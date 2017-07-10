Jessica Simpson capitalizes on Whole Foods fuck up with slick tweet
It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods pic.twitter.com/Vo5ekewF8S— Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 9, 2017
Whole Foods recently discovered that tuna had been mislabeled and found in the buffalo chicken salad product sold in packets at the popular grocery chain. Last week, Whole Foods recalled about 440 pounds of the "chicken" salad, which had been distributed at multiple Whole Foods locations. When Successica Simpson learned of this news, she clearly couldn't hold back from rehashing her famous past with the "Chicken of the Sea" brand tuna comment. Back in 2003, she didn't know if she was eating chicken or tuna which has became her iconic dumbass line on her hit show Newly Weds.
Me too. Watching it now, reality tv is SOOOO different these days. It's so contrived. I'm sure Nick and Jess did some setups, but it doesn't seem so fake.
That's cute lol. As an employee of Whole Foods,I will say that the company does not play about labels. One of my fun jobs when I am in store is going through the recalls. I havent run into any 'dangerous' ones( though people have all types of allergies so anything is crucial) just labeling mistakes.
Geez who would've though nick and Jessica wouldn't make it 😢
iconic
"I read it wrong."
Edited at 2017-07-10 10:09 pm (UTC)
I was like uh it does say sausage on the sign so it's not technically a mistake but ia that's dumb
Well done
i remember jessica being soooo gorgeous on newlyweds with no makeup and just sweats.
somewhat of a jam but not as good as