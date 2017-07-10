Kpop Post: EXO,K.A.R.D & more!
EXO (Kai's teaser)
EXO (Baekhyun's teaser)
K.A.R.D is finally debuting with "Hola Hola" on Juy 19
Jessi-Gucci teaser
Badkiz-Give it to me
his hairstyle for the war era is worse than his wolf era braids
I don't even want to address Baekhyun.
RIP Monster/Lotto era Baek </3
Im excited for Kard tho!
going by this, i don't think it was his choice. though i don't know if he knows why it's wrong or if he just doesn't like the hairstyle. but as you mentioned, sm had already labeled him 'the foreigner' when they gave him cornrows back in 2013 (that he expressed discontent with too), so it's just upsetting. you know they're just doing this because he's the "darkest" member :/
Sounds good, though.
I'm not even going to talk about kai's hair cuz everyone else in the comments section has said everything I've wanted to say about it
Why are mullets a thing in kpop? It's so gross looking, it should've stayed in the 80s-90s. It doesn't look good on any idol regardless of how hot they are
Catch me downloading the inevitable Spanish or Portuguese track tbh !
No comment on my ex bf kai...