Neill Blomkamp Reflects On His ‘Aliens’ Sequel That Almost Was
The District 9 director detailed the genesis of and his plans for the canned Alien sequel.
"I met Sigourney on Chappie and I had a different idea for an Alien film I wanted to make. So I had this idea for a story set in the world of those two first films that was not a continuation of James Cameron’s,” Blomkamp explained, digging into the genesis of the project. “It was just in the world of it and it had a totally different character that was the lead character. Because my assumption was that Sigourney would just never make another one. I told her about it on Chappie and she was like ‘No, no, no! I actually would make another one because I felt like Ripley’s story didn’t end correctly.’”
He continued, “So I went back to Vancouver and while I was editing Chappie I started to think about what I would do with Sigourney as basically a sequel to James Cameron’s film. I spent about a year working on it with only Sigourney knowing and I hired one really awesome concept artist. We put together essentially a script and all the artwork and that’s what I went to 20th Century Fox with. They seemed really into it and Ridley [Scott] came on as producer and then it just unraveled... It’s very difficult to speak about on several levels because Ridley created Alien. It was something that inspired me deeply. I got into film because of it... Everything that happened with my script and with the way the film collapsed – it’s hard to talk about it without it seeming like I’m bashing him which is like one of my idols to get into film. It’s a super strange psychological place but films go down in Hollywood all the time. That’s just essentially, I think, what happened and it sucks for me. It’s not that it sucks for Sigourney, it’s not going to make any difference to her, but I think she really did like the story because it allowed Ripley to… it really felt like a cool third film.”
Source
All I want is for Ripley and David to meet.
its cause ridley saw chappie and saw what a one-hit wonder this guy is and backed away slowly.
no loss here.
Since Blomkamp is being vague on what his idea would be, I'm guessing Ridley told him not to discuss it out of fear it would overshadow "Covenant" and whatever else he's planning. If Sigourney was into it, then it must have been decent.
i really like prometheus overall. the aesthetic, david, the potential mythology it was creating in and of itself, which i feel was killed in it's infancy by essentially making it the starting point for the alien universe rather than the alien universe an offshoot of a developing prometheus universe.
i'm probably in the minority, but i really think the alien franchise is overhyped and hasn't aged well. not to diminish it's legacy because we probably wouldn't have star wars and nearly as many horror movies without it's impact, but the films themselves haven't aged well. prometheus was a chance to create something new and interesting and very contemporary from something established and of it's time.
it all just feels like such a massively wasted opportunity.
Several reviews have said David is the protagonist in these films, but it's really obvious he's nuts so... I don't get where this is going.
District 9 was so good, but Elysium was garbage and I'm glad I skipped out on Chappie.
protagonist isn't the same as hero it just means his or her conflict is central to the story, which it is. david's processing of his existential crisis the catalyst for everything that happens leading up to the creation of the xenomorphs.
chappie has some fun and really sweet moments, you should check it out.
at this point, everyone and their mother knows that ridley scott's decision to make sequels to prometheus directly connecting to alien essentially killed neil blomkamp's alien sequel, which based on the concept are doesn't seem nearly as awesome as he wants us to believe it is.
Edited at 2017-07-11 01:54 am (UTC)