George RR Martin to Produce ‘Who Fears Death’ Series Adaptation for HBO
My novel WHO FEARS DEATH has been optioned by @HBO & is now in early development as a TV series with George RR Martin as executive producer. pic.twitter.com/POF7Dj2hWP— Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) 10 juillet 2017
HBO is in early development on a series adaptation of the novel “Who Fears Death” by author Nnedi Okorafor.
George R.R. Martin is attached as an executive producer.
The novel takes place in post-apocalyptic Africa in which the Nuru tribe has enslave the Okeke people and now look to eradicate them for good. An Okeke woman who was raped by a Nuru man gives birth to a daughter that she names Onyesonwu, which means “Who fears death?” As the child grows, she develops magical powers, ultimately discovering that she is being targeted by a powerful force that wants her dead.
this show sounds interesting tho
still haven't gotten around to finishing this, i should see if i can find my copy again, i remember liking it a lot
I like the sound of this!
I'm happy to see some diverse sff getting adapted, regardless.
I'm not a George fan but fuck it im just happy this is being made.
Still, I'd like to see this succeed for a myriad of reasons, and I'm trying not to let my distaste towards that one thing sour me towards what could be a fantastic opportunity for fantasy writers of colour.
David Anthony Durham's Acacia trilogy would be next, if I had my druthers, or maybe N.K. Jemisin's Inheritance trilogy.
ETA: I may have also given the impression the book is not worthwhile, it was a really interesting book. I should do a reread, I read it back in 2011, maybe?
David Anthony Durham's Acacia Trilogy would be next, if I had my druthers, or maybe N.K. Jemisin's Inheritance trilogy.
I really need to get back into reading cause I've been seeing people say good things about the Inheritance trilogy for years and yet I still haven't read those books :/
Though I should probably start off by getting back to reading some the books I already own. My buying to reading ratio is a disaster lol.
After this though someone needs to tie him to his chair
Idk I just have no faith in the people at hbo. It just sounds like a mess waiting to happen based on the book synopsis.
Him being near anything with black people in it makes me uncomfortable because of the hypersexualized ~happy negro~ black characters in his books.
I'm sure he won't be super hands on with this (at least I hope not) but I'm still not pleased.
Why am I such a miserable person? Why can't I just be happy to see other black people succeed? Instead I just think of all of this other shit.
Ayyyyye go off Nnedi!!
I think I've given up on ASOIAF as well lol. The show will have to do.
I should read this lady's work. I have a long to-read list and I keep buying books. Also I don't always have the time to read for pleasure like I used to since going back to school.