George RR Martin to Produce ‘Who Fears Death’ Series Adaptation for HBO




HBO is in early development on a series adaptation of the novel “Who Fears Death” by author Nnedi Okorafor.
George R.R. Martin is attached as an executive producer.

The novel takes place in post-apocalyptic Africa in which the Nuru tribe has enslave the Okeke people and now look to eradicate them for good. An Okeke woman who was raped by a Nuru man gives birth to a daughter that she names Onyesonwu, which means “Who fears death?” As the child grows, she develops magical powers, ultimately discovering that she is being targeted by a powerful force that wants her dead.


