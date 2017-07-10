Jessica Simpson capitalizes on Whole Foods fuck up with slick tweet

lol I immediately thought of her when I read that headline earlier. Reply

god i loved newlyweds Reply

Me too. Watching it now, reality tv is SOOOO different these days. It's so contrived. I'm sure Nick and Jess did some setups, but it doesn't seem so fake. Reply

I just watched the Osbournes for the first time and it's so different/seems real... Reply

yeah like .. they didn't need to make up a storyline to work everyone around, they just filmed random shit and edited it to hilarity Reply

Well done Jessica, well done. Reply

lmao i love it Reply

That's cute lol. As an employee of Whole Foods,I will say that the company does not play about labels. One of my fun jobs when I am in store is going through the recalls. I havent run into any 'dangerous' ones( though people have all types of allergies so anything is crucial) just labeling mistakes. Reply

Is this a corporate or store level job? I see it existing on both planes. Reply

truly an icon Reply

Cute lol

Geez who would've though nick and Jessica wouldn't make it 😢 Reply

rewatching Newlyweds it was kind of obvious Reply

Anybody who was paying attention lol. They were not well suited. Reply

I mean they were miserable af lol. Reply

https://youtu.be/k2h72aXVP8o



"I read it wrong."



"I read it wrong."

I briefly worked in a grocery store deli once and a customer asked why the vegetable soup had sausage in it and I was like uhhhhhh, and then I looked at the little soup sign (it was the already hot serve yourself kind) and it was like Vegetable Soup and then beneath it in smaller letters it had the main ingredients like carrots, broth, SAUSAGE, etc.



I was like uh it does say sausage on the sign so it's not technically a mistake but ia that's dumb Reply

I haaate it when places do that. Or they make their 'vegetable soup' with beef broth. Reply

mte! This happens so often with soups and salads. Sometimes it seems like I've found the one thing that I can eat somewhere...but then there's hidden bacon or beef broth or something Reply

Ugh it happens too often, idgi, make veggie soups with veggie broth. I used to love the carrot ginger soup at my local market but now I can't eat it bc they use chicken broth. Reply

same Reply

omg I hated when I worked at a deli lol Reply

Well done

she was so cute and gorgeous Reply

If only she had decent taste in music, the pop landscape might have ended up very different. Reply

lol cute



i remember jessica being soooo gorgeous on newlyweds with no makeup and just sweats. Reply

She can wear her hair down, she can say anything crazy, she knows he'll catch her right before she hits the ground Reply

lmfaoooo



somewhat of a jam but not as good as

I had a relative who used to work as a promotional photographer for a record label back when she was at her peak popularity, and he said she was by far the most beautiful celeb he'd ever met irl. Reply

I remember someone here commented saying she was ugly and I was so confused! Reply

mte I was like,...how can she look like that but I look like a homeless slob? so unfair Reply

Lol, yas girl redeem yourself Reply

I never liked whole foods but now I'm gonna go out of my way to not shop there after getting bought by the Amazon criminal enterprise. Reply

My mom said the same thing. Reply

maybe that's ^^^ actually your mom!! Reply

one of my cousins works there and really likes his job so I'm curious to see if he still likes it after Amazon has owned it for a while Reply

I miss Newlyweds so much. Nick was an ass to her though Reply

He was but then there's gems like this that make you agree with his assholery. Reply

lol I def understood his annoyance at times, some of his reactions were ones most people would have. Reply

where can i rewatch this show Reply

That's hilarious, but as someone with a fish allergy it's also fucking terrifying. Reply

Thread

