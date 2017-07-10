Kpop Post: EXO,K.A.R.D & more!

as a jongin bias i'll be the first to say that i hopes he shaves his head



his hairstyle for the war era is worse than his wolf era braids

It's a true testament to Kai's facial beauty that his face can (at least temporarily) distract me from what's on his head.



I don't even want to address Baekhyun.

did you see the interview where baek said that he can take the mullet off and use it as a floor sweeper? lmfao

I love self-awareness! lol. I can't with the fans actually fooling themselves into thinking that mullet is anything close to good.



RIP Monster/Lotto era Baek </3 Reply

There has been so much "discourse" over Kai's hair on tumblr that I've pretty much unfollowed every Exo blog and black listed his name. Bleh.



Im excited for Kard tho! Reply

I realized my comment was a lil vague. Lemme just say I think it's stupid, ignorant, appropriative, etc.

I deleted my comment cause I realised I read it wrong <3

lol it's ok! I realized it could be taken either way.

Kai's dreads are awful I can't believe the lengths fans are reaching to excuse this I hate kpop fans

Mte they're acting like he's some man child who has to get SM to approve his sneezes before they leave his nostrils.

The infantalising has been too much do they not realise this is a grown man hes 23 ffs regardless of how cute he acts at times

Yeah, he's my age. I really hate how some fans want it both ways, they say something positive then they're being real and going against their company, but if they do smth stupid like this suddenly SM is so big and bad and is making them do it!!

i'm so disappointed with sm, the fandom, with just about everybody (including kai) that allowed this to go through. i'm just going to outright skip this era, which might be my last cause exo is not cutting it for me anymore.

right so many people on twitter like "what if kai reads you saying that!!" Like that would be great i want him to know i support SM quitting these trash ass hairstyles he hates

so is yixing going to be in the mv or will he be spared??

i feel like i haven't seen kai's beauty in a while. can't appreciate it with that hair tho

badkiz are so bad their songs are always groovy af but the singers are so bad fml

As an African-American, I feel really uncomfortable with Kai wearing dreads. Is his company responsible for this or him? Usually I would blame the person, but I remember when SM went out of their way to make him a wannabe Black guy during Wolf. Reply

I'm sure Kai chose dreads as much as Baekhyun chose a mullet. SM has always styled their artists in such horrible ways but have definitely upped their game recently (Limitless was just /bad/). They need to realize what they're doing is wrong and stop it from occurring again.

Suho: Did you guys watch Kai's teaser? Did you see his abs?

Jongin: Not that..

Suho: What then?

Jongin: Hair,,, I was so worried.. — 바브르 (@kimjoninis) July 10, 2017





Kai didn't ask for fan to LIKE his hair, he said he hoped that fans are okay / isn't upset by the choice of hair style & for fans to — kokobop (@baekxsprouts) July 10, 2017





Suho: Did you guys watch Kai's teaser? Did you see his abs?

Jongin: Not that..

Suho: What then?

Jongin: Hair,,, I was so worried.. — 바브르 (@kimjoninis) July 10, 2017

Kai didn't ask for fan to LIKE his hair, he said he hoped that fans are okay / isn't upset by the choice of hair style & for fans to — kokobop (@baekxsprouts) July 10, 2017

going by this, i don't think it was his choice. though i don't know if he knows why it's wrong or if he just doesn't like the hairstyle. but as you mentioned, sm had already labeled him 'the foreigner' when they gave him cornrows back in 2013 (that he expressed discontent with too), so it's just upsetting. you know they're just doing this because he's the "darkest" member :/ he actually talked about it today in a vlive where he expresses his discontent:going by this, i don't think it was his choice. though i don't know if he knows why it's wrong or if he just doesn't like the hairstyle. but as you mentioned, sm had already labeled him 'the foreigner' when they gave him cornrows back in 2013 (that he expressed discontent with too), so it's just upsetting. you know they're just doing this because he's the "darkest" member :/

Yaaaas kard! Use the same beat on every song. No point in fixing what ain't broke.

to me it's the opposite, don't keep using the same shit lmao

I honestly do not understand why SM insists on styling NCT and now EXO like this. It's fucking horrid. The guys from both groups look their best when they're wearing nice, current fashion that actually fits them. STOP IT, SM, IT LOOKS STUPID.



Sounds good, though.



KARD is basically the resident moombahton/trop house kpop group now

I'm not even going to talk about kai's hair cuz everyone else in the comments section has said everything I've wanted to say about it

Why are mullets a thing in kpop? It's so gross looking, it should've stayed in the 80s-90s. It doesn't look good on any idol regardless of how hot they are



