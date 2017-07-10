all mine

Jessica Simpson capitalizes on Whole Foods fuck up with slick tweet




Whole Foods recently discovered that tuna had been mislabeled and found in the buffalo chicken salad product sold in packets at the popular grocery chain. Last week, Whole Foods recalled about 440 pounds of the "chicken" salad, which had been distributed at multiple Whole Foods locations. When Successica Simpson learned of this news, she clearly couldn't hold back from rehashing her famous past with the "Chicken of the Sea" brand tuna comment. Back in 2003, she didn't know if she was eating chicken or tuna which has became her iconic dumbass line on her hit show Newly Weds.


source= https://twitter.com/JessicaSimpson/status/884074246913351685

