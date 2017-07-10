George RR Martin to Produce ‘Who Fears Death’ Series Adaptation for HBO

STOP PUNISHING ME, GEORGE. JESUS FUCKING CHRIST.











this show sounds interesting tho

Fuck off George and finish Winds

Well that sounds interesting.

i've stopped to gaf abt both asoiaf and got a looong time ago, and if his name being attached helps bring attention to this project, i'm all onboard



still haven't gotten around to finishing this, i should see if i can find my copy again, i remember liking it a lot

George, just give me bullet points for what happens in the last two books because they aren't ever getting finished and then go off and produce whatever you like.

He's never finishing Winds.



I like the sound of this!

I love that this came right after yet another round of "does GRRM's positive livejournal mood status and his claims that he's been busy mean he finished TWOW???" Truly, the man lives to disappoint.



I'm happy to see some diverse sff getting adapted, regardless.

legit in the time it has taken him to write one book i've finished two degrees and started another

I am sooooo happy for her. This novel has been really important for the visibility of black people in sci fi.



I'm not a George fan but fuck it im just happy this is being made.

I can't wait for the fanboys to start explaining that 'actually in the novel, they allude to the Okeke as being dark but its widely acknowledged the author meant dark Irish so it would make sense for Chloe Grace Moretz to play Onyesonwu'

Lmao I'm mad because this is 100% going to happen. People still think that Shakespeare's Dark Lady sonnets were about some white woman with dark hair lol

I'm already resigned to it, sis. And the inevitable complaints about how 'there's no white male representation' because of 'PC culture'.

oh come on dude

that book sounds interesting, i wanna read it

More interested in this than that GOT bullshit. I'll give it a try.

LOL @ some people caring more about G.O.T. shit more than the fact that a talented woman of color is getting their work recognized.

this sounds super interesting and i wanna read it but goddammit George just finish ASOIAF!

He clearly has lost interest in finishing the series. I feel like he's just being crotchety in not just passing the books off to someone else.

[ Spoiler ] magical non consensual pregnancies



It has been ages since I read the book, but I remember not liking the ending and the, but maybe there are nuances I'm forgetting. I'll check the show out, probably.

Your spoiler is was why my first thought upon reading the synopsis was "Of course he likes this" since he uses the same trope in his own books.



Edited at 2017-07-11 12:30 am (UTC)

It was disheartening, I had rather liked the book until then, despite the sudden and violent death of a character I liked (Another thing GRRM might appreciate! Well, okay, that's not really fair).



Still, I'd like to see this succeed for a myriad of reasons, and I'm trying not to let my distaste towards that one thing sour me towards what could be a fantastic opportunity for fantasy writers of colour.



David Anthony Durham's Acacia trilogy would be next, if I had my druthers, or maybe N.K. Jemisin's Inheritance trilogy.



ETA: I may have also given the impression the book is not worthwhile, it was a really interesting book. I should do a reread, I read it back in 2011, maybe?



Edited at 2017-07-11 02:12 am (UTC)

Another thing GRRM might appreciate!



Lol



David Anthony Durham's Acacia Trilogy would be next, if I had my druthers, or maybe N.K. Jemisin's Inheritance trilogy.



I really need to get back into reading cause I've been seeing people say good things about the Inheritance trilogy for years and yet I still haven't read those books :/



Though I should probably start off by getting back to reading some the books I already own. My buying to reading ratio is a disaster lol.



Edited at 2017-07-11 02:17 am (UTC)

I was going to complain about GoT but if it's to launch a black woman's work then I'll allow it. I hope it's a success and I'll watch. Actually let me find it and read

It.



After this though someone needs to tie him to his chair

Asoiaf is never going to be finished.

igbo kwenuuuuu

Well I hope there are good people behind this show who aren't grrm cause I feel like this could go very badly if not.



Idk I just have no faith in the people at hbo. It just sounds like a mess waiting to happen based on the book synopsis.



Edited at 2017-07-11 12:29 am (UTC)

o I was wondering why she and her daughter were at the HBO lounge the other day. Congratulations to her. She's super talented and kind and her hair is amazing lol

I'm glad I never got into the GOT novels, because then I couldn't be objective and be glad for his other successes like this.

I really have no self control today and I'm just going to let my negativity towards grrm flow.



Him being near anything with black people in it makes me uncomfortable because of the hypersexualized ~happy negro~ black characters in his books.



I'm sure he won't be super hands on with this (at least I hope not) but I'm still not pleased.



Why am I such a miserable person? Why can't I just be happy to see other black people succeed? Instead I just think of all of this other shit. Reply

FINISH THE FUCKING BOOKS RRRRRRREEEEEE

this series sounds cool, but goddamn, GRRM needs to just own up to the fact that he's lost interest in his own books. stop stringing fans along.

