going in

covenant was a mess. i don't understand why all these scripts are so fucking horrible. give us a crew that isn't stupid (wear fucking helmets/protective gear on an alien planet) and characters that we care about (everyone except the leads in prometheus and covenant was basically canon fodder) and a coherent storyline. i feel like it really shouldn't be that hard to get this franchise right

I think what irritated me the most, besides what you said above, is all these alien experiments in David's lab but no humans. He had Shaw but all those aliens could not have been housed in her and not to mention she would have been dead and typically they don't live in dead hosts.

I agree with the stupid teams, but I am actually okay with the movies because I found David and his entire plot and motivations to be really interesting. He was a great villain, and Michael Fassbender played him really well.

I liked fassbender in it. But the whole crew was so stupid. Nobody cared for the thousand civilians on board.

I had an alien dream last night where we were at a presentation and the gooby looking seaweed alien from Life was being presented but then it freaked out and attacked a couple of people and then chestbursting started to happen to the crowd a la Alien, it was a fun dream ngl

i don't entirely understand why he can't still make this film, unless the entire crux of the issue is that ridley doesn't want it to happen (which-- fuck him. i'll say it for you, neill!)

Yes it's him and he's mad that fans were more excited for Neil and Sigourney lol

I get the sense that's the issue. Which cheeses me, because of all the sci-fi that's been groundbreaking in the last decade, District 9 has stood out, and he could have really done something.

Ridley had Covenant (aka Paradise) on the back burner, but until Blomkamp announced he was going to make a new Alien film, Covenant was all of the sudden back on the agenda

I love David (and Elizabeth) but Prometheus and Covenant were crap. They should have developed that one with Sigourney because we all don't care about these Ripley stand-ins that Ridley comes up with.

All I want is for Ripley and David to meet.



All I want is for Ripley and David to meet. Reply

Because Ridley Scott happened.

Rewatching District 9 was kind of like '....oh. hmm.' And then I remembered Peter Jackson was involved and that was even more :S.

I loved it when I saw it in theaters but for some reason I've had no urge to rewatch it ever since

Yeah....there's something so...off about his entire oeuvre.

You should add into the post that Ridley wants to have the next prequel include Ripley's mother or father because "she has to be the daughter of someone right?" Lol poor Neil. At least he wanted to do something else that excited Sigourney.

Motherf... sometimes there's such a thing as "too much" and that's it right there. Heck, I've yet to see Covenant, but I've enjoyed every one of the movies (even the ones that have been critically maligned), but the first two were perfection BECAUSE she was just there being badass without any knowledge of her backstory, just that she was badass and strong and that chick who could take on aliens and kick ass. Why do I need a parent or parents to give her a tragic beginning?

That's the problem with expanding secondary characters like the synthetics or the xenomorphs. We get moronic writings like Prometheus, trying to "explain the origins and motivations". Stop that shit.

Ridley [Scott] came on as producer and then it just unraveled...



its cause ridley saw chappie and saw what a one-hit wonder this guy is and backed away slowly.



no loss here. Reply

We got Covenant in its place, so that's debatable.

Serpentine

Give me a Ripley meeting David movie, that's what I want.

Based on the quality of "Covenant," the "Alien" franchise should be put down for good. "Alien" and "Aliens" are both great movies, so leave it at that.



Since Blomkamp is being vague on what his idea would be, I'm guessing Ridley told him not to discuss it out of fear it would overshadow "Covenant" and whatever else he's planning. If Sigourney was into it, then it must have been decent. Reply

it's probably just instinct or learned behavior as an established creator not to speak openly about an idea that someone could steal and use without properly compensating or crediting him.

I'm still pissed that Chappie and Elysium exist and there will never be a District 10

I don't know how people were excited for his take on Alien after Chappie and Elysium. This was probably for the best.

Based on Covenant and Ridley's plans to over-explain every corner of the Alien universe?

Yes tbh

my gawd, Elysium was so shitty.

I actually liked Prometheus and Covenant. I really wish they could be a different francise altogether and not tied to Alien. David was a great character imo. And I would have loved to seen what happened to Elizabeth.

i wish the same.



i really like prometheus overall. the aesthetic, david, the potential mythology it was creating in and of itself, which i feel was killed in it's infancy by essentially making it the starting point for the alien universe rather than the alien universe an offshoot of a developing prometheus universe.



i'm probably in the minority, but i really think the alien franchise is overhyped and hasn't aged well. not to diminish it's legacy because we probably wouldn't have star wars and nearly as many horror movies without it's impact, but the films themselves haven't aged well. prometheus was a chance to create something new and interesting and very contemporary from something established and of it's time.

it all just feels like such a massively wasted opportunity. Reply

Scott fucked him hard killing this project, just like he did with the entire Alien franchise...

gfdi Ridley

Watching Covenant last night, the whole time my husband I were shouting at the TV about what a terrible idea it was to send so many fucking couples as the main crew for a ship. We liked NO ONE really, except Walter. AND EVEN THOUGH HE WAS THE BETTER VERSION, DAVID STILL WINS!



Several reviews have said David is the protagonist in these films, but it's really obvious he's nuts so... I don't get where this is going.



District 9 was so good, but Elysium was garbage and I'm glad I skipped out on Chappie. Reply

i can see the benefits to sending couples on the mission. the mission didn't unravel because they're couples. it unraveled because they're unprofessional idiots and not at all like real scientists and engineers. the way they broke down so easily under dire circumstances while carrying the fate of the entire fucking human civilization it's just one of too many plot holes in that movie.



protagonist isn't the same as hero it just means his or her conflict is central to the story, which it is. david's processing of his existential crisis the catalyst for everything that happens leading up to the creation of the xenomorphs.



chappie has some fun and really sweet moments, you should check it out. Reply

i really wish he would stop speaking about this until after ridley scott dies or he's on his deathbed so he'll feel comfortable enough to give us the full story instead of these non-explanations.



at this point, everyone and their mother knows that ridley scott's decision to make sequels to prometheus directly connecting to alien essentially killed neil blomkamp's alien sequel, which based on the concept are doesn't seem nearly as awesome as he wants us to believe it is.



Edited at 2017-07-11 01:54 am (UTC) Reply

